Anker Innovations ropes in Washington Sundar as brand ambassador

Anker signs Indian Cricketer, Washington Sundar, as its brand ambassador in India. Washington Sundar will helm all major campaigns for the brand, across media platforms and will soon appear in his first promotional TVC for the brand. The partnership between Anker and Washington will be managed by the latter’s management agency, Whiteleaf Talent. With this partnership, Anker aims to elevate the existing loyal customer base & further reach out to the youth, acknowledging his popularity.

Anker innovations in 2019, had appointed the Olympic Medalist and ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal, as its brand ambassador. Speaking on the new association Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head – Anker Innovation says “We are excited to begin our new innings with Washington Sundar as our brand endorser. Anker’s journey has been similar to that of Washington Sundar who rose from very humble beginnings to touch cricketing heights at International level. We feel that his persona is an excellent fit for our brand. We are looking forward to this amazing partnership and extending our best wishes to Sundar, for the ongoing IPL season.”

To introduce Washington Sundar’s association with Anker, the brand engaged a very unique Social Media Banter between Saina Nehwal and Washington Sundar. The witty and clever chat led to the announcement of the #PowerofDuo with Anker Group.

Commenting on the association, Washington Sundar, said, Commenting “I am excited to partner with a young and dynamic brand like Anker, which is breaking the Industry stereotypes, and are constantly evolving with innovative & stylish Tech products. Through this association, I’m happy to explore my love for gadgets & extend my complete support to see them achieve new heights.”

With this, Anker Group aims to achieve a very strong foothold in the Indian Market. The brand is looking to increase its presence across the country in the next one year. We are looking to be in the top three across all our category of products and our aim is to provide innovative technology affordable to all.

