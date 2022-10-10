Adda52 onboards Kieron Pollard to compete with poker enthusiasts

Adda52.com has roped in the cricketer Kieron Pollard as a celebrity guest who will be playing against 7 shortlisted Adda52.com qualifiers.

The participants who emerge as winners across this series will be given an opportunity to participate in ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series and share the gaming table with Pollard.

The brand aims to popularize the skill-based game of poker with this series so that more and more individuals come forward to play the game and demonstrate their talent.

Speaking on the campaign, Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com said, “The previous editions of ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series were a super-hit amongst poker players. Last month with our celebrity guest, Dinesh Karthik, we saw an overwhelming response from our poker community with players signing up from different regions across India. This time, Adda52.com decided to partner with the West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard as our celebrity guest and further instill the excitement amongst the gamers to participate. It’s truly stimulating to see how the passion for poker unites people from different walks of lives, and brings them together to celebrate on one common platform.”

Caribbean cricketer & Mumbai Indians power-hitter batsman Kieron Pollard said, “Thanks Adda52 for inviting me to be part of poker nights with stars series to play a game of poker with the brightest minds in the business. Just like cricket, Poker is a sport that requires great mental strength. I’m sure I’m going to have a good time.”

