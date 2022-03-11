Capri Global partners with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

The partnership will see the Capri logo on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys

Today, Capri Global, confirmed a multi-year partnership with the Gujarat Titans, the newly formed Ahmedabad-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The partnership will see the Capri logo on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Limited said “Capri Global is happy to associate with Gujarat Titans. We are at the cusp of introducing a new business vertical and through this partnership, we want to reach out to different audiences and create more awareness about our brand. We are confident that this association with Gujarat Titans will give an impetus to our brand recognition and recall. Gujarat has always been one of the key markets for us and the debut of Gujarat Titans marks our debut too in the IPL.”

Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy that has seen it produce numerous Indian international cricket stars over the years. The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as establish its future success on the pitch.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans, said “As the latest entrant into the IPL, the zeal to make a difference in a highly competitive cricket environment provides a unique opportunity for Gujarat Titans. We are happy to associate with Capri Global, a company that has been working successfully in India's financial sector over the years. This strategic tie-up builds on the ethos of both brands, as both are poised for growth in their respective fields. Our joint debut in the IPL aims to pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy.”

