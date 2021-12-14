Luminous Power Technologies' new campaign urges people to invest in energy conservation

The campaign has been conceptualized by AutumnGrey

Updated: Dec 14, 2021 1:18 PM
Luminous Power Technologies Campaign

Seizing the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, Luminous Power Technologies, a power backup & home electricals company in India, today unveiled a unique campaign, #FutureInvestmentPlan, encouraging people to start a simple investment plan for energy conservation. The video sends out a message that it is the  responsibility of citizens to build a sustainable future, and one can easily attain the same through  a simple 3-step method: 

  • Switch off the electronics that are not in use, 
  • Replace regular appliances with energy-efficient ones, and 
  • Switch to Renewable energy solutions. 

Commenting on the campaign, Luminous’ Brand Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Anything that is conserved now is done with the intention of benefiting the  generations ahead of us. I am happy to be a part of a campaign that raises awareness about  investing in sustainability and how important it is for a secure future and a better world for our  children.” 

Ruchika Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “At Luminous, we take pride in developing sustainable solutions such as solar, energy-efficient fans, and LED  lighting. The occasion of Energy Conservation Day provided us with an opportunity to reaffirm our  commitment to educating the community about how one can easily invest in sustainability and  contribute for a larger good.” 

Reflecting on the campaign Swati Balani, Executive Creative Director, AutumnGrey, Bangalore said, “With a campaign like the Future Investment Plan, we are making conservation of the environment personal to our audience. Just like how we think of financial investment plans to  safeguard our financial future, we need to invest in the environment as well to safeguard our  children’s future.” 

The #FutureInvestmentPlan campaign is now live on all Luminous’ social media platforms i.e., Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

