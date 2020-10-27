Axis Mutual Fund’s new campaign puts a focus on 'Nayi Shuruaat' with SIPs

Led by Mumbai-based digital agency Mirum India, the campaign speaks to people’s future dreams and reminds them that irrespective of what life throws their way, they can always make a new beginning

The financial crisis brought about by the pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on how people function. What it hasn’t changed, are the dreams, goals and ambitions people nurture. A pandemic notwithstanding, people still want a home to call their own, give their children the best opportunities, retire comfortably and independently; people still crave the freedom and comfort that come with well-planned finances.

Any hesitation about investing in a volatile market had to be tackled with sensitivity - and that’s exactly what Axis Mutual Fund’s new investment awareness campaign around SIP, #ShuruaatSIPSe, does.

Led by Mumbai-based digital agency Mirum India, the campaign speaks to people’s future dreams and reminds them that irrespective of what life throws their way, they can always make a new beginning - a new Shuruaat - towards their dreams.

In the digital film for the campaign, we see different individuals in different stages of their lives, looking at mirrors that reflect their accomplished dreams back at them.

The idea of the campaign is to highlight how starting an investment now can turn someone’s dreams into reality tomorrow. Since anyone can invest in mutual funds via SIPs, creating an investor awareness campaign aimed at novice investors as well as seasoned investors made sense - there’s something in it for everyone. Not to mention how one’s responsibilities are constantly changing - and a long-term SIP can help with those ever-evolving responsibilities.

The communication of the campaign also goes on to highlight the convenience of investing in mutual funds via SIPs.

Naila Patel, Executive Creative Director of Mirum India, says “Before devising a creative strategy for this campaign, we took a step back; this was unlike any other campaign we’d done, because of the timing. The universal nature of the pandemic gave all of us an extremely personal lens to look at this campaign with, and that’s how we started - what would make us want to invest now, even while dealing with reduced and in some cases, halved paycheques? The answer was simple - an assurance that despite everything, we could still work towards our future dreams, in a way that doesn’t demand too much of us. The creative route is one of hope and positivity because in a morose year such as this, don’t we all need some sunshine to look forward to?”

Boniface Noronha, Head - Marketing & Digital at Axis Mutual Fund, is excited about #ShuruaatSIPSe. He says, “During a time of financial uncertainty, it may seem counterproductive to implore people to invest, but when it comes to long-term SIPs, a temporary dip in the market has no lasting impact on investments. SIPs also provide the convenient, flexible investment options people want right now. Which is why we wanted to encourage people to think long-term and invest smartly, so that their future dreams don’t come to a halt during difficult times.”

The campaign was launched in October and is slated to run for a year.