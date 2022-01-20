At Rs 1,193 crore, HUL’s ad spends see 14% YoY reduction

Compared to last quarter, the ad spends were down almost 12%

FMCG major HUL reduced its advertising spend by 14.3 per cent YoY. The company brought down its consolidated advertising & promotion expenses from Rs 1,392 crore in Q3FY2021 to Rs 1,193 crore in Q3FY2022.

Compared to the previous quarter, the ad spends saw a decline of almost 12 per cent. HUL’s ad spends in the previous quarter stood at Rs 1,226 crore.

One of the biggest advertisers in the Indian market, the company’s PAT saw a 17% year-on-year growth at Rs 2,243 crore. EBITDA margin at 25.4% improved 100 bps YoY.

HUL’s Domestic Consumer Growth stood of 11%.

Talking about the company’s performance, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director commented, “We have delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade. Our performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business.”

“In the near-term, operating environment will continue to remain challenging. In this scenario, we will manage our business with agility, continue to grow our consumer franchise whilst maintaining our margins in a healthy range. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth,” he said.

