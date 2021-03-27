Burger King reaffirms 'Trust in Taste' with #ColorIsForHoliNotFood campaign

Burger King India has always kept its guest first and addressed their needs. With an increased consciousness and demand for quality food, the fast food QSR has committed itself to serve food that reaffirms “Trust in Taste.” In sync with their brand philosophy of keeping everything Real and Authentic, the brand promises all its food, free from synthetic food colours.

To throw light on this substantial change of doing away with synthetic colours in its food, Burger King India has decided to launch its latest digital campaign #ColorIsForHoliNotFood on Holi. The campaign, which includes a digital video as well, emphasizes on the need to put colours to good use and reiterates its commitment to provide authentic taste to its guests. The campaign will be heavily promoted across social media platforms.

Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, said, “At Burger King India, our guests always come first and our endeavour has always been to provide real and authentic food as well as experiences to them. Offering products that are free from all synthetic colours is one of the key steps towards fulfilling this commitment. Our research and development teams have worked tirelessly with all our vendor partners across India to make this possible and sustainable. The #ColorIsForHoliNotFood campaign not only brings alive this message in a fun engaging way, but also reiterates our brand philosophy of always addressing our guests’ evolving needs.”

