BharatPe launches new campaign for postpe

BharatPe, an Indian fintech company, today announced the rollout of its latest 360-degree marketing campaign to promote its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product- postpe. Conceptualized in line with the theme ‘De Dena Aaram Se’, the campaign is designed to create awareness about the various use-cases of postpe around interoperability and instant approvals. It also aims to tell consumers why they should choose to buy now and pay later (‘De Dena Aaram Se’). The 360-degree campaign will be running for 8 weeks across Entertainment, Sports and News channels, OTT, Youth Platforms and Social Media.

The latest film is designed with the objective of positioning postpe as the smarter and more convenient choice, in comparison to the traditional payment formats like credit cards. The film compares the lives of 2 types of individuals- one who is stuck in his monotonous life, not knowing how to break away from it, using traditional payment modes, and the second who is leading a smarter life with postpe. The film showcases a myriad of ways in which postpe makes the life of the protagonist better, thereby positioning it as a smarter choice for new-age customers. Highlighting features of '10 lacs in 60 seconds' and 'Pay with credit everywhere - QR, Swipe, Pay Online', the film establishes various USPs of postpe, a BNPL product.

Speaking on the launch of this new campaign, Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said, “Consumer credit in India is highly underpenetrated, and limited to very few categories. It, thus, becomes important for us to evangelize the category and educate consumers on why they should switch to ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ and bid adieu to traditional payment modes like credit cards. With this aim, we have launched this film to drive category adoption as well as enable growth for our product.”

Added Parth, “postpe was launched with the objective of democratizing credit for everyday purchases, and not just limiting to big-ticket buys. The product has been a runaway success with over 3.6 mn downloads, monthly TPV of INR 370 crores and loan facilitation of INR 1200 crores - all in a matter of 6 months. With the latest campaign around the theme ‘De Dena Aaram Se’, we have weaved in various use cases of postpe to demonstrate the universal usage of the product across QR, POS and online. I believe that the TVC will strike a chord with the GenZ and millennials and help fuel the growth of postpe and BNPL in India.”

postpe was designed on simple tenets that differentiate it from the clutter in the market, and gives the power to choose where to spend, how much to spend and what to spend on - in the hands of the consumer. The last campaign was launched by postpe around the International Women’s Day in March 2022. The campaign was conceptualized around the global IWD theme ‘Break the Bias’ and was appreciated by the audience, helping increase the brand recall amongst women.

