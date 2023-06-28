Air India assigns creative mandate to McCann

Air India, the country’s largest international carrier, has assigned its creative duties to the McCann Worldgroup.
The agency won the business after a multi-agency pitch.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, Asia Pacific, confirmed the news to e4m.
Expressing his delight in partnering with an iconic brand like Air India, Joshi said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh ( Global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams."
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."
The development comes as Tata Group gears up to consolidate its entire airline business under Air India.
The size and tenure of the account were not immediately clear.
Air India has recently onboarded London-based brand and design consultancy firm Futurebrands to design its new branding strategy. Futurebrands has worked on rebranding exercises for brands like American Airlines and the British luxury auto brand Bentley. Futurebrands is also part of McCann Global.
Earlier this year, the airline company hired former MakeMyTrip executive Sunil Suresh as its chief marketing officer. Seasoned marketer Colin Neubronner, who has worked with brands like Singapore Airlines and Jet Airways also joined the company's brand team.
Google, Amazon, YouTube, WhatsApp, Flipkart named top Indian brands: Havas report
Havas' proprietary Meaningful Brands 2023 report also noted that brand trust is on the wane with more than half of the consumers surveyed saying brands aren't being transparent
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 9:05 AM | 8 min read
The latest edition of Havas' proprietary Meaningful Brands 2023 report reveals how consumers have moved from being cynical with “purpose-washing” by brands to an analysis of the relevance of purpose that is more inward-looking and personal. This year, the Global Meaningful Brands study surveyed more than 91,000 people, with over 1300 brands across 10 markets and 42 categories.
‘The Age of Cynicism’ was announced as the key consumer theme by The Meaningful Brands study conducted by Havas, in 2021. It found that consumers were casting a cynical eye and that their trust in brands was dipping at an alarming rate.
One of the biggest takeaways from the 2023 study - people wouldn’t care if 73% brands disappeared today!
In India, Google has emerged at the top for 2023’s most Meaningful Brands as a result of delivering strongly on both personal and collective benefits. Others in the top 5 include #2 Amazon, #3 Youtube, #4 Whatsapp, and #5 Flipkart.
Agenda 2023: How can brands make a meaningful difference, not just to the world around us but also to the lives of consumers and operate in a manner that empowers consumers by elevating their day-to-day experiences and offering them a sense of control? The answer: the Me-conomy playbook.
Brands must now acknowledge that apart from a sense of purpose, people should be at the centre of what brands care about most. Today, brands must become hyper-focused on meeting the individual demands of their consumers.
Consumers are setting new demands on businesses and expectations on brands and rewarding those who meet them. So, while we are in an era where brand purpose and brands doing meaningful work is still important but it’s one where the idea of purpose must become deeply rooted in the daily personal lives and living of people. As people struggle with personal impact of ecological degradation and economic upheaval, brands must help consumers cope better with these personal challenges.
Which is why: purpose just got personal. 43% of consumers feel that the world is headed in a wrong direction. The ecological and economic crisis is real – what has changed is that 1 in 4 feel this crisis in their daily lives and within those, 62% feel personally affected in multiple ways. And they want brands to do something about it.
According to our 2023 study, 67% people want to engage with brands that are purpose-focussed rather than just profit driven while 68% say they will stop buying from companies that do not respect the planet or society.
Yet, 58% don’t think brands are being transparent about their commitments and promises and 65% are tired of brands pretending they want to help society when, in reality, all they care about is making money.
Fact is that while consumers are willing to take steps including personal sacrifices, brands are not yet measuring up on these two parameters. Consumers are keen to take individual accountability and be the agent of change themselves, with 3 out of 5 saying that they are prepared to make personal sacrifices to save our planet and 66% admitting that they have begun changing their behaviour to adapt to the environmental pressures the world is facing today. The need of the hour is for brands tap into the pulse of their consumer base and connect with them personally.
In India specifically:
- The Most Meaningful Brands perform 39% better than average brands when they deliver on personal benefits. 69% consumers believe brands should help with their health and wellbeing, whether it is physical, mental or spiritual. Brands who want to stand-out must also exhibit resilience and positivity, especially in the face of crises.
- One of the biggest insights revealed by the study is how the newest kids on the consumerism block, the Gen Z, value positivity and the need to put themselves first. High scores show that Gen Z is not just the happiest (71%) and most optimistic (70%), but they are also very determined in expressing their sense of self. Brands that help them express their individuality meaningfully outperform other average brands by 66%.
- There is also a strong tendency among consumers to be positively inclined towards brands and businesses that help simplify and streamline consumers’ lives – so much so that compared to the average brand, Meaningful Brands perform 60% better in improving consumers’ Quality of Life.
Another dimension that strongly contributes to consumers’ Quality of Life is the sense of control. With the pandemic as part of our recent and turbulent history, it is understandable why control emerges as a top dimension that brands should consider. Emphasis on factors like a brand ‘helps me feel more in control of my day-to-day life’ and ‘enables me to be smarter with my money and/or time’ are indicative of consumers’ growing desire to draw a sense of security and certainty from brands which they perceive may be within their locus of control.
Most Meaningful brands ranking: India vs. world
In India, Google has emerged at the top for 2023’s most Meaningful Brands as a result of delivering strongly on both personal and collective benefits. It is not surprising given Google’s enhanced role in the daily lives of people – be it financial transactions (Google Pay makes an appearance in the top 10), connections on call or the vernacular voice assistant. Google as a brand has a higher share of everyday life transactions of consumers and is at the forefront of helping them achieve their personal goals and aspirations.
- Not only do the most meaningful brands make consumers’ lives easier but also make the everyday more enjoyable by driving interpersonal engagement. Others in the top 5 include: #2 Amazon (85.74), #3 Youtube (85.52), #4 Whatsapp (85.27), and #5 Flipkart (83.04).
So, what is the new playbook for Brands to become more “personally relevant” and meaningful to people?
- Make wellness universal: To make mental and physical wellness universal and democratize aspirational lifestyle benefits.
- Help me feel more: To enable people to do and feel more as inspiration for new behaviours and ideas.
- Seamless: To make it all super-seamless and remove barriers by making consumer lives easy.
- Access: A new view on value – affordability for access. Brands must endeavour to offer products and services so more people can reach them. In Havas' Meaningful Brand's study, value and a range of products ‘that best fits my needs’ ranked as key attributes among in the 2023 survey.
- Do more, show-off less: To position purpose-driven activities transparently—with honesty, humility, and humour.
Speaking about the return of the Meaningful Brands study, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “The world has changed from 2021 to 2023 and this year’s Meaningful Brands India report couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment. Although we see large-scale global trends emerging, it is the market specifics and category insights that truly sets this study apart. Over the years, we have won many key clients on the back of the knowledge we have drawn from this proprietary study, and we continue to leverage it to take actions: to bridge the gap between consumer expectations from brands and their experiences. Staying ahead of the curve is a given when we have a tool as robust as the Meaningful Brands study.”
Sanchita Roy, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media India, said, “Our new Meaningful Brands study has put the focus back on consumers. The study finds that brands that have understood how to be meaningful in the lives of consumers are significantly outperforming the market across parameters including driving a greater share of wallet, generate higher KPIs and also deliver top and bottom-line growth. Brands can effectively leverage our findings to make their consumers feel empowered, engaged and enabled.”
Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Creative India, added, “While it is important for brands to deliver functionality and to be socially responsible, the personal element has gotten missed out. Between solving a skin problem and helping save Orangutans in distant Borneo, brands and marketers have forgotten the personal and immediate payoff for those we serve – beyond mere functionality and the tokenism of a distant good. Consumers want brands to support their personal quest for health and well-being, bringing optimism and energy, stand with them with shared resilience and positivity – above all, help express themselves as individuals. With so much going wrong and out of control, they want brands to simplify and give them some control over their lives.”
Athiya Shetty becomes face of Just Herbs’ natural makeup
Shetty will be seen endorsing Just Herbs’ products such as ghee-based lipsticks, lip glosses, foundations
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 3:14 PM | 2 min read
Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs has joined hands with actress Athiya Shetty as the face for their natural makeup line.
Shetty will be seen endorsing Just Herbs’ products such as their ghee-based lipsticks, lip glosses, foundations and several other makeup products that the brand is slated to launch this year.
“Athiya is a perfect mix of traditional elegance with a modern aesthetic which fits perfectly with our philosophy of re-imagining traditional Ayurvedic formulas in modern day beauty formats,” says Arush Chopra, CEO & Co-founder, Just Herbs. “Our expression beautifully aligns with Athiya’s wholesome take on beauty, as she keeps it real, raw and authentic, is modern yet embraces her roots with grace.” he adds.
Athiya as the brand ambassador for Just Herbs natural make-up will be seen promoting the products in the brand’s marketing communications across digital, print and at hundreds of points-of-sales across India.
“I am elated to be a part of this association to advocate for our rich Ayurvedic rituals and how it can wonderfully combine with new age beauty products for long-lasting solutions.” says Athiya. “I absolutely look forward to this association, it will definitely be an exciting one!” she adds.
Athiya will dominate the brands’ online presence including their website, E-commerce platforms including Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra & more. Just Herbs will also leverage Athiya's popularity for its in-store branding and marketing collaterals across 150+ retail stores in tier 1, tier 2 & tier 3 cities.
Just Herbs has a variety of Natural Makeup products including Herb-enriched Matte Liquid Lipsticks, Serum Foundation, Ayurvedic Kajal and Nourishing Lip & Cheek Tints which enjoy a cult-like following among natural beauty aficionados on online marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The brand also has aggressive plans to expand its retail footprint across India and is already present in more than 150+ multi-brand outlets.
Godrej Agrovet makes a case for good quality feed for cattle health in new campaign
The new ad film shows cattle approaching court to demand for better quality feed
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Godrej Agrovet Ltd. (GAVL) announced the launch of its new campaign. The new campaign is aimed to drive awareness amongst the farmers by emphasizing on how a good quality feed is important for better health of the cattle and can lead to more milk output.
Traditionally, feed and fodder have been the main sources of contaminants. Hence in order to protect farmers and their cattle, the government has made it mandatory for companies to carry the BIS Certification mark on the product label for commercial feed ingredients intended for milk-producing animals. GAVL is one among the first BIS certified companies for compounded cattle feed products in India.
The company ensures optimal deliveries to customers through technological advancements and innovative solutions. The company’s state-of-the-art R&D unit has a strong focus on enhancing animal health, productivity, and milk quality,
Highlighting on the rationale for new campaign, Sandeep Kumar Singh, CEO – Animal Feed, GAVL, said, "Cattle health plays a critical role in enhancing their yield. With India having one of the highest livestock population and food contamination being one of the main concerns for consumers, we at GAVL are fully committed to provide good quality feed to our farmers. Using best quality ingredients to create a balanced diet for better health of the cattle, our aim is to enable farmers get maximum yield and prosper.”
GAVL's products are manufactured in compliance with BIS norms and are categorized into Type 1 and Type 2, offering a range of options to the farmers. By prioritizing animal health and using research-driven process to make innovative feed products, GAVL is poised to revolutionize the animal feed industry in the country, providing farmers and livestock rearers with superior quality feed products that meet their evolving needs.
In order to raise awareness amongst the farmers, the company launched a new advertisement video today. Shoot against the backdrop of the courtroom, the cattle are seen seeking justice for better health. The video ends with the judge ruling that BIS certification are key for quality feed and hence better health of the cattle.
Marketers spearheading iconic brands & building brand purpose
In this feature, we honour marketing professionals featured under IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 1:35 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. Today we look at two of the leaders featured.
Ajay Maurya
Head of Marketing, Fastrack - A Titan Company
A marketing professional with 12 years of diverse work experience in retail and automobile sectors, Ajay Maurya led P&L, product management, marketing communication, digital marketing, new product development, merchandising and supply chain management at Titan company (2013-till date).
He spearheaded India’s iconic youth brand, Fastrack, comprising a portfolio of 1100cr+ casual watches and wearables, and anchored the annual marketing calendar with a budget of 60cr+ across Digital, Performance, TV, and OOH media platforms.
Last year, he led the brand to 51% growth by generating tremendous excitement among target consumers and demand through differentiated product launches. Maurya was featured in the top 1% of high-performance talent pools of Titan as part of ‘Emerging Leaders Program’ Growth & Profitability.
Akanksha Bahl
Marketing Manager, PepsiCo India
A passionate marketer with a strong growth mindset, Bahl looks for new avenues to unlock growth through disruptive strategies. She believes in building a strong brand purpose and not just brand equity, keeping consumers at the heart of everything she does.
She has had the privilege of working for iconic brands like Horlicks, Boost, Dabur (portfolio), Red & White, Kurkure, Cheetos, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps in India. She is currently working on the potato chips portfolio for entire AMESA. Bahl has delivered the highest growth on large packs and highest consumption growth in the last 5 years, and is responsible for fortifying brand equity significantly. She was the winner of Best Connected Content Strategy, PEPSICO AMESA, 2021.
The power of transparency and inclusivity: Trends shaping marketing today
Guest Column: Ishank Joshi, CEO, Mobavenue Media, explains how factors such as transparency and inclusivity are fundamentally transforming the way marketing is done
By Ishank Joshi | Jun 27, 2023 8:44 AM | 4 min read
In recent years, the marketing landscape has witnessed a significant shift toward transparency and inclusivity. Businesses are seeing the value of building trust and developing a sense of belonging among their target audiences as consumers demand more genuine and ethical practices from brands. This transformation is fundamentally transforming the way marketing is done, not just a fleeting trend.
Fostering Trust through Genuine Interactions
The emphasis on authenticity is one of the key developments in contemporary marketing. Customers are becoming more wary of conventional advertising strategies and are looking for genuine interactions with brands. They are curious about the people who created the goods or services they are contemplating. Brands are using more open communication tactics, exposing their principles, and showing the actual experiences of their consumers and staff in order to meet this demand. Being genuine allows brands to win the audience's trust and create strong bonds with them.
Transparency is the Key to Building Credibility
The growth of social media and the internet has given customers access to information like never before. They can do product research, read reviews, and participate in online forums to talk about their experiences. Consumers can now hold brands responsible for their actions thanks to their newfound power. As a result, businesses realise how crucial transparency is in order to foster trust and uphold a strong brand image.
Social Responsibility is the New Marketing Currency
Consumers want brands to publicly support socially responsible practices and stand up for key causes in today's socially conscious environment. Marketing initiatives that support sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity are becoming more popular. Customers actively support businesses that share their values, and brands are being held responsible for their deeds. Brands may increase customer attraction and have a positive social impact by incorporating social responsibility into their marketing strategies.
Impact of Influencer Marketing
Influencer marketing has become a powerful tool for brands to connect with their target audience. However, there has been a shift in the type of influencers that brands collaborate with. In the past, the focus was mainly on celebrities with large followers, but now, micro-influencers and nano-influencers are gaining popularity. These influencers have smaller but more engaged niche audiences. By partnering with influencers who are genuinely passionate about their products or services, brands can tap into specific communities and promote inclusivity by representing a diverse range of voices.
User-Generated Content: The Rise of Real-World Reviews
Another major development in marketing that promotes openness and diversity is user-generated content (UGC). Consumer-generated content, or UGC, includes things like social network posts, reviews, and testimonials. For a more accurate portrayal of their goods or services, brands are asking their customers to give their insights and comments. UGC not only contributes to trust-building but also highlights the diversity of its clientele, encouraging inclusivity and giving future clients a sense of greater representation and value.
Personalisation is the Future of Marketing
Although personalisation has long been a cliché in marketing, it is still a vital trend that promotes inclusivity and transparency. Brands may personalise consumer experiences by utilising data and cutting-edge technology, adjusting their marketing messages to each customer's tastes and demands. Personalisation enables businesses to show that they comprehend each of their clients individually and are able to cater to their specific needs and preferences. Brands may promote diversity and forge closer ties with their audience by giving customers a sense of being seen and heard.
Inclusivity is the Key to Reaching a Wider Audience
Both consumers and businesses now place a high priority on inclusion. Customers want to see more diversity and representation in the marketing communications they receive. They demand real representation of people from various origins, nationalities, genders, and body types in marketing and advertising initiatives. Companies are actively working on diversifying their marketing teams, performing inclusive market research, and providing content that appeals to a variety of consumers in order to meet this need. Brands can engage with a wider group of consumers and increase their customer loyalty by embracing inclusion.
Conclusion
Transparency and inclusivity have become integral components of successful marketing strategies. In today's consumer-driven market, brands that value authenticity, social responsibility, and user-generated content are more likely to succeed by utilising influencer marketing and customisation. Businesses may increase consumer loyalty, connect with diverse audiences, and foster a sense of community by putting these trends at the top of their priority lists. It is crucial for brands to stay informed about the latest trends in the ever-evolving marketing landscape and adjust their strategies accordingly.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Shashank Sinha quits Eureka Forbes
He was associated with the brand for over 25 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 7:36 PM | 1 min read
Shashank Sinha, Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Business Transformation at Eureka Forbes has quit.
Sinha was associated with Eureka Forbes for over 25 years. He was responsible for developing a sustainable growth strategy including marketing innovation, branding, as well as personalised customer experiences. In his role as Head of Marketing and AVP, he spearheaded the marketing function of direct sales, retail sales and post sales service in addition to building a CRM practice.
Sinha began his career with Eureka Forbes as a management trainee and held various roles in different capacities.
Anastasia Beverly Hills India announces Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador
Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style & glamour truly embodies the brand's core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Anastasia Beverly Hills, a beauty brand, has roped in Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador in India.
“Malaika, with her impeccable sense of style & glamour truly embodies the brand's core values of empowerment, inclusivity, self-love and self-expression,” the company said.
Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO Anastasia Beverly Hills said,” Celebrating 25 years is a truly an exciting milestone for all of us at Anastasia Beverly Hills. It is a moment to thank our millions of customers who have put their faith in us, followed and participated in our growth and a moment to celebrate and honor our hundreds of colleagues and team members globally, who continue to deliver impeccable service to our customers. Anasatsia Beverly Hills welcomes the vibrant and multi-talented Malaika Arora as the first ever Brand Ambassador in India.
Malaika Arora, Brand Ambassador, Anastasia Beverly Hills India commented, I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills 25 years’ celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and have been using the brow products for eons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self. I am excited and humbled to partner with Anastasia Beverly Hill India to be able to inspire individuals to explore their own unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup."
Sanjali Giri ,Vice President ,International Brands & Retail at House of Beauty said," ABH has reached an incredible milestone, and this achievement is truly remarkable for everyone involved with the brand. This is even more special for us, as the brand in India, being true to its ethos of inclusivity, announces Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for India market. I am sure she will inspire beauty enthusiast across culture and age group to represent ABH in the true sense.
