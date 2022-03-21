Baseline Ventures to represent ace shuttler Lakshya Sen on commercial portfolio

Ace badminton player Lakshya Sen has signed on Baseline Ventures to represent him exclusively on his commercial portfolio. Sen is 2021 World Championship bronze medallist, 2022 All England silver medalist and 2022 India Open champion. Following his wins over World No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the German Open and defending champion Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals at the All-England Championship, Sen became only the 5th Indian shuttler and the first man from the country in 21 years to reach the final of the prestigious Super 1000 event in Birmingham. The 20-year-old is also the youngest Indian to reach the final of the All England Championship.

Baseline Ventures Co-Founder, Ramakrishnan R, said, "We at Baseline Ventures are very pleased to represent Lakshya Sen who, in his young career, has achieved significant milestones. As he continues to challenge new frontiers in world badminton, our team of talent management specialists are excited to nurture ‘Brand Lakshya’. We would like to thank Lakshya, his family and the team at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy(PPBA) for reposing faith in us".

Almora-born Sen became the number one junior singles player in BWF World Junior ranking in February 2017. He emerged as the champion at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships defeating the top-seeded World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final. In 2022, he defeated the reigning world champion, Loh Kean Yew, in the India Open final, thus clinching his first Super 500 title. “I am looking forward to working with the team at Baseline Ventures and relying on their industry experience and expertise," said Sen

Lakshya's coach and Head of PPBA, former International, U. Vimal Kumar, said, “Lakshya Sen has been growing by leaps and bounds as a professional badminton player in the international arena in the last couple of years. It augurs well for him to get good representation in the country and overseas with Baseline Ventures and have a good track record of working with India's top badminton players. As he gains well-deserved recognition for his achievements, Lakshya will have to shoulder the added responsibility to his growing base of fans and well-wishers in India and abroad to make the most of the opportunities provided to him, without diluting his commitment to become the best badminton player in the world in the coming years".

