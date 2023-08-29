‘More than half of SUGAR’s revenue comes from offline retail’
In today’s edition of the e4m D2C Revolution series, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, talks about the brand’s eight-year journey and understanding the beauty space
“When you start building something, you don’t really think about scale or valuation but how much people are going to love what you are building,” shares Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, which recently completed eight years in the beauty and skincare category.
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to Mukherjee who shared the brand’s journey from its inception in 2015 and how the founders (Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh) realised that the beauty space, especially the cosmetic category within the beauty space, was right for disruption.
“Historically, skincare has been a larger market and everybody focuses on skincare. But when you see the products on your digital screen, skincare at the end of the day dissolves in your skin. Whereas makeup engages consumers in a totally different way, lights up the pixels on your screen!” Mukherjee explained.
He also spoke about how in the initial days the founders were grappling with the question of whether they wanted to be a large online brand or a large beauty brand.
“We didn’t really know a lot about the online space nor did we appoint anybody senior who could lead a completely different vertical. We tried doing it ourselves. Even though it took time, today slightly more than half of the revenue for the company comes from offline retail,” Mukherjee shared.
SUGAR recently collaborated with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, for the second season of its show, ‘Made In Heaven’. “We have also invested and dabbled in the wedding space earlier, with our property called Sugar Brides that ran for a couple of years. This collaboration is another extension of our interest in this space,” Mukherjee mentioned.
He also shared the brand’s expectations of being inexplicably associated with the wedding space in the next 5 to 6 years.
Watch the video for the full interview.
^ a t o m network launches ^ a t o m Consult
For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Aniruddha Khandekar, with two decades of experience in advertising & marketing, will anchor this mandate with his experience in the business of brands, start-up marketing, new technologies & CX. Aniruddha has previously led strategic units at Ogilvy, Leo Burrnet and is the founder of G-S-D consulting.
For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’, and will operate in the areas of Brand & Customer Strategy, Marketing transformation, Product and Portfolio Management & Customer Experience. It will sit at the beginning of the marketing process and work dispassionately to advise on the short-term, mid-term and long-term journey of the business.
In Aniruddha’s words “Growth is not a universal boilerplate, It is a meeting of the minds brought about by ownership, expertise and openness. In my experience, deep partnerships are the secret sauce to success, Unfortunately, most mainstream agency or consulting models are structured and cultured for scale. This ends up in a heartburn for clients who are completely invested in their own businesses. At ^a t o m Consult, we want to get in there and get our hands dirty with our clients because, for us, joy is not just in success but in the process too.”
“Advertising agencies have the reputation of bundling services or offer backtracked strategy in the pursuit of great creative work. There is nothing wrong in that, as only great ideas create great brands. But whether it is a D2C business or a business wanting to scale to new geographies or customer segments need a host of insightful, repeatable, trainable, coachable interventions that are sustainable, rational and logical. And classical agency models don’t try to look at business growth from a holistic point of view. As a result, there has been a disconnect between the priorities of an advertising agency and the real marketing ask that any business has. Aniruddha and I have worked together in the past, and his expertise in hardcore functions of Brand Marketing, CX & MarTech have provided genuine business solutions beyond just the usual hustle of creative deliveries”. – Says Abhik Santara
Yash Kulshresth, CCO ^ a t o m, further added - “Agencies have functioned like a relay race where one department passes the baton to the next. At ^a t o m Consult, we also infuse creative thinking into the strategic marketing process. We don't see it as a different department. It's the thinking that needs to be valued early in any marketing consultancy.”
Punt Creative wins creative mandate for Keya Foods
The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand's expansion endeavours
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:54 AM | 2 min read
Part of the indie network Punt Partners, co-founded by Late Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan and presently led by Priyanka Agarwal and Madhu Sudhan, Punt Creative has been entrusted with the creative mandate for Keya Foods Pvt. Ltd.
As the company embarks on a product expansion strategy, aiming to elevate brand awareness and saliency, it presents an exciting challenge and opportunity for Punt Creative. The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand's expansion endeavours.
Commenting on the win, Sumera Dewan, President of Punt Creative, said, “FMCG is one of the fastest-growing sectors, having experienced unprecedented expansion in recent years. We're thrilled about partnering with Keya, considering their aspirations to establish a stronger presence in Indian kitchens. Our efforts lie in pushing the creative boundaries to develop effective campaigns, supporting the brand's online and offline footprint while attaining their objectives."
Rohan Naterwalla, Sr. Creative Director, Punt Creative, added, “Before you continue reading, do one thing - go to your kitchen and check for Keya products. You’ll almost certainly have at least one of them. Here’s an FMCG brand whose products we’ve actually enjoyed over the years and yet there’s very little we’ve heard regarding its portfolio. As a creative unit, the challenge of building long-term recognition for a pre-established product line like Keya's has been a really fulfilling endeavour. With Keya enlarging its portfolio every other month, we’ll be there to make sure that the brand now resides in our collective consciousness.”
Sunil Pandey, Head of Sales & Marketing, Keya Foods, said, "We’re excited to announce Punt Creative as our official creative agency. Their innovation, expertise, and enthusiasm align with our goal to expand the brand's customer base. As international dishes gain traction in Indian homes, we see the importance of showcasing Keya Foods' unique qualities. Our nationwide reach, diverse portfolio, and millions of packs sold underscore our position, synonymous with international ingredients and flavors. This partnership with Punt Creative brings a fresh brand perspective, and we're eager to create impactful campaigns, refresh our offerings' presentation, and boost customer engagement."
IDFC First bags BCCI's title sponsorship rights for Rs 235 crore
The rights have been awarded for all international and domestic matches at Rs 4.2 crore per match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights for all domestic and international matches to IDFC First, a banking company. Reports say that IDFC First will pay Rs 4.2 crore per match which totals up to Rs 235 crore for 56 matches for a three-year period.
The base price for the title sponsor rights was Rs 2.4 crore per match, totalling up to Rs 134.4 crore for three years.
The per-match fee will reportedly be higher than the Rs 3.8 crore that Mastercard and Paytm did during the previous period between September 2019 and March 2023.
IDFC First went against Sony Pictures Network, which bid Rs 2.4 crore per match, matching the base price set by BCCI.
In a statement, BCCI reportedly said that the sponsorships and activations around the title sponsor are aimed at boosting IDFC First's cricket connection in the country and abroad.
The three-year association will end in August 2026, covering 56 matches comprising 15 tests, 15 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals.
Disney Star signs 9 sponsors for Asia Cup
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up come on board
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:35 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has signed nine broadcast and digital streaming sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up have come on board for the upcoming tournament.
As reported earlier by exchange4media, Disney Star has sought Rs 26 crore for the co-presenting sponsorship on TV and Rs 30 crore for Disney+ Hotstar.
According to industry sources, the associate sponsorship on Star Sports has been priced at Rs 19.66 crore, whereas for the ‘powered by’ sponsorship on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 18 crore.
As per the information available with exchange4media, Disney+ Hotstar has three sponsorship tiers-- co-presenting (Rs 30 crore), powered by (Rs 18 crore) and associate sponsorship (Rs 12 crore). The broadcaster is offering an estimated reach of 120-140 million for co-presenting sponsors, 90-100 million for powered by and 60-70 million for associate sponsorship.
A spot buy for 10 seconds has been priced at Rs 25 lakh for the India vs Pakistan matches, while for the non-India matches, the ad rate for 10 second is Rs 2.3 lakh. The India matches plus the final for ODIs has been priced at Rs 17 lakh per 10 seconds.
Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from 30 August, 2023, to September 17, 2023.
McDonald's serves 'The Kartik Aaryan meal' with a side of his iconic monologue
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched the actor's go-to meal comprising McAloo Tikki Burger, cheesy fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:10 PM | 2 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East, one of India’s most loved restaurant brands, has launched a quirky television commercial featuring its brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan revealing his favourite McDonald’s meal. The TVC takes the fans on a laughter-filled roller coaster with his signature monologue style in a unique McDonald’s way.
The Kartik Aaryan Meal includes his favourite, go-to menu items from McDonald’s - the McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a Regular Beverage, served as a 4-piece meal. To add to the fans’ delight, the 4-pieces meal will be served in a special Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging offering fans an opportunity to take a virtual selfie with their favorite celebrity.
Talking about the launch of the TVC, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “This campaign is all about knowing a little better the ones we like & love and celebrating the feel-good delicious moments and shared laughter at McDonald's. We're proud to unveil and bring Kartik’s favourite go-to McDonald’s meal to our customers and fans and provide a limited-time-opportunity for our customers to eat as their favourite celebrity and youth Icon. We are hopeful of this campaign reigniting our customer’s and fans' love for our food and creating another cultural moment for our brand’s association with youth and the younger generation.”
Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the TVC opens in a McDonald's restaurant, where Kartik Aaryan and his friend stand at the counter, greeted by a warm smile at the front counter. Before Kartik can respond, his friend asks about his order. Kartik looks at him a little annoyed and begins to vent about how his friends always ask the most obvious things in every imaginable scenario. Just when he mentions that his best friend doesn't even know his favourite meal, the server smoothly slides a tray in front of Kartik, revealing the "Kartik Aaryan Meal." The TVC ends with Kartik suggesting McDonald's to create a meal named after him so that his friend never forgets it.
“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to McDonald's order. This truth forms the basis of McDonald’s global platform called ‘Famous Orders’. The new Kartik Aaryan Meal aims to transform a visit to McDonald's into an opportunity for people to connect with their hero, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for youth tastemakers,” said Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal.
Sonam Kapoor makes a case for enjoying one's own company in Zoya ad
The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:27 PM | 3 min read
Zoya, the diamond boutique from the House of Tata, presented a new brand film to launch its new autograph collection – My Embrace, that powerfully depicts the brand’s philosophy of finding innate joy in being your most authentic self. Featuring Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, the campaign evocatively brings to life, the Zoya woman’s bliss in embracing every aspect of her unique journey through life. The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace’ - a signature identifier of the luxury atelier, that continues its tradition of redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced through meaningful pieces of wearable art.
“At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. Our new film journeys to the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. Through this campaign we hope to inspire women to powerfully embrace who they are,” says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya. “The narrative showcases our autograph collection ‘My Embrace’, a talismanic symbol of self-acceptance, created around the belief that you feel truly alive only when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”
Featuring 26 trademarked designs; sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, high gloss rings and earring hoops the collection is simple in design yet significant in its craftsmanship making it the ultimate collector’s piece. MY EMBRACE is a Zoya Design Innovation trademarked as a distinguished shaped bangle featuring a singular pear-shaped diamond in a prominent setting. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with rich sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow and a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering.
The film features Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja blissfully breaking into dance while enjoying a favourite song to delighting in the creativity of her cooking to enjoying moments of reflection in nature or while reading a book, the message of celebrating being yourself is presented through a montage of mundane moments brought alive by her love for herself.
Says Ajay Ram, Creative Partner & Founding Team Member at Spring Marketing Capital, “The credit for this collection goes to the mastery of the Zoya jewellery design team. The element of the embrace has been crafted into a most elegant form factor. Our attempt was to recreate the design philosophy in an effortless narrative. Collaborating with Sonam Kapoor allowed us to explore her vibe amidst spaces she finds most joy in, setting the right tone for the collection to come alive.”
The campaign will be promoted on outdoor, social media, print, digital, OOH and television and theatres.
Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ translates the idea of celebrating yourself, just as you are, into a deeply symbolic product that is designed to make your everyday meaningful.
'Don't think, just eat,' is KFC's new proposition for Double Down Burger
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
In KFC India’s latest campaign for the limited edition Double Down Burger, Colonel Sanders has one clear message for chicken lovers - ‘Issey samjho mat, bas khao’. There are no questions to be asked about the Double Down Burger, and nothing else to be done except to indulge your cravings.
Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries, said, "Innovation, while being distinctive, is at the core of everything we do at KFC. When you talk to any chicken lover, they’ll tell you that more is more! The limited edition all chicken, no bun Double Down Burger is for this tribe. It is an offering where you just satisfy your cravings, no questions asked! Like the OG Colonel Sanders says in the new campaign, “isse samjho mat, bas khao”. We are already seeing great offtake for the Double Down Burger, as chicken lovers across the country indulge in this cult product.”
The TVC features a set of identical twins, staring at the Double Down Burger in front of them in amazement. There’s a volley of questions as they try and decode the all chicken, no bun burger in front of them. “Bro, cheez kya hai ye?” asks the first, to which his twin replies “Bro, ye kya hai cheez?”
One insists “upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken”, while the other is convinced that the Double Down Burger has “neeche chicken, upar bhi chicken”. They debate on whether “chicken hi bun hai” or “bun hi chicken hai”. To which, the iconic Colonel Sanders playfully tells them that “yehi toh fun hai”.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, North, Ogilvy India said, “The campaign idea came from the name itself. Double Down. And that's what we played with. The double irony of a set of twins, discovering the marvel of the Double Down Burger in a really fun, crazy, way. To quote a dialogue from the film "Upar chicken, neeche bhi chicken! Nahi re. Neeche chicken, upar bhi chicken!" Which one is it really?”.
The limited edition KFC Double Down Burger has two juicy chicken fillets with delicious sauces (spicy & creamy Dynamite Mayo and Sriracha), and crunchy veggies in between.
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan.
