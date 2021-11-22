News18 India raises awareness around air pollution in North India with new campaign

With the #SannsLeneDo campaign, the channel aims to draw attention towards the practice of stubble burning and the consequent rise of air pollution in the region

As Northern India along with the National Capital Region gasps for clean air, News18 India, a Hindi news channel, has launched a unique campaign ‘Saans Lene Do’ on deteriorating air quality. With this campaign, the channel will aim to draw attention towards the practice of stubble burning and the consequent rise of air pollution in the region.

News18 India has always been at the forefront of highlighting key issues that echo the voice of the society and engaging all the relevant stakeholders to come together and work towards its solution. Continuing with its approach, the channel’s campaign will not only focus on highlighting the issue but also explore possible solutions through meaningful discussions. The channel will bring stories from ground zero to spotlight the alarming pollution levels while also evaluating the impact of the steps taken so far.

News18 India will provide a credible national platform to all stakeholders for wide-ranging discussions on how stubble burning, along with other air pollutants, is hazardous to the environment and human health. Through the campaign, the channel will also explore solutions to encourage farmers to adopt alternative practices to remove crop residue. Adding to the campaign, the channel will also bring stories from across the region focusing on the current status of pollution in Northern India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)