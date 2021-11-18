boAt partners with AP Dhillon for its latest campaign #LiveTheSound

boAt, India’s audio brand has partnered with the multi-faceted “Brown Munde” swagger–AP Dhillon for its latest campaign #LiveTheSound. Acknowledging the likeability and enthusiasm amongst millennials for his music, boAt decided to hop on to the bandwagon to target music enthusiasts across age groups. boAt is exhilarated to be the title sponsor for AP Dhillon: The Takeover Tour which will kick off mid-November and will see the international singing sensation perform across Chandigarh, Gurugram, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

boAt, a consumer audio brand- an amalgamation of music, fashion, and action sports, will now be seen associating with AP Dhillon who is known for his liveliness and ‘Insane’ taste of music. This digital-first brand understands the need for good music and especially the love for Punjabi music amongst millennials. Punjabi-Canadian and global music sensation, AP Dhillon is known for his electrifying music across varied genres including R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap and hit numbers like "Arrogant", "Saada Pyaar", "Toxic", "Free Smoke".

On the association, Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt, said, “We are delighted to start our collaboration with AP Dhillon, who truly is one of the coolest Punjabi singers today. AP’s ‘Insane’ sense of music synchronizes very well with boAt and we are thrilled to have him on board.” Expressing his merriment on the same, AP Dhillon commented, “I am humbled and excited to be associated with India’s leading audio brand boAt as I return to India to perform live for my fans for the first time".

