Indian beauty brands put best face forward against global giants
Industry experts cite a rise in consumption of personal care products, brands promising to care for the Indian skin, and demand for organic products as key drivers
Over the past many decades, international cosmetics brands have flooded the Indian cosmetics and skincare market. Despite higher price points, they have remained the first choice of millions of Indian women and men due to the ‘premiumness’ and the foreign tag.
The story is changing now. Many homegrown beauty and personal care brands, especially those offering products made from natural ingredients, have managed to woo Indian consumers in recent years.
“The young generation is more conscious about sustainability and clean beauty products and most of them are willing to pay a premium for these products,” say experts.
Brands focused solely on pure-play beauty and personal care have disrupted the market posing stiff competition to established brands by targeting specific use cases, leading to higher growth rates, gross margins, and profitability compared to FMCG-led BPC players, a Redseer report has recently said.
Apart from unicorns like SUGAR and Mamaearth, several small and mid-sized startups have entered the fray with many now thriving at home and even aboard.
As per TAM data, personal care products contributed 17 per cent of ad volume in the first half of 2023, second only to food and beverages that constituted 23 per cent of ad volume. They are growing fast as the category penetration in the country is mere 10 per cent, experts pointed.
Health and wellness start-up The Ayurveda Experience (TAE), for instance, clocked revenues of ₹270 crore in FY23, up 90 per cent compared to ₹141 crore in FY22. The company, which sells products in over 20 countries, expects to become profitable in FY24.
Similarly, Joy, owned by RSH Global, is looking to grow by about 20-25 per cent annually to touch a turnover of ₹1,000 crore in the next three years. The growth would come primarily from strengthening its foray into West Bengal and Maharashtra markets and traction in online sales. The company closed FY23 with a turnover of ₹500 crore.
Another startup, The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C), posted a revenue surge of 500 per cent between March to October 2022. The Gurugram-based D2C company founded by Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava, closed FY23 at Rs 45 crore with 4X growth year on year. It aims to extend its retail presence to tier-II and -III cities, targeting 50 exclusive stores by fiscal year-end. The firm has recently raised INR 100 Cr in its Series A funding round.
According to experts, “A significant segment of this demand is for products that suit Indian skin types and hair - a need that largely remained unfulfilled by international brands, providing the perfect opportunity for local companies. From acne management to anti-ageing solutions to sun protection, specialized use cases are where the growth lies.”
Rising market
India’s beauty and personal care market is projected to touch $30 billion by 2027, accounting for about 5% of the global market, according to a report launched by Redseer Strategy Consultants along with Peak XV.
The booming Indian cosmetics market is stormed by home-grown brands that promise to pamper Indian skin with the goodness of local, natural and organic products.
The major reason behind their sustained growth is rising consumption of personal care products. In the early 2000s, make-up was reserved for special occasions. Skincare segment was not as evolved as it is now. Now, skincare and beauty products are used daily by most users.
This phenomenon is not just restricted to metros and tier 1 cities anymore. With smartphone penetration reaching 700 million people, consumers in tier 2 and 3 cities are also exposed to skincare and cosmetics.
Not surprising that the homegrown beauty and personal care category segment emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories on the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The BPC category has grown 3X in 2022 itself, the eCommerce major had said early this year.
Explaining the rise behind the growth of Indian brands, Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of TAC, says, “Firstly Indian consumers now prioritize products tailored to their specific needs and preferences, leading to the emergence of local brands that possess a deeper understanding of the market. Secondly, these brands offer more budget-friendly options without compromising quality, attracting price-conscious consumers. Thirdly, there is a growing trend to support domestically produced goods, driven by a sense of national pride and the desire to promote local entrepreneurship. Lastly, the widespread accessibility of Indian brands through e-commerce platforms and extensive marketing campaigns has significantly expanded their reach, further contributing to their success.”
Brands like Pilgrim, Skinella and Swiss Beauty offer a product range that is 100 per cent vegan and not tested on animals. Pilgrim aims to become a Rs 1000-crore brand in the next five years. Currently, 35 per cent of Pilgrim's sales come from the top 10 metros and semi-metros, while the remaining 65 per cent is generated from tier 2 and 3 cities. Most of their consumers are youngsters who have access to reviews on social media and e-commerce platforms to understand brands better.
Saahil Nayar, CEO-Swiss Beauty, says, “We are constantly innovating and bringing trendsetting products to Indian beauty markets while ensuring they are led by consumer-driven insights like being Peta-certified animal test-free, skincare ingredients and offering diversity and variety both in terms of choice of products and shade availability.”
Marketing strategy
The homegrown brands’ marketing strategy is centred around young GenZ and individuals who are highly active on social media. Influencer marketing is the most popular method to reach out to their target audience.
Their key approach involves continuous innovation and product diversification due to the ever-evolving preferences of young consumers, and also to expand offline and online distribution networks. They are also bolstering their e-commerce presence by partnering with leading online marketplaces.
Dolly Kumar, Cosmetics Engineer and Founder at Skinella, says, “To effectively connect with and engage our target audience, we have strategically incorporated influencer marketing as a pivotal element of our approach. Collaborating with reputable beauty influencers allows us to establish an authentic connection with our customers and maintain an ongoing and meaningful dialogue with them.”
Innovations
The category is witnessing a lot of product and tech innovations and global collaborations as well.
For instance, Kult, a tech-first beauty and lifestyle e-commerce app focuses on customization and shows a skin compatibility score derived by analysing hundreds of skin combinations with over 100 parameters. The app currently has over 200 brands on board and is also forging international partnerships, bringing various high-end brands like Kohl Kreatives to India. TAE and TAC have also forayed into the international markets.
Angela Toppo, Vice President-Marketing at Kult App, the home-grown beauty and lifestyle app said, “There’s no doubt that the Indian consumer loves to shop online – its convenience and sheer variety of choices is unmatched. However, the game changer for beauty eCommerce has been the integration of technology, focus on hyper-personalization and innovative use of content to enhance customer experience. Our hyper-delivery model further ensures that you have your favourite products at your doorstep within 2 hours in Mumbai and 48 hours pan India. In a nutshell, it is the innovation in customer experience and promise of delivery that has given beauty eCommerce apps an impetus for growth and gained the trust of their consumers.”
Team Pumpkin wins digital marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints
The agency will service the company from its Gurgaon branch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin, has won the social media, website maintenance and performance marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints. The announcement comes after a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate has been entrusted to the agency’s branch in Gurgaon.
Reflecting on the mandate, Varun Malik, Head of Marketing at Shalimar Paints Ltd. said, “Team Pumpkin’s industry insights expertise and strategic thinking stood out for us, and their vision and communication ideas are a perfect fit for us as a partner. The team came with a host of dynamic creative ideas that will help us strengthen relationships with our target audiences on social media. We are partnering at just the right moment when the brand is looking forward to build Shalimar 2.0 and this relationship will be pivotal to achieve the brand ambitions. We will also engage Team pumpkin for Phy-gital activations to engage our consumers on ground and connect them back with the digital side.”
Expressing her excitement, Swati Nathani (CBO & Co-Founder) commented, “Shalimar Paints’ legacy is one that invokes in us a great sense of admiration for what the company has done since its inception. We are truly honored to have them on board with us. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions. Our approach for Shalimar Paints will involve long-term result-driven strategic approaches to ensure longevity and sustenance in our advertising approach.”
Conran Design Group Mumbai partners with PEP Technologies for Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
The agency is the brand design specialist agency of Havas India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 1:18 PM | 2 min read
Conran Design Group Mumbai, the brand design specialist agency of Havas India, worked collaboratively with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, and celebrity, co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Kriti Sanon to launch everyday skincare label, Hyphen.
Speaking about the launch, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Hyphen said, “Conran Design Group Mumbai shines with unique expertise and creative thinking. They blend design and strategy flawlessly, giving Hyphen's brand logo a distinct edge.”
Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai said, “At Conran Design Group, we’re constantly looking for challenges and opportunities to demonstrate our capability in designing simple and effective brand-led solutions to complex business problems, that make a meaningful difference to clients and their businesses. We leverage our proven global methodologies to craft insight-led, differentiated design solutions, and Hyphen is a perfect example of how we delivered a clutter-breaking and ownable brand grammar in the beauty industry."
“The creative process for Hyphen was a meaningful blend of Kriti’s vision, unique visual assets and a jargon-free information architecture,” said Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai. “We aimed at creating a brand where the user would find confidence in its efficacy and pride in its ownership! The results were a simple, yet ownable brand identity that subtly cues its philosophy and a measured yet vibrant packaging system that lends approachability as well as aspiration,” she added.
Britannia presents a perfect 'Timepass' idea in new ad
The campaign was conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:53 PM | 3 min read
Britannia Timepass launches advertising campaign for its new product line. Developed by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the latest campaign for the 'Britannia Timepass' product line gives the perfect solution for how to enjoy the ‘Chatpatang’ flavours of the product and not do any ‘Utpatang Timepass’.
There is a growing market for organised snacks, which include packaged and branded snack products. The organised snack market in India is diverse, and new products and categories continue to emerge as consumer preferences evolve. Britannia Timepass perfectly aligns with evolving consumer expectations with a wide range of variants. Its distinctive, unique flavour sets it apart from competitors, and the campaign aims to create a sensorial experience around this unique flavour and format combination.
Rajneet Kohli, CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries said, “As a part of the Britannia’s vision to become a Responsible Global Total Foods Company, we remain committed to creating distinct and memorable snacking experiences for our consumers by providing them, the best quality & delightful products like the new range from Britannia Timepass. In this brand new ad campaign, our creative partner, Lowe Lintas has captured the essence of everyday peculiarities that can arise from idle moments.”
He added, “In a world of imperfections, we are glad to introduce the perfect snack for a perfect timepass', wherein, we are inviting consumers to enjoy the moment (however difficult) with a smile with our Timepass salted snacks range. In this engaging campaign, we invite consumers to embrace the fun in our daily lives and couple that with 'Chatpatang Timepass’. Our comprehensive Timepass range has something for all palates in the form of fun sticks and groovy chips, each flavour has a unique snappy bite that you just can’t resist.”
Taking cues from the quirks of everyday life, including misguided advice, moments of boredom, and random suggestions, this ad film playfully showcases the natural tendency of minds to come up with mischievous ideas. In the delightful multi-film campaign, the creative team has smartly used satire to convey the message of steering such wayward thoughts in a deliciously tempting direction—by indulging in Britannia's irresistible new range of 'Chatpatang' snacks.
Saurabh Dikshit, Executive Director at Lowe Lintas, said, “For a brand with a name like Timepass, any run-of-the-mill story just wouldn’t make the cut. That was our cue to do a fun campaign with a ‘Chatpatang’ twist. The core thought being that when one sits idle, and there’s nothing better to do, the mind can only think of random things. In those times, we said, choose ‘Chatpatang’ every time the mind wants to do something ‘Utpatang’.”
Ranveer Singh 'unlocks' phone for Whatsapp's privacy campaign
Singh educates viewers on the importance of private and secure messaging with simple privacy features like end-to-end encryption, chat lock, screenshot blocking for view once messages on WhatsApp
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
In a video campaign for Whatsapp's safety features, actor Ranveer Singh educates people on the importance of private and secure messaging with simple privacy features like end-to-end encryption, chat lock, screenshot blocking for view once messages on WhatsApp.
Talking about the collaboration with WhatsApp, Ranveer Singh, said, “With more and more private conversations happening online, our privacy needs are also evolving. From sharing my most private thoughts with my friends and family to discussing work, my WhatsApp has private information like film scripts, my financial details. The cool thing about WhatsApp is that with its layers of privacy I know my conversations are always secure and with features like chat lock, I can password protect my most private and important chats so that even though my phone changes hands, my chats don’t.”
Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Ranveer to bring alive the multiple ways in which WhatsApp protects our users' privacy, in an entertaining, informative, and relatable manner. We believe this partnership along with our campaign on privacy, demonstrates to our users that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp for their conversations."
narrative bags creative mandate for Classic Stripes
The account has been won post a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:29 PM | 1 min read
narrative, a branding and communication agency has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes, a flagship company of Astarc Group, offering Surface Augmentation Solutions to Automotive, Consumer Durables & Appliances industries across the globe for over 30 years.
Won post a multi-agency pitch, narrative will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and creative services for Classic Stripes.
“As a part of our strategic expansion initiative, driven by our commitment to enhancing our brand and communication efforts, we have carefully selected narrative as our creative services partner. This collaboration marks a pivotal step forward, as we firmly believe that the expertise and insights brought by them, led by Rohit, will significantly amplify the realization of our vision and the successful execution of our future endeavors,” said Salil Musale, Executive Director, Astarc Group.
Speaking on the new win, Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, said, “Classic Stripes is going through a very interesting journey and we are thrilled to partner with them in this journey. With their esteemed global reputation, we're eager to replicate our track record of successful collaborations with brands poised for transformative growth.”
Palak Tiwari named the face of luxury skincare brand BiE
BiE is the brainchild of Queenie Singh and Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
BiE announced Palak Tiwari as the debut face of BiE, a luxury, clean skincare brand by former Miss India, supermodel and entrepreneur Queenie Singh in association with Skin Guru Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla.
“I resonate with this central idea BiE - Beauty in Everything! There is beauty in acceptance and appreciation in overcoming challenges. BiE and I, both strongly believe in the reconstructing power of consistency, commitment, and discipline, be it skincare, or life,” says Palak Tiwari.
Being a clean beauty brand, BiE prioritizes eliminating harmful non-toxic chemicals which resonates perfectly with the values of informed beauty enthusiasts. With a profound understanding of skincare ingredients and routines, they actively seek brands that share their commitment to conscious beauty! Queenie Singh says, “We are glad to have Palak onboard as the face of BiE. She’s empowered and disciplined just what BiE stands for. This association with Palak Tiwari will encourage people to Believe, Invest, And Evolve. It will be an incredible journey of evolution for this rising star and this rising brand.”
With Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla, BiE guarantees that your skin receives nothing less than the finest care. Their clean products are thoughtfully curated to offer ideal protection, replenishment, and nourishment, combating premature aging and maintaining a radiant, hydrated, and healthy complexion. Palak Tiwari says, “I am in safe hands! So many of my contemporaries swear by skin guru, Dr. Dinyar. When I met him, I witnessed his expertise and experienced his magic on my skin. My skin was good. Now it is great.”
Palak Tiwari adds, “I have received constant skincare guidance from my mum, which I see reflecting in Dr. Dinyar’s philosophies and BiE. My favorite products from BiE include the O2WOW! Oxygenating and Firming Face Mask, Superpower- Eternal Youth Cream, Plumped!- Plumping Serum, SunDaze Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Fresh Forward- Deep Hydrating Cleanser and Eyefinity All-In-One Under Eye Gel among others. I am excited to be part of the BiE community and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”
Dr Dinyar says, “In my experience, I have seen the techniques of skincare change over time. Today, the skin is exposed to dirt, pollution and blue light that causes constant damage. Starting skincare young is the way ahead, and Palak is the most appropriate person to represent BiE. Her skin exudes a glow that comes with a tailored regime and routines.”
Scapia gets the world to talk in Hindi for debut ad campaign
The films, which span across South Korea, Spain, and France, showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:47 AM | 3 min read
In a world where travel has redefined the modern lifestyle, new-age Indian travellers chase exploration and adventure. With a desire to see the world with convenience, they seek freedom without constraints and global acceptance. The travel fintech Scapia’s debut brand campaign, “Tap everywhere, travel anywhere,” encapsulates this spirit, empowering young travellers to transcend boundaries by way of their everyday expenses.
The films, which span across South Korea, Spain, and France, showcase foreign locals being mesmerised by the features of the Scapia Federal Credit Card. The twist that takes everyone by surprise is that, upon learning of the Indian traveller’s experience with the card, these foreign locals also start speaking Indian languages.
The films are built on the cultural barriers that travel breaks, which Scapia intends to enable by making travel more accessible. To embed this ethos in the films, Scapia has worked with the real-life Mariachi band for the Spanish film, and produced original music with a Korean-Pop artist for the Korean film. What adds to the authenticity is the feature of real-life Indian travel influencers.
These Indian travellers are set apart by their keenness for elevated travel experiences. They seamlessly navigate foreign cities, make choices of generous travellers, immerse themselves in local culture. These modern travellers exude confidence and passion.
Scapia, the travel fintech company is on a mission to make travel accessible through its suite of financial products. It turns a customer’s everyday expense into travel rewards with its unique co-branded card. The product provides more such travel-first benefits including a zero-forex markup, unlimited lounge access in India, at zero joining & annual fees. The co-branded card with Federal Bank operates on the Visa network and offers a generous 10% reward on every transaction, minting these into Scapia coins.
Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO of Scapia shared, “As a new-age fintech company which offers unparalleled rewards, our brand campaign spotlights the benefits of the Scapia Federal credit card for users who aspire to travel, and gain the most out of their travel experiences. With our first-ever campaign, we aim to solidify our proposition of how a few taps can convert every-day spends into rewards that can fund memorable travels for our users.”
The creative device of showing foreigners being in awe of what Scapia has to offer, and expressing this through Indian languages, has been brought alive by the director Ujjwal Kabra and producer Bhupender Agarwal (Fusion Films). This format and device opens up a world of characters, music and cultures for the brand, which in itself is the essence of travel.
