Amitabh Bachchan is brand ambassador of MediBuddy

MediBuddy today announced that it has brought on board legendary actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as their official Brand Ambassador. The platform has been a pioneer in the digital healthcare space with a vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to every Indian family. MediBuddy gives users 24x7 access to specialist doctors online via video call, at-home lab tests, home delivery of medicines, mental health support and other health care services.

Alongside a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centres and 2500 pharmacies--covering 96% pin-codes in India; MediBuddy has catered to the healthcare needs of over 3 Crore Indians.

With the signing of the veteran actor, MediBuddy further aims to amplify its reach in every nook and corner of the country.

Leveraging the Megastar's popularity, especially across tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the brand aims to position itself as a household name. Mr. Bachchan will endorse the various services available on the platform, while highlighting the need to prioritize one's health.

Commenting on the collaboration, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, "We are elated to bring Amitabh Bachchan on board as our official brand ambassador. It is an absolute honor to be associated with him, whose name alone carries so much credibility, trust, and respect. Mr. Bachchan to cinema is what MediBuddy aims to be to the Indian Healthcare system. We see this as a step forward in achieving our goal of reaching every Indian and making high quality healthcare easily accessible to everyone.”

MediBuddy has always been at the forefront of India’s healthcare digital acceleration. They recently surpassed the 7 lakh vaccination mark and are gearing up to provide vaccination services for children as well, in accordance with government rules and regulations.

During the pandemic, MediBuddy launched several initiatives such as the Hospital Bed Availability Tracker, a 24x7 COVID helpline number, and a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool, apart from providing vaccinations, psychology counselling, to help tackle the surge of coronavirus infection and help the country combat the virus.

