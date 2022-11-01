Bikano sponsors Team Dabang Delhi for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Bikano will sponsor Dabang Delhi during the Season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League. With this partnership, the Bikano logo will feature prominently on the right sleeves of Team Dabang Delhi’s competition t-shirts through the duration of this season. The logo will also be seen splashed across all in-stadium branding collateral and across ATL-BTL and digital branding as well.

Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd is proud of the company’s sponsorship decision and says, “ This has been a blessed year for brand Bikano as markets are open and people are back to spend on snacking after two years of Lockdown. In order to consolidate these good times, as a leading FMCG company, we are looking to spread awareness about our brand and products via diverse, aggressive marketing campaigns. And what could be better than being associated with Pro Kabaddi League and, specifically, the defending champions of the previous season – Team Dabang Delhi. Kabaddi is a beloved sport of India, and the league has managed to win the hearts of millions of people across the world so we decided to sponsor the original sport of India.”

Kabbadi is truly one of the oldest games played in India. And the Pro Kabaddi League has taken this game to new heights of popularity. If you were to evaluate its current fame in India, it has surely captured the second position after cricket. “The fact that the Dabang Delhi team is in great form this year. It should therefore come as no surprise that Dabang Delhi was our first choice when we decided to extend our sponsorship to this League,” Aggarwal elaborates.

Sanjeev Wadhwa, Head of Sales at Bikano says, “The popularity of the Dabang Delhi team is growing with every match and we are proud to be associated with the champions as their sponsor. We are confident that it will bring good visibility to our brand. This is because the famous Bikano logo will feature prominently on the right sleeves of Team Dabang Delhi’s competition t-shirts. It will also feature on all other in-stadium branding material, and all ATL-BTL and digital branding too.”

He continues, “We are already running a high-frequency advertising campaign around our much-loved bestselling Bikano Bhujia across several prominent television channels, social media and on-ground platforms. With this sponsorship in the mix, we are planning to elevate the #HumseBehtarBhujiaKoJaaneKaun campaign to the next level. This addition will help us further consolidate the brand awareness that we have created over the years. We are focused to connect with our existing consumers and to showcase our Bhujia category to new consumers. We want to become the preferred choice among all our stakeholders and be part of every Indian family, be it in India or overseas.”

