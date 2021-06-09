Amaze Inverters & Batteries extends Endorsement Deal with Virat Kohli for another 3 years

The cricketer has been the face of the brand since its inception in 2018 and will feature in all its print and electronic media advertisements

Amaze, an inverter and inverter battery brand in India, has extended its endorsement deal with the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for another 3 years. The top-order batsman has been associated with the company since its inception in 2018 and has been the face of Amaze. As part of the deal, Virat Kohli will feature in all print and electronic media advertisements for the brand.

Talking about the contract extension, Virat Kohli, Indian Cricketer said, “I have a great association with Amaze and will continue to be with the brand. Amaze has been growing tremendously across different geographies of India and I take pride to say that they have been living up to their promise of providing high-performance power backup products”.

Rajesh Kalra, Head of Sales, Amaze said, “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with one of the greatest batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli. He has always brought a deeper consumer connect to the brand and we hope to seek exemplary success together”.

Speaking on this association, Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director said, “At Amaze, our commitment towards delivering the best, resonates with Virat’s superb performance on the cricket field. As we celebrate more than 3 years of our association with the Captain of Indian Cricket Team, we are proud to continue our journey with him and hope to grow rapidly.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)