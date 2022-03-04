Coca-Cola India sponsors first-of-its-kind metaverse wedding in India

The Coca-Cola Company has increasingly been focusing on digital transformation initiatives at a global scale. Last year, the company launched its inaugural collection of Coca-Cola NFTs reimagined some of the brand’s iconic assets for the metaverse—with dynamic motion, movement, and multisensorial elements—inspired by shared moments of friendship. Auctioned as one lot, the collection featured multi-sensory NFTs housed inside a Friendship Box (itself an NFT) packaged as a loot box, a play on the popular video game feature involving sealed “mystery boxes”.

Aligned with their global vision, Coca-Cola in India was recently the official beverage sponsor for the country’s first-ever metaverse wedding, to curate unique digital-first experiences for guests attending virtually. The company is putting-in steadfast efforts on digital transformation at a global scale and is investing heavily in technology and innovation in India.

Commenting on this unique initiative by the brand, Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India, said, “We are in an era of digital disruption, where technology and digitization are key catalysts. At Coca-Cola, Innovation, experimentation, and digital acceleration are all key priority pillars for us. We’re devising innovative ways to reach our consumers through a host of digital mediums. As a futuristic Company, we are happy to partner for India’s first, one-of-a-kind ‘metaverse wedding’. This concept is at the fore of progressive digital transformation, and we are proud to have played a part in it.”

Guests experienced numerous engaging activities, with options to choose from and enjoy virtually. The wedding floor was completely owned by Coca-Cola India, and the beverages section was branded with Coke cans. When guests moved towards the Coca-Cola beverages counter, the Coke jingle began playing automatically. The guests also received discounts and gift cards from the brand as return gifts.

