Apollo Tyres launches awareness campaign for brand Vredestein in India

Created by Mirum, the campaign #RacingHeartsSince1909 is an attempt to bring forth the love for driving combined with the heritage of the brand

Apollo Tyres has launched an awareness campaign for brand Vredestein in India, which is all set to get the Hearts Racing! Targeted towards the auto enthusiasts, the campaign aims to raise awareness on the superior performance and rich legacy of the Vredestein brand.

The campaign, #RacingHeartsSince1909, brings forward the brand’s ideology of tyres not just being another shoes of one’s vehicle, but a product which makes driving fun, fast and exhilarating. And this is a feeling that brand Vredestein has been delivering successfully for over a century, especially in Europe, with many of its tyres getting high ratings from automotive magazines in their tyre tests, much ahead of the competition.

Created by Mirum, this awareness campaign for Vredestein Tyres, aims at bringing out the outstanding qualities that differentiate Vredestein from other tyre brands -- a longstanding legacy of delivering tyres with premium styling and ultra-high performance. And, these are the two most important factors considered by owners of luxury cars and superbikes, the segments catered to by Vredestein.

Commenting on the awareness campaign, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “Vredestein is synonymous with premium styling and ultra-high performance tyres. We are looking at promoting these qualities of the brand, along with its heritage and legacy, which is winning hearts of the consumers, through this campaign, which is being rolled out across mediums.”

Arvind Nair, Director – North India, Mirum, adds, “Our attempt with racing hearts was to bring forth the love for driving combined with the heritage of the brand. For a brand like Vredestein, we focused on the emotion and the legacy of performance that sets it apart for over a century.”

The awareness campaign is being taken live on social media, OOH, print magazines, in addition to BTL activations in prominent cities across the country.

