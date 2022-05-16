Adda52 rolls out new campaign with Jatin Sarna

The brand has launched the campaign across social media channels

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 16, 2022 12:38 PM  | 2 min read
Adda

Adda52.com has launched a new digital ad campaign Khud Khelo, Khud Jeeto with OTT celebrity ‘Jatin Sarna’ aka ‘Bunty’ from Sacred Games, as the protagonist highlighting the benefits of playing poker. The campaign encourages players to focus on their own skills while playing rather than depending on others.

The video highlights the hassles that come while playing other real money games, where you depend on others to win.

Speaking on the new ad-campaign launch, Siddharth Kothari, Brand Head, Adda52.com said, “Through this digital campaign, we want to bring about a change in people’s mindset and encourage them to play poker. The ad highlights how your decisions play a critical role in your success. It is a skilled-based sport which helps the player to try various strategies throughout the game. We aim to spread awareness and change the perception about poker in the society and position Adda52 as the platform for all this thrilling experience.”

Commenting on his association with Adda52, Sarna said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Adda52 and be a part of the ongoing campaign. Playing ‘Bunty Bhai took me back to the good old days of shooting for Sacred Games! I got excited by the idea of poker, like it is mostly played by a very small segment in the country right now. I want the game to reach out to the masses, so that everyone can showcase their skills and win, which is what we have tried to communicate through the ad as well.

The brand has launched the campaign across social media channels.

