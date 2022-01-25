A23 becomes Official Associate Sponsor of PKL

Online gaming platform A23 is associating with the ongoing VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as an Official Associate Sponsor.

According to the company, the association is “to pursue its commitment to lend support to engaging sporting events, and to showcase its skill-based platform on possibly India’s most skillful sport.”

The league, which began on 22 Dec 2021 will culminate in in Feb 2022.

“A23 is sponsoring the Pro Kabaddi League to support and encourage players of the game with special focus to help garner greater traction amongst those with a passion for serious online gaming. As an Official Associate Sponsor, A23 benefits from access to key PKL players besides television spots and strategic in-venue (stadia, playing mat and prize distribution ceremony) branding. A23 is a professional gaming platform that echoes with the psyche of serious gamers, inspiring players to hone their skills towards becoming champions of the game,” the company said.

Welcoming A23 as an official sponsor, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League,said, “We are delighted that leading brand like A23 has come forward and extended their support to PKL. VIVO Pro Kabaddi has inspired many players across the globe in the recent years. We believe that A23 will be able to find engaging audience in form of the core fans of PKL and that the brand will have good experience.”

Deepak Gullapalli, Founder & CEO, Head Digital Works said, “Having been a market leader in the gaming space for over a decade, this collaboration is at a perfect time for us as far as the next phase of our branding efforts is concerned. The journey ahead promises exciting new propositions for our A23 users and all those who have not heard of or played on A23. As a part of the campaign, we have also associated with players from the Pro Kabaddi League and created lively TVCs“

