Adda52 unveils ‘Life ko Ace Karo’ campaign featuring Ali Fazal and Badshah

The campaign focuses on helping people to enhance skills and teaching people to win in life too

Adda52.com, that segregated online poker room in India, has announced another brand campaign ‘Life ko Ace karo’, featuring Ali Fazal and Badshah as a part of it. The campaign went live on 18th February 2021.

The brand campaign focuses on helping people to enhance skills and teaching people to win in life too. With so many potential skills to grow, poker serves as a useful form of training for a wide variety of people wanting to improve these capabilities.

Adda52.com sticking to its tradition of 'Raising the Bar' each time has strategized the campaign featuring two artists. It is launched with the first video on Instagram by Ali Fazal. Thereupon, the audience can stay tuned as Badshah will respond through another video, bringing excitement and joy, which a person experiences in winning against real players using skills and mental agility.

“Adda52.com wants to connect with people from all walks of life, making them aware about a potential poker player within them” Krishnendu Guha, Chief Marketing Officer, Adda52.com

The campaign is conceptualised with a faceoff between Ali Fazal and Badshah wherein Ali Fazal will try to rap and Badshah will try to act. Thereupon, they both do not perform well and finally resort to fight out the real challenge at Adda52 – Online Poker

Moreover, Adda52 constantly works towards establishing new benchmarks by introducing exciting formats and different events for poker players. To expand and engage with new players, the company continually innovates and comes up with varied strategies and campaigns.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)