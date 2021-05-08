Bajaj Finserv launches awareness campaign ‘Savdhan Rahein Safe Rahein’

Through this initiative, the company aims to educate its customers and public at large on how to stay protected from financial fraud risks

Bajaj Finserv has launched its public awareness campaign, ‘Savdhan Rahein. Safe Rahein’, across digital and social media platforms, to educate customers and public at large on financial fraud risks and how to stay protected.

Through this awareness initiative, Bajaj Finserv aims to convey a very important message to its customers and prospects to strictly avoid making any refundable advance payments in the name of loan processing fee, bank charges, GST, verifications etc., and verifying all loan offers at the Bajaj Finance’s official website, only. Also, it’s essential for customers opting for Life insurance or Health insurance or Motor insurance policies to check policy documents carefully and verify the details on the insurers' websites only. Sometimes, customers may get lured by low premium offers by fraudsters and end up with invalid policy documents. This campaign highlights how and what customers need to verify the policy authenticity; differentiating between a genuine and fake policy and most importantly where the customers can go for reporting these incidents, should they be defrauded.

The campaign has a catchy jingle ‘Na Ji Na Ji’ with an endearing character named ‘Gupta Ji’ who goes around spreading these awareness messages in his own unique style. The campaign highlights various key messages to help customers stay cautious about sharing their confidential details like Mobile No., OTP, ID Proof, Address Proof, EMI Card details, Insurance policy details etc., with unverified sources. The campaign also alerts the customers to be mindful of the various signs and means to differentiate between the genuine Bajaj Finserv entity and a fake one, whether on web or social media platforms.

The #SavdhanRaheinSafeRahein public awareness campaign is live on Bajaj Finserv's digital and social media platforms. The brand has also gone live with the campaign on other infotainment and entertainment apps like Chingari, Josh and Jio Saavn, to effectively reach out to the regional audiences, present on these platforms.

The campaign has been developed, taking into cognizance the actual fraudulent scenarios witnessed by the Fraud Control teams of Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., with cases ranging from scam loan calls, advanced loan fees, social engineering frauds, online frauds, SMS frauds, call centre frauds, policy on dead life, medical non-disclosure, falsifying documents etc. Being a key player in the financial services space, the safety and protection of borrowers and policyholders is critical for the brand and often it becomes important to educate and hand-hold the customers in recognizing these cyber risks, the modus operandi of fraudsters and some quick steps to follow in order to stay protected.

