Being truthful to users makes our job easier: Romita Mazumdar, Foxtale
As part of our D2C Revolution series, Mazumdar, Foxtale’s Founder and CEO, tells us about what it takes to build a skincare brand on trust, kindness and conviction
In the latest episode of D2C Revolution, Foxtale’s Founder and CEO, Romita Mazumdar decoded her brand’s journey, challenges of establishing a skincare brand and more.
“Consumers in general are in a very interesting phase. Over the last five to seven years, we've been exposed to a high amount of learning social media,” believes Mazumdar.
While there are negative things about social media too in the world of digital media it has exposed consumers to what's happening across the world. And that has made every consumer’s needs and desires grow at an accelerated rate.
According to the Founder, customers are very educated today. “And when I say educated, I'm not talking about literacy, per se, but I'm talking about being educated about what they want and how they want it. They have a higher sense of self-awareness about life. They want products that fit into that life.
India as an economy is doing really well. As a consequence of a good economy, consumers are benefiting from it. So they have a higher per capita income which is dispensable.
The biggest challenge according to Mazumdar is being truthful to the user since they are conscious of what they choose to put on their skin today. And that honesty has become the crux of it. She added, “Being truthful to the user today is not just the language or lingo, it is a necessity. So being truthful to the user is what makes our job easier,” she said.
Hence, today vegan or cruelty-free is a necessity, it's not a pitch. “If you're not vegan, cruelty-free, then it becomes a problem. I want my users to know that these guys are doing every basic thing to be conscious of the environment, conscious of what the user wants, conscious of what sensitivity different users can have,” Mazumdar highlighted.
Foxtale has not done celebrity endorsements till now since they are a lot more expensive and Mazmdar expressed they have not had the bandwidth or let's say the necessary need to invest.
“I am not Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber, that I will launch a brand and people end up using it because they know me popularly. People know me as a businesswoman. I don't think I've been able to identify which celebrity’s personality aligns with what the brand stands for.”
Towards the end of the discussion, Mazumdar decoded the analogy behind their tagline ‘Every skin has a story’. Mazumdar said, “You really talk to women for 15 minutes about their skin, you will know whether they're married or not, whether the water in the house is hard water or salt water, how much time they spend in the kitchen, how much time they spend in the sun and how stressful their day is.”
She added, “So that's when we came out with the tag and I happen to say it, it's like every skin has its own story, as a part of the conversation. But that became the tagline of the company because we really feel that every skin has its own story. And unless I know your story, I can't solve it for your skin.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Businessworld Facility Management 40 Under 40 Awards to be held in December 2023
At BW Businessworld, we recognize the pivotal role of Next Generation Facility Leaders in shaping the future of this dynamic industry
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:07 PM | 3 min read
Facility Management stands as the bedrock of a thriving workplace, encompassing the meticulous maintenance of buildings, equipment, and services.
At BW Businessworld, we recognize the pivotal role of Next Generation Facility Leaders playing in shaping the future of this dynamic industry. That's why we proudly present the BW Businessworld Facility Management 40 Under 40 Awards 2023, an event designed to spotlight and celebrate the exceptional achievements of the young and innovative minds redefining facility management.
In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, the responsibilities of Facility Managers have expanded exponentially.
Today, they are not just guardians of physical spaces but architects of seamless experiences, ensuring employee safety, fostering innovation, and driving operational efficiencies.
BW Businessworld Facility Management 40 Under 40 Awards 2023 will bring together Next Generation Thought Leaders and Experts from the Facility Management industry who are redefining and redesigning a forward-thinking strategy in the facility management domain impacting the operational efficiencies, health and wellness, sustainability and environment at workplace.
Individuals below the age of 40 years as of 31st March 2023, who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, problem-solving abilities, innovation, and a profound impact on workplaces and communities are eligible for these awards.
Why Participate?
Recognition of Future Leaders
Witness the recognition of individuals who represent the future of Facility Management. These rising stars have showcased exceptional leadership skills, innovative thinking, and a commitment to excellence.
Thoughtful Insights:
Engage with industry leaders and experts who have redefined Facility Management strategies, contributing significantly to operational efficiencies, sustainability, health, and wellness in workplaces.
Networking Opportunities
Connect with a diverse range of professionals, including CAOs, Facility & Property Management Professionals, Business Heads, HR & Admin Heads, Architects, Security Professionals, QC & QA Managers, Procurement Officers, and Consultants, forming a rich tapestry of expertise.
Influential Jury Panel
The awards are judged by a distinguished panel including Jury Chair -Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa CBRE and the Jurors list includes names such as Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor -in-Chief BW Businessworld & Founder - exchange4media; Dr. Sameer Saxena, FRICS, IGBC AP, GEM CP, IOSH, Real Estate Services Leader – India ,Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc; Harsh Wardhan, CEO, BW Security World, Former Group Managing Director G4S, CEO Securitas; Rahul Agarwal, Sr. Director India Operations, Boston Consulting Group; Ragupathy Vaidyanathan MRICS, Associate Vice President – Global Workplace Solutions, HCL Tech; Kalyan Bose, President, British Business Group; Jagvinder Mann Pinny, Independent Corporate Real Estate Consultant, Former Microsoft Sr. Portfolio Leader; Capt Sudeep Ghoshal, Head - Administration & Infrastructure, Reliance Capital Ltd; Rishi Pawah, Head Engineering & Maintenance, Noida International Airport; Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, India Business Parks, CapitaLand Investment India; Brigadier HS Kaura, National Head - Administration, KPMG in India; Ashu Kalra, Vice President Head of Global Real Estate & EHS, Head of Facilities US & UK, EXL; Major Aditi Mohan, Head – Establishment, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, India, BIG; Sapna Srivastava, Editor, Realty Plus; Tripti Kedia, Publisher & Business Head, Realty Plus and Mohit Chopra, Vice President, BW Businessworld
Nominations are now open! Avail the early bird nomination offer, ending on October 27th, to recognize your outstanding contributions or nominate a deserving colleague. Don’t miss this opportunity to stand out in the FM industry.
Nominate yourself or a deserving colleague today!
Link: https://bwevents.co.in/bw/facility-management-40-under-40/
Join us as we applaud the achievements of the Next Generation Facility Leaders, driving innovation, sustainability, and excellence in Facility Management. Be a part of this transformative journey!
For queries, collaborations, or nominations, please contact Mohit Chopra at mohit.chopra@businessworld.in.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Akshay Kumar's new Vimal Elaichi ad angers netizens: 'Biggest hypocrite'
Kumar has starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in the ad that was aired during the India vs Australia World Cup match
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 2:20 PM | 3 min read
April 20, 2022
#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023
now again doing vimal ads!!
paiso ke liye kuch bhi kar skta hai ye banda ?
pic.twitter.com/d8z50WZLCJ
#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..— Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023
now after few disasters.. he again started promoting vimal for some bucks!
he's the biggest hypocrite Bollywood has ever seen.. he can do anything for money!! ? pic.twitter.com/JmSH8LVyoI
If you say the biggest hypocrite Then I say #AkshayKumar ? pic.twitter.com/mI95ESVTg1— ?Sourav Srkian Das? (@SrkianDas04) October 8, 2023
#AkshayKumar in April 2022 - "I am sorry for Vimal Ad, I step back from the endorsement"— ? (@iWorshipSRK) October 8, 2023
October 2023 - New Vimal Ad of Akshay is aired during #INDvsAUS match.. Biggest hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/uRDrutdV1C
Vimal new ad feat Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and hypocrite Akshay Kumar.— nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) October 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/IiRy22hun8
Akshay Kumar apologised a year back for doing “Guthka” ads, he even said he won’t do Guthka ads ever in his life.— CS_NAVEEN( "Mr funny man") ? Jai Shree Ram? (@CSNABINSAHOO) October 9, 2023
A year later, he is still endorsing Vimal ad.
Only one thing matters to Akshay and that’s money as I understood.@akshaykumar Spoiling u good reputation pic.twitter.com/UI1XdtAkv2
Some have also pointed out that the ad may have been shot last year prior to the backlash and was released only this year as per Kumar's contract with the brand.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Olay shines light on the glaring absence of women in STEM
Olay’s #STEMTheGap digital film pays homage to India's female luminaries like Dr Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:36 PM | 5 min read
This year, the new instalment of Olay’s #STEMTheGap initiative aims to shed light on the glaring absence of female mentors and role models. Ahead of this year's International Day of the Girl Child, Olay will begin the next leg of its 10-year program. As a brand rooted in scientific innovation and a deep connection with women, Olay India is taking meaningful steps to provide young girls with mentorship and role models through the following three initiatives:
The brand has unveiled a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi. The film delves into India's rich history of remarkable women in STEM and pays homage to the enduring legacies of luminaries like Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. It highlights the urgent need for more female role models in STEM today. The film also sheds light on the societal biases that deter young girls from pursuing STEM careers, emphasizing the crucial role of female mentors.
The brand has also launched the beta version of a web-based virtual chat mentor that will offer guidance and information to aspiring young girls seeking to enter the world of STEM—and a wonderful supplement to Olay’s mentorship program. This virtual chat mentor has been created with the help of successful women in different STEM fields in India such as Shannon Olsson (Founder & Global Director of the echo network), Swarna Manjari (Communication Designer), Dr. Vandana Prasad (Community Pediatrician and Public Health Professional), Tarunima Prabhakar (Tech and Policy Research at Tattle Civic Tech and Carnegie India), to name a few, to provide the user with knowledge, resources, and encouragement on their journeys.
In collaboration with vLookUp, Olay has joined forces to offer a platform connecting female students in higher education with STEM mentors online. Over 300 sign-ups have been recorded in the past year, with carefully chosen participants engaging in four-month mentorship programs facilitated by volunteers from P&G and partner companies. This program completes the mentorship journey from virtual mentorship to meaningful connections with experts in the field.
To encourage future women in STEM, Olay continues to partner with LEAD, India's premier School EdTech provider, to sponsor STEM scholarships to 250+ underprivileged girls. These scholarships empower girls across India by providing financial support for STEM education and career development.
Despite the growing availability of STEM jobs in India, it remains essential to motivate and support Indian girls in pursuing STEM education for their active involvement in future employment opportunities. Olay is committed to fostering change and providing equal opportunities for girls in India. Since 2021, the brand has been sponsoring tuition fees, tablets, and data packs for girls across six states. The revamp of Olay’s #STEMTheGap initiative is a comprehensive campaign, with the film launched on various platforms, aiming to challenge stereotypes and inspire girls to break barriers and pursue STEM careers.
Speaking on the second leg of the campaign, Priyali Kamath, Senior Vice President, Skin & Personal Care – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G) said, “For decades, Procter & Gamble’s legacy skincare brand Olay has maintained a deep understanding of women's changing needs through science. At Olay, we understand the critical importance of female role models in the STEM field, and our commitment to bridging the gender gap is unparalleled. This year's theme, centered on the significance of role models and the introduction of mentorship initiative, highlights our commitment to ensuring every young girl knows that she can be the next leader in her field. Through initiatives like #STEMTheGap and our commitment to gender equality, we are working hard to double the number of women in STEM by 2030 and create a more inclusive and equitable future. We're proud to recognize and support the next generation of women in STEM who will one day be making history in their respective fields, and become role models for young girls in the future.”
Ajay Vikram, Chief Creative Officer of Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia said, “There are many accomplished women leaders in STEM in India today. Yet, a ‘lack of mentors’ is often cited as a big reason why so few women make a career in STEM. This got us thinking. How do we not just celebrate the achievements of women in STEM, but actually be useful to be there at the very moment when needed, a friend and guide to any girl or woman looking for answers as they stand at the crossroads of choosing their path forward. Technology came in handy as a way to help, but we can’t wait to see how much more AI-SHU can do to help women find their way to a future of their choosing.”
The underrepresentation of women in STEM fields with very few female role models to look up to, causes fewer and fewer women to join these fields and many even dropout due to lack of external motivation. Olay’s unwavering dedication to overcome this challenge as a brand that maintains a deep understanding of women is brought out through the various studies and surveys it has conducted to start different initiatives for uplifting and supporting women in STEM.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Wild Stone tips hat to the 'sigma male' charm in new spot
The digital film marks the launch of the brand's trio of perfumes: Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
Wild Stone, the male grooming brand under McNROE announced the launch of their new digital film for the launch of “Badass Perfume Collection," which features a trio of fragrances - Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo.
The latest digital film by Wild Stone will be amplified on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The script opens with a man's entrance at the upscale party, grabbing everyone's attention with his enchanting fragrance, and leaving everyone intrigued. Men and Women are both spellbound with his confidence while acknowledging his enigmatic aura. The visual represents the Sigma male power, showcasing his confidence and strength while being the centre of attraction. The visual narrative unfolds the essence of a true Sigma male, showing strength and charm.
Ankit Daga, Director at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, expressed his thoughts on the launch of ‘The Badass Collection’ and said, “Enriched with the very essence that characterizes a Sigma Man, our collection boasts three distinct Perfumes which embody the spirit of their names - Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo. Each fragrance invites individuals to embrace their self-expression and revel in their distinctiveness through an enchanting sensory journey."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwary set the dance floor on fire in ad for Engage Moments
The festive ad starring Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwary has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
Gifting is a culture across traditions and seasons in India. A gift truly celebrates meaningful moments when it is thoughtful and evokes a personal emotion and bond. ITC Engage, this festive season, has introduced the Engage Moments gift set through a unique campaign to inspire the trend of more thoughtful gifting in India. Fragrance is deeply personal and with Engage Moments premium fragrance gift sets, the brand encourages everybody to explore and discover the art of giving a thoughtful gift that resonates with the recipient. Scents are linked to memories and selecting a fragrance as a gift makes it more meaningful and a thoughtful personal gesture.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, ITC Engage presents Engage Moments through a heartwarming film where the art of thoughtful gifting takes centerstage and evokes warmth and genuine connections. With moments of playful romance as the backdrop and the cultural nuance of gifting in the festive season, the film brings to light the essence of Diwali and the charismatic chemistry between the reel romantic duo Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwary. Through heartfelt exchanges and radiant smiles, the film beautifully portrays how an Engage Moments gift set is not just a present, but a memory in the making, a reminder of the thoughtfulness that binds hearts during this season of light and love.
Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, adds, “Fragrance is a timeless expression of affection which evokes memories of cherished moments. Engage perfumes offer a spectrum of scents, each being a unique experience, designed to suit a diverse palette of style and preference. With the onset of the festive season, Engage Moments is set to redefine gifting, encouraging individuals to explore beyond greetings and conventional gifting choices!”
Selecting an Engage Moments gift set for this festive season embodies a gesture of refined thoughtfulness. Available in fragrance sets for couples and individuals, Engage Moments, features a range of scents from fresh feminine as well as masculine fragrances with Bergamot, Patchouli, and Sandalwood for men and oriental with notes of green apple, elemi, white floral, and patchouli for women. While sweets and dry fruits are delightful, this gives consumers the unique option of gifting an emotion with Engage Moments!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 to be held today
The theme for the inaugural edition is ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 11:08 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. The flagship event aims to recognize and felicitate leaders and brands from the BFSI & Fintech sector.
The banking and finance sector in India has seen a revolution over the years, fuelled by technological advancements, to match the rapidly changing consumer preferences.
To explore the BFSI sector further, industry leaders and top experts from the BFSI & Fintech Sector will discuss the challenges and opportunities of the BFSI ecosystem and shed light on a variety of topics under the theme ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’.
During the day, game-changing marketers from the BFSI industry will be awarded at the Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer 2023. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit will be followed by a glamourous awards night where the winners of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards will be announced in the presence of the top leaders from the industry. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards recognizes and celebrates the pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector. It aims to honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The nominations were accepted under four main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar, along with a panel of 25 jurors who decided the winners based on their merit and outstanding work.
Grab this opportunity to network with industry leaders from the BFSI & Fintech Sector and get access to insightful sessions. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights, click here to register.
The event is Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event is Dangle Ads while Mobavenue is the Growth Partner.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ranveer Singh named brand ambassador of Zomato
The food deliver app has launched an AI-generated film featuring Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 10:04 AM | 3 min read
Zomato’s previous brand campaign, “Zomaito vs Zomahto” left India debating about the brand’s correct pronunciation. The debate continues in their all-new World Cup campaign that celebrates India’s unwavering love for cricket. As the excitement and anticipation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 soars in India, Zomato’s latest brand campaign is live with Ranveer Singh and cricketer Chris Gayle. The campaign is live across major digital and offline channels across the country.
In the campaign, Bollywood superstar and Zomato’s brand ambassador, Superstar Ranveer Singh is seen hosting a watch party at his home for cricket fans, along with the legendary cricketer, Chris Gayle! No watch party is complete without food, and Zomato joins the celebrations by delivering joy on time. However, Superstar Ranveer and Chris get into a debate while collecting the Zomato order. When the duo can’t decide whether it’s “Zomaito” or “Zomahto”, the Zomato delivery partner says, “Ab Zomaito–Zomahto nahi, India-India ka time hai!” As that penny-drop statement fills them with pride, the film ends with everyone celebrating together. Cricket is one of the key uniting forces in India and Zomato is an integral part of this celebration. After all, match ho toh Zomato!
In another leg of the campaign, Zomato has launched an AI-generated film featuring Superstar Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle, calling out restaurant partners’ names and their popular dishes, during this world cup season.
As India hosts the Cricket World Cup, the love for the sport and the Indian team is at an all-time high. There’s only one thing that matters for the next 45 days — supporting TEAM INDIA. Zomato captures this very feeling and declares that supporting India is more important than the brand itself, in a film packed with excitement.
Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato, commented, "Our World Cup campaign is born out of our love and respect for Team India. And who better than Ranveer Singh to capture the infectious excitement, energy and passion of cricket fans across the country. There is a natural synergy between Ranveer and Zomato, which we have captured in our campaign as well. The Cricket World Cup is an exciting time for Zomato and while India breaks records on the field, we too are ready to serve the country. As the ad film says, it is time for India-India over Zomato-Zomato.”
Expressing his enthusiasm on the collaboration, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, "I am a big fan of Team India and Zomato’s World Cup campaign is the perfect ode to cricket, this season. Zomato is an energetic brand and quite the outlier in their industry — that really stands out to me. I’m excited to celebrate cricket with Zomato, Chris Gayle and the nation. Also, don’t ask me if it’s Zomaito or Zomahto”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp