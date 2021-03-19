Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli tops list of most-visible celeb in 2020: Tam AdEx

As per the report, more than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under the top three sectors

In the year 2020, TVCs starring celebrities constituted 20% of the ad share; among celebs, film stars had an 80% share in the ads last year followed by sportspersons and TV stars who added 14% and 4% share respectively, according to TAM AdEx Celebrity Endorsement Report 2020.

Furthermore, the celebrity ads slid lower in both 2019 and 2020 as compared to 2018. As per the report, the previous year witnessed a 7% drop compared to 2019.

During the pre-Covid period (i.e. Jan-Mar’20), celebrity endorsement was more compared to the same period of 2019. Whereas, in the period during complete and partial lockdowns, ads endorsed by celebrities saw a dip compared to the same period of last year. With the beginning of the festive period (i.e. Aug’20 onwards), celebrity endorsement ads again sailed above the mark of the same months of 2019.

As per the report, more than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under the top three sectors and about 3/4th of the ads fall under the top seven sectors. While only the top two-sector ranked the same position for the current year to last year and the rest of the eight sector rank remain changed.

Moreover, the top sector ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene' was dominated by ads endorsed by female celebrities while the ‘F&B’ sector’s advertisements were dominated by male celebrities during 2020. The report also stated that ‘Ecom-Media/Entertainment/ Social Media’ was the top category for which saw maximum endorsement from celebrities across professions.

Under the top ten visible endorsers for the year 2020, report findings stated that with an average visibility of 17 hrs/day across all channels, Akshay Kumar topped the list of the most visible celebrity followed by Virat Kohli with 14 hrs/day through endorsements done on TV. Kareena Kapoor, the only female celebrity among the top five, whereas there was an equal number of male and female celebrities in the Top 10 list.

Meanwhile, M.S. Dhoni endorsed the maximum number of brands in 2020. He also topped the 2019 list. Three out of the top ten celebrities were endorsing more brands in 2020 compared to 2019. These were Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Tapsee Pannu.

Interestingly, more than 40% of ads were endorsed by two celebrity couples - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, and both couples had endorsed 53 and 43 brands respectively during 2020.

