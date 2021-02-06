Akshay Kumar shows why there's no place like home in new Lodha Group campaign

Lodha Group has launched a new campaign ‘Apna Ghar, Isse Accha Kya?’ featuring its brand ambassador - Akshay Kumar. Emphasizing on the significance of rootedness, the heartwarming campaign focuses on bringing out the sense of belongingness one feels while having a place of own vis-à-vis a rented apartment. Owning a home helps one build long-lasting relationships with neighbours, invigorates kinship and attachment to the community, and becomes a part of personal identity.

Depicting Akshay Kumar as a family man, the campaign film displays how community living strengthens the foundation of many relationships and influences one experiences for a lifetime. The video showcases the key moments in the actor’s life and how a funny dance becomes the connecting factor between him, his daughter and her best friend. The campaign film aims to highlight that having a permanent residence not just provides a sense of safety & security, but also ensures that one belongs to a community, eventually building relationships and creating memories for a lifetime. Aimed at bringing out the essence of little yet meaningful instances that gradually become the binding element of our social relationships, the video captures the enriching glimpses portraying home as the safe abode wherein all the close-knit bonds and heart-felt experiences bind each other as one family.

With the concept of nuclear families on the rise, being a part of a permanent community provides an atmosphere of belongingness, especially to one’s kids. Further propelling the sentiment, the campaign vividly demonstrates the much-needed benefits of living in an own home rather than rented accommodation.

Talking about the thought behind the campaign, Raunika Malhotra, President, Corporate Brand and Communication, Lodha Group said, “As a consumer-centric and forward-looking brand, Lodha is compassionate towards the desires of customers and aims at delivering the best quality of life & the finest living experience. Beautifully shedding light on the significance of having an own home, the ‘Apna Ghar, Isse Accha Kya?’ campaign invigorates the sense of rootedness and belongingness that one experiences while being a part of a community. At Lodha, we believe in providing a bespoke and uninterrupted lifestyle to our homebuyers that they can cherish for times to come. The campaign video aptly brings out the essence of having a place of one's own - a place where one can always go back to.”

“The increasing concept of nuclear families has led immediate neighbours and communities to play a crucial role in a kid’s life. This community living experience instils in them a sense of belongingness, further conditioning their personality and becoming a part of their individual identity. Building such attachments and celebrating these relationships throughout life is only a possibility when one can go back to their roots - to the place that one calls it their home,” shares Akshay Kumar, Actor.

Conceptualised and created in partnership with Lodha and ANC (Alok Nanda & Company) Radha Ghai, Senior Partner/Creative Director, ANC says, “We worked jointly with the Lodha team to come up with this concept - Isse Achha Kya which focusses on building recognition and need for your own home. We wanted the campaign to be highly emotional and for this particular film, the idea was to showcase beautiful memories, heartfelt emotions and long-lasting relationships which eco the sentiments of the consumer who values relationships and rootedness as the core foundation of building a family and how your own home can fulfil all. Which sits beautifully below the umbrella thought – home is the best gift you can give your family.

Moreover, the lowest ever home loan rates and the reduced stamp duty in states like Maharashtra marks now the best time to buy the dream home. The drastic lifestyle change has induced a considerable shift in consumer preferences and present-day consumers are looking for developments by reputed developers that offer integrated solutions, safety, privacy, accessibility, as well as the availability of ample green & open spaces.

The ‘Apna Ghar, Isse Accha Kya?’ brand video goes live across Lodha Group’s social media platforms and websites supported by display and electronic ads across media networks.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)