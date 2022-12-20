Anushka Sharma argues with PUMA only to announce brand endorsement
The banter was staged by the brand to create intrigue and to engage Sharma's active fanbase on social media
Anushka Sharma has teamed with with PUMA as the apparel company's brand ambassador. However, the two first sparred online over the company's usage of Sharma's picture on its Instagram stories.
The actor shared one of PUMA's posts featuring her with the caption: "Hey @pumaindia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down!"
The post was also shared by Sharma's spouse Virat Kohli on his Instagram story and it looked like a full-blown war was in the offing.
However, it was all a ruse to reveal Sharma's new association with PUMA as its brand ambassador. The company revealed that the social media banter was staged. "The marketing gimmick was curated to create intrigue and deeply engage with consumers and Anushka’s fanbase. With this, the actor entered the PUMA family which also includes notable personalities such as Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and recently Harrdy Sandhu."
The company's official press release reads: "PUMA on-boarded Anushka over a fun social media banter in a span of 48 hours, staying true to its tagline Forever Faster. On Monday, the brand had announced EOSS promotions on its social media featuring file images of the actor in its products. Anushka took to her social media and called out the brand, asking PUMA to use her imagery only after onboarding her as a brand ambassador.
"In response, PUMA posted an image of a proposal to make the partnership official. Anushka accepted and sealed the deal at the PUMA’s Linking Road store. To make the announcement public, she hopped into a convertible car with the PUMA cat mascot and drove off on the iconic road of Mumbai, flaunting a signage Just Said Yes."
Commenting on her association with PUMA, Anushka Sharma said, “I have been an admirer of the brand PUMA as they have always pushed boundaries and celebrated women who embrace individuality, fashion, sports and fitness culture. This resonates with me because it is something I have always believed in and determinedly followed. With this new association, I will be able to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. I am looking forward to everything that PUMA and I have planned for the coming year.”
Speaking on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia, says, “Anushka is a true embodiment of what it means to be bold and unapologetically herself. As a brand, we strongly believe in supporting and enabling the determined spirit of women. We are extremely excited to bring Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”
The actor will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections through myriad activities and brand campaigns throughout the year.
MyGlamm launches TVC with Shraddha Kapoor for make-up range
The TVC has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 4:25 PM | 2 min read
MyGlamm has announced the launch of its first-ever serum-infused makeup range – the Super Serum face makeup range for multifaceted ‘Super Women’. The range has come alive in an exciting manner, with a new-age modern format TVC featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor, who highlights the ‘super’ features of the range.
The TVC has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide. It features a catchy jingle that calls out to all the super women of today who always slay, but need to break up with their old makeup and go for the gold to look glamm all day.
Talking about the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Beauty and FMCG Brands, The Good Glamm Group said, “We’re elated to announce the launch of our first-ever serum-infused face makeup range with a TVC featuring our brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. The TVC has been conceptualised to highlight the needs of the superwomen of today, who are always on the go, but need to break up with their old makeup and opt for a multifaceted product that gives them the best of both worlds – makeup infused with skin benefits. Additionally, the range is designed to keep your skin hydrated and comfortable through the day.”
MyGlamm’s brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor also commented on the new range and the TVC, saying, “The Super Serum face makeup range brings together the best that makeup and skincare have to offer. A balanced approach to everyday makeup routine, it is a must-have for modern women. I loved working on the TVC, it is a fun way to engage with women who like to feel and look glamorous."
Further, Shitu Patil, ECD and Head - Art, Publicis, elaborated on the new TVC, sharing, "The TVC starring Shraddha Kapoor highlights the concept of how the MyGlamm Super Serum face makeup range is multifaceted, just like the super women of today who take on many roles in their lives with ease. It draws on the theme of #SuperMakeupForSuperYou, and accentuates how these super women can look glamm all day with this new serum-infused range."
Ezeepay onboards actor Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador
Shergill will appear in multiple campaigns to be run across India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Ezeepay has appointed actor Jimmy Shergill as its brand ambassador. As the face of the brand, Jimmy Shergill will appear in multiple forthcoming campaigns to be run across India.
During a year-long association with Shergill, the brand aims to build its hold in rural India.
On the association with EzeePay, Shergill said, "I’m proud to be associated with EzeePay that has an approach to solve the under penetration of financial services in rural India. I personally related with the brand as I know that for most people in the village, accessing financial services for the smallest of things takes an entire day. Ezeepay is making life simpler for these people.”
Shams Tabrej, founder & CEO of Ezeepay, said, "We are delighted to have Mr Jimmy Shergill onboard. His trailblazing performances depicting the common masses have made him a household name. Our consistent arduous efforts toward rural empowerment reciprocate with his hard work. We share the dedication and passion for our respective fields. Shergill will help us in our mission to take banking to every rural household and solve the issue of banking in rural areas across the country."
‘’On the occasion, Rashid Ali, MD of EzeePay, said: "We are thrilled to have Mr. Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador of our company. With our simple and secure service alternatives, we at EzeePay offer our audience the best financial solution and enable rural people to manage their own finances. With this collaboration, we aim to increase our people's trust and foster social and financial inclusion in rural India."
‘We need a holistic strategy where one focuses on full funnel’
Ankit Anand, India Strategy Lead, Bobble AI, spoke on ‘Building a future-proof digital strategy’ at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 3:22 PM | 3 min read
The e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022 saw Ankit Anand, India Strategy Lead, Bobble AI, share insights on how to build a ‘future-proof digital strategy’. He also highlighted how Bobble AI created expressions for smartphone conversations.
“We try to make it expressive, localised and intelligent with deep tech innovation. A smartphone keyboard is integral to all your smartphone experiences whether you are ordering food on Zomato or booking a cab. So that experience is what we aim at elevating through various solutions and innovations,” he said.
“If we think about future readiness, there are four key things that come to play. One is data strategy. When we have the right data and have identified the customer, the next thing is activating these through the right channels. Where exactly are these customers spending time, where are they likely to engage with the most and what media format are they likely to engage with. When we have good data, we are using it to activate customers. The next important thing is what kind of content are we engaging them with. It is always better to keep a repeat customer than acquire a new one. Creating engagement tactics that keep a customer engaged to his computer platform is also very important.”
Moving further into the conversation, Anand spoke about mobile IDs coming into the picture. He stated that mobile IDs are going beyond one’s session. It belongs to a real user who is using a smartphone and downloaded an application which is registered on the play store. “Based on the actions you take on your smartphone, a marketer is able to target you on your tablet or maybe outdoors. That is the power of mobile ID. It is something that a cookie was not able to give us earlier,” he added.
“With the help of market intelligence, predictive audiences, data enrichment and identity resolution, you are able to make a lot of choices that could define the chart that your company is going through.”
He also shed light on the importance of creating content that users can immediately resonate with. Rich media formats like emoticons and stickers also become essential. “This is something we already know that how much we chat with each other. Everyday we are opening the keyboard more than 100 times a day and chat with at least 15-20 people,” he added.
Concluding the session, Anand said, “What we need for the next generation, because third-party cookies are going away, is a holistic strategy where you focus on the full funnel. So, you start with welding a full strategy around data wherein you are building your first-party databases targeting the right customers on the right platforms. You are also focusing on building the top of the funnel and at the same time, the customers that you acquire are also engaging.”
‘Programmatic gives you the ability to identify audience more sharply’
Industry leaders took part in a panel discussion at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit on optimising and integrating digital media strategy keeping programmatic on high priority
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 1:08 PM | 3 min read
The recently-held e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit created an interactive platform for brands, advertisers, content marketers and MarTech agencies to throw light on the pressing changes and greater effect on the programmatic ecosystem.
One of the interesting several panel discussions was on how can we better optimise and integrate digital media strategy keeping programmatic high priority with the goal to scale the ROI for brands on their media investments in the new multi-channel digital advertising landscape.
Participating in this panel discussion were Ritu Mittal, Head – Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India; Daniele Calabrese, Regional Director, Taboola – India and Southeast Asia; Merlin Coutinho, Head Marketing and Brand Solutions, Lemma; and Ankita Jain, Co-founder at Earnly. The session was chaired by Ranjan Mishra, Lead Associate Trading Director, The Trade Desk.
Mittal kick-started the discussion with what programmatic means to her. “To me, programmatic is all about the ability that a marketer has today to reach out to consumers of the brand in a more targeted, relevant and effective manner. There is more data that is available today than it ever was both in terms of what is available and when it is available.”
“The second idea is that you have the ability to identify the audience more sharply. So, all that we talk about in terms of conversion from awareness to trial can be so much more effective just because you are reaching out to a more relevant audience who could be genuinely interested in your brand, in the category, in the needs that you are talking about,” Mittal said.
She further spoke about ‘omnichannel’. “What is it, really? I think it is about identifying what is the journey of your consumer, what is the day of your consumer like, what do they do in their day, which platforms are they interacting with and on those platforms, which ones are relevant to your brand or category, and then be present on them. That is what omnichannel presence is about.”
Coutinho also spoke about the importance of omnichannel. “Advanced omnichannel is talking about platforms like CTV, which are non-traditional in terms of digital. So those are new aspects that are creeping into your omnichannel strategies and they will in the future shape up to a bigger scheme of things in the ecosystem. But when we talk about omnichannel, it’s also your CTV and wearables and other devices that are now part of the ecosystem and are easily accessible through programmatic advertising.”
Jain agreed with Mittal, “It is all about a set of one. So, we used to create user sets and cohorts but I think it is a set of one. Every user is unique, every user you are talking to needs to be addressed in a very different manner, and for that matter programmatic is what helps you in doing that. We work a lot with influencers. So, getting the content generated using the channels of programmatic advertising is something that would make it more relevant and that is what we do for our own brand and also for the brands that we work with because we are on both sides. And on how things are shaping up, I would really say that there are new opportunities that are coming up with the advent of APIs and UIDs. There are a lot of things that are there already in programmatic to actually help us as brands and as clients to navigate our way and reach the consumer and talk to them.”
Mondelez India unveils Madbury 4.0
The fourth edition of the campaign will pair up two users from anywhere in the country to come together and create their version of Cadbury Dairy Milk
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 12:01 PM | 4 min read
Mondelez India has unveiled the fourth edition of Madbury – Madbury Duet. The last version of the campaign secured 3.2 million entries from 5000 locations in the country. This year’s Madbury blurs borders as consumers from across the country embark on this one-of-a-kind culinary journey of creating their own Cadbury, but with a twist of Duet!
Adding flavours of collaboration and technology, the 4.0 version of the brand’s campaign is pairing up two users from anywhere in the country to come together and create their version of Cadbury Dairy Milk. The campaign further underlines the brand’s promise to stay consumer-centric and provide Cadbury fans with newer, unique eat experiences.
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Mondelez India has been the tastemaker of the country’s chocolate consumption needs over seven decades, and as a brand, we have always focused on creating exciting and innovative ways to engage with our consumers. Through Madbury 4.0 we are focusing on the power of collaboration, of how two local flavors come to life with the convergence of two distinct personalities and cultures. Our previous successes on the Madbury campaign are a testament to the fact that consumers love experimenting with their Cadbury. With the latest campaign, we aim to create more tantalizing flavours by not one but with two Cadbury lovers coming together. To make this experience even more immersive, people participating from different cities will be able to choose their preferred state and zone, at the back of an algorithm, to create an interesting blend of taste and experience.”
Sukesh Nayak - Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said “At Ogilvy, we believe in constantly pushing the boundaries of consumer experiences to intensify engagement and strengthen love for the brand. The Madbury experience platform is an outcome of this belief. To elevate user experience for the 3rd edition of Madbury, we have designed a unique collaboration-at-scale experience - Madbury Duet. This new experience encourages Indians of different geographies, ethnicities, and cultures to come together to co-create their version of our favorite Cadbury Dairy Milk. Imagine the joy of creating your own version of India’s favourite chocolate and sharing it with the world.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India said “With three successful editions of Madbury, the latest edition “Madbury Duet” again provides an opportunity to the entire nation to create their own Cadbury. But this time, we have elevated the campaign from ‘experiences’ to ‘shared experiences’ with the perfect amalgamation of data and tech. We have crafted our audience strategy and consumer journey in a way to ensure that we reach out to and engage our core Cadbury Dairy Milk lovers, allowing them to experience the joy of co-creating their own Cadbury; and sharing that happiness with someone!”
To participate, users can access the microsite that provides them with category options across Sweets & Desserts, Desi Drinks, Spices & Tangy, Fruity Fun, Crunchy & Chewy and House of Cadbury. Post selecting a category, the users can choose their ingredients and can also indulge in fun trivia about their selection. With just a few clicks, they will be able to choose the region which their co-creator should belong from, experiment, and choose the flavour selected by another person in the country to pair and create a complementary flavor which they can name together and submit as a Madbury entry. Apart from grand prize of creating the next Madbury, participants also stand a chance to win Amazon Pay and Paytm gift vouchers on and can put in as many as entries they would like.
The launch will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign with amplification across all media touchpoints.
Kiara Advani is Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil's new brand ambassador
The actor headlines the brand's latest 'Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:53 AM | 2 min read
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil has roped in Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. The Brand has signed up with the Bollywood actress to feature in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aims to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market leadership in the segment.
Kiara’s passion for healthy, beautiful hair fits perfectly with the Brand’s commitment for providing consumers with the nourishing strength of 6X Vitamin E and almond oil. As the new face of the Brand, she will feature in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the coming months.
“We are delighted to have Kiara on our team,” said Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. "Her talent, beauty, and connect with the masses make her the perfect ambassador for our Brand. As India’s leading almond hair oil brand with nearly 10% market share and 6 crore happy customers, it has always been our endeavour to position ourselves responsibly and with integrity and Kiara mirrors those aspirations like no other. We look forward to working with her and leveraging her influence.”
Launching the new campaign, Advani said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the face of the iconic Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. It is a brand that aligns with my own values and beliefs and I look forward to taking this heritage brand to the next generation of Indians. It has the benefits of 6X Vitamin E and almond oil. Bajaj Almond Drops has transformed my locks into lustrous, healthy-looking tresses. I’m excited to be able to share my love for this product with my fans and the audience through this partnership.”
The ‘Boring Nahi Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign talks about “Styling Fearlessly” without having to worry about hair fall. Research has indicated that women are often reluctant to try newer hairstyles thinking that it might lead to poorer hair health and hair fall. The campaign sets out to allay such fears and present Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil as a trusty and reliable solution.
With the nourishment of 6X Vitamin E and almonds, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is clinically proven to be twice as effective in reducing hair fall compared to other brands.
The ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign will cover all major national and regional television channels and feature prominently across all leading digital media platforms.
India is surely the highest in terms of ad growth: Shubhranshu Singh, Tata Motors
Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Tata Motors, delivered the keynote at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 8:55 AM | 5 min read
“India is growing and it is the only trillion-dollar economy that's growing at roughly 7 per cent rate annually. This means every 10 years India will add another India to itself. We are assuredly the highest ad growth market,” asserted Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President-Marketing-Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors, at the e4m-Xaxis Programmatic Summit 2022.
Singh was delivering the keynote address at the summit. He engaged the audience with humorous anecdotes and punches lifted from his personal life and experiences and presented unique points of view on marketing.
“This is a country where 40 crore Indians are less than 20 years of age. Every trillion dollars of GDP that gets added, it changes India in never-before-seen ways, people's response to brands, their practice in terms of what they buy, how they buy.”
Sharing his experience of the commercial vehicle segment, Singh explained, “We have seen that change even in the commercial vehicles segment which was considered to be the bastion in below-the-line advertising, below-the-line promotions. People want to get a feel of the vehicle. It’s a running shop on wheels for them.”
“People did not think that online transactions would become a reality. I am happy to say that in the last one year, 12-20 per cent of our sales depending upon the category of commercial vehicles is happening via digital channels,” Singh said.
Highlighting the crux of his own marketing strategy, he said, “We have gone aggressively vernacular purely online in which Jagran (Hindi Media group) and NDTV.com may have been part of our media mix.”
Looking at the future, Singh advised, “What happened in the world in 2020 right after the pandemic was that everything boomed. Now, it looks like it's falling into gravity and going to bust. We must have a local fit to solutions.”
Sharing more on the local strategy, he said: “The reason it's important is not that I'm trying to communicate with the right in the right language or in the right context. But it is because the data stack itself changes when you cross borders even within India. Andhra Pradesh is very different from Bihar. Bihar is very different from Jharkhand.
Highlighting that the way to approach data and the context are crucial, thanks to India’s diversity, Singh said, “Bihar has lots of first-time vehicle users who want to just get a vehicle because they're not getting viable employment. They may want to run a business and earn a living out of that. Jharkhand is a major mining state selling tons of tippers and key account management becomes a focus there.”
“If your tech stack is ready and if you are conscious of inventory data and the algorithm, who are you doing business with and how to balance the organic and inorganic growth, then your planning side would be good,” he added.
Talking of creativity, Singh said that creative ads are important in digital advertising as well if you want consumers to click the ad, get them to your website and e-commerce platforms.
People tend to believe that whatever works for my sales results and gets me the most efficient conversion, is best. And then they realize three months down they realize that the scenario has completely changed. In our lead generation exercises, we find that the plateau comes time again. It's like a cascading plateau due to changes in monetary policy, and fuel prices, he noted.
If fuel prices go up or down, CNG versus diesel vehicle mix will dramatically change, Singh said. “So, these things need to be factored on top of your programmatic plans. You can make actionable outcomes with the help of your data, be it a first or second or third party.”
According to Singh, there has to be a CRM strategy that lives and varies the programmatic strategy. “You have to keep it kaleidoscopic so you change the same set of data points to get different realities. But then you must go to people, dealers, sales executives, territory sales managers who know what's happening at the last mile and then bring that back into your origination into the plan origination,” he added.
Singh notes that advertising is shaping up like a bouquet and there are a variety of options people exercise, and the problem is that everybody regresses to the average and the average is the data that is published everywhere.
“The average has a full spectrum. So, there is an extreme positive outlook and then there is a very perverse negative outlook as well. Everybody tends to look at the average. Everybody thinks that we are a young and hopeful country but things don't work out quite well often,” he pointed out.
Quoting former US President General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Singh told the marketers, “Plans are useless but planning is very important.”
Explaining the remark he said, “Planning is important because no sooner do you actually start engaging with the realities of the marketplace, the plans all change. But if you have a planning mindset and if you look at data from a planning input standpoint rather than a functional execution standpoint, the perspective will be very different.”
