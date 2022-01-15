PhonePe unveils multi-film ‘tension chhodo, insurance lo’ campaign

After a multi-agency pitch, 82.5 Communications won the creative mandate to extend PhonePe’s ‘Tension Chhodo, Insurance Lo’ campaign to the 5 states of South India. The chosen creative idea features two brothers who discover the various features of PhonePe Insurance through the multi-film campaign. Four films are already live, with more to come.



While there is a PhonePe Insurance campaign for Hindi-speaking markets, talking to South India meant starting with a fresh slate. To do so, 82.5 Communications brought together its extensive knowledge and insights of South India towards one objective - build consideration for PhonePe insurance, while communicating about the various features that ladder up to ‘No Tension Insurance’.



Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & CCO, 82.5 Communications-India, said, “The PhonePe insurance campaign was an opportunity for us to flex our hyperlocal creative muscle—a muscle we have consciously built, across Marathi, Bengali and Southern Indian languages, for example. Advertising often treats South India as a homogenous whole, but in this campaign, we got the opportunity to create afresh for five Southern states—so what the consumer sees is the same concept that is yet not the same, both in terms of language and cultural nuancing.”



Naveen Raman, Sr Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications-South said, “We at 82.5 Communications take pride in being a language first agency and that is what we have brought alive in this campaign. This South focused campaign is thought through in the respective regional languages dialing up local insights and nuances. Each market will get to see a series of multiple films well supported by print, radio and digital.”



Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications–South elaborated on the creative process, “Gone are the days of dubbing an obviously non-South ad in the four languages of South India. Furthermore, while certain insights could remain common across the Southern states, there is a vast difference in culture, language, traditions, and nuances. And we wanted to capture that perfectly, and respectfully. Every ad of the Two Brothers campaign has been shot separately for the 5 states, featuring native actors of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. This hyper-local thinking and execution extends to print and digital too.”



Commenting on the association, Ramesh Srinivasan, Director - Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, “PhonePe is the leading digital payment platform in the country today with over 335 Mn registered users. Our endeavor is to become a one-stop destination for financial services for millions of customers across the country soon. When our brand is a household name, the stories we take to our audience’s homes should also be relevant and relatable to every household. One of the key pillars of our communications strategy has been to position PhonePe not just as a national brand but a regional one as well, for each and every consumer of ours. The insurance campaign for PhonePe created by 82.5 Communications for South India markets aims to do just that – a full 360 campaign not just adapted from the mainline but custom-designed for the sensibilities and nuances of each of the 5 states in the south.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)