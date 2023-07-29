Adam Gerhart's biryani memories & what keeps him busy on weekends

For any brand to survive in the cutting-edge competitive market in this digital-first era, it's important to build a community that connects with the brand and stays loyal to it.

When a brand goes beyond just selling their product and creates meaningful content for their community, that is when they earn the deep trust of a consumer.

Recently, The Good Community, an omnichannel deep interest-based network, announced its partnership with Nas.io, a platform for community builders and creators. This alliance aims to foster deeper connections within communities across India.

By harnessing artificial intelligence, assisted moderation, data analytics and streamlined tech stacks built for community moderation and engagement for sustainable growth, Good Community has chosen Nas.io as a strategic partner to ensure that community members have a valuable and fulfilling experience.

The Good Community aims to leverage Nas.io’s AI and data insights tools to empower the Group’s community managers and accelerate its journey to connecting with potential community members also on WhatsApp in the coming year. Additionally, Nas.io will analyse and understand their behavioural patterns, ensuring a robust and engaging community experience for all members.

Naiyya Saggi, Group co-founder of Good Glamm Group and CEO of Good Community, says, “The whole idea behind community building is how you build a safe, non-judgemental and extremely proactive community support structure for brand evangelists. We stay connected with real people who have an interest in intimate health, positive sexuality, motherhood, parenting through our WhatsApp communities.”

One challenge the brand faced while building communities at a scale was they needed data, AI intelligence and support. The brand needed to analyse who is engaging, who is retaining and who is bouncing the messages. Additionally, they needed a way to find how they can iterate their community engagement calendar smartly and rapidly. Hence, the partnership with Nas worked out for them.

Alex Dwek, Chief Operating Officer, Nas added, “We were just a community of content creators on social media earlier. But over the years we noticed, the world of social media has changed. Facebook groups and whatsapp communities are the way brands are reaching out now. So, social media has now become the billboard for brands to reach out to their consumers.”

But, building close relationships with consumers is not happening in closed groups and private spaces. The most effective way to do that is via WhatsApp, according to Dwek. That’s where AI helps in scaling communities on WhatsApp where most of the closed discussions happen.

For this very purpose, Nas leveraged Ruby.ai, which accesses all WhatsApp group messages, and summarises them. This allows the brand to also understand what their consumers are talking about and what do they need in a condensed summary.

This technology also raises concerns about data privacy. Saggi assured that as brand owners they were very particular about the data and how that data is being used. “We were comfortable with this Nas partnership only because the data will still be owned by us. It won't be owned by Nas, in fact they would have no access to it. They will just be providing a platform to us like any other CRM tool and only we will know the data and insights,” she said.

The exciting part of this partnership for Dwek is how they take the data and information at scale and utilise it in building meaningful improvements in every individual’s life as a part of The Good Community.

He said, “AI tools, data insights and monetisation tools will undoubtedly enhance the community's overall engagement and retention. India is a key market for us and it is great to announce our first large-scale partnership in the country with The Good Community."