AkzoNobel explores the joy of DIY in new Dulux Simply Refresh campaign

AkzoNobel, a global paints and coatings company has released a new digital campaign for Dulux Simply Refresh – a pioneering range of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) paint and home repair solutions for multiple surfaces.

The new campaign ‘Joy is DIY’, conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, takes one back to childhood where fun meant unleashing one’s creative streak. Dulux Simply Refresh’s campaign celebrates the same feeling of pure joy as this DIY range empowers enthusiasts to make living spaces their creative canvas and have an effortless fun experience too as they create magic with their hands!

“For AkzoNobel, Dulux Simply Refresh launch in India is driving the DIY phenomena in the entire South Asia. Just a few months in, we have received tremendous response from consumers who are using the products for all sorts of creative transformation projects. This pioneering range ensures that whatever the surface (wood, metal or walls) or the need (decorative painting, home repair or protection), consumers can rest assured that the final result look great and be easy to achieve. That’s why Dulux Simply Refresh evokes the feeling of pure joy that comes from self-expression and DIY projects,” highlighted Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India.

“The Joy is DIY campaign will strike a chord with the DIY enthusiasts who are looking for a hassle-free experience for their home makeover projects whether that is an ambitious upcycling job or minor repair job on a weekend. Dulux Simply Refresh will become a source of joy for our consumers as they make their DIY projects a reality,” said Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India.

The main brand film (60 seconds) is followed by three ‘How-To-Do’ videos to highlighting the ease of using Dulux Simply Refresh. It will provide a step-by-step walkthrough for the best results of application of Dulux Simply Refresh which are available in categories of decorative paints, repair solutions and painting kits.

Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “The Dulux Simply Refresh range is so easy and simple to use that anyone and everyone can go creative. Kids are extremely creative, give them a box and they’ll make it into a drum set, its only as one grows older into an adult that creativity gets boxed into a fixed notion. Keeping this insight in mind, the team put it together beautifully and simply, urging the audiences to let themselves go free and get creative like when they were kids. The joy of creating something with your own hands is truly magical.”

