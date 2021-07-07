82.5 Communications bags creative mandate for SpexMojo

In a multi-agency pitch, 82.5 Communications has bagged the creative duties of SpexMojo, a new venture of GKB Hitech and Shivkumar Janardhanan, former CEO of Essilor India and South Asia. The agency's Bengaluru office will handle the business.

GKB Hitech is a lens manufacturing company that believes in latest technology advancements in the optical industry. It’s the first company to manufacture progressive, hi-index and multi-coated lenses in India.

SpexMojo is an omnichannel platform that looks to disrupt the eyecare industry in India. SpexMojo’s tech enabled platform will connect the consumer with the opticians, offering them the widest range and the best quality products in the market. SpexMojo also aims to bring into India, a range of high quality international brands in the eyewear category. 82.5 Communications will be responsible to launch and grow the brand; from identity creation to brand building.

Shobit Gupta, Promoter Director, Spexmojo Technologies, said that the idea that Spexmojo is implementing will revolutionise the optical industry in many ways, from sourcing quality products to dispensing the choice of the consumers in a no-compromise purchase journey. Working with a reputed agency like 82.5 will always bring about world-class creativity and effectiveness in the communication of this new idea.

Kapil Arora, Co-Chairman & CEO, 82.5 Communications: "It is indeed a delight to be accorded the mandate to help build the Spexmojo brand, right from its inception. There is an infectious sense of passion that we share with Team GKB and hope to channelise that, into a meaningful and disruptive offering for consumers."

Naveen Raman, Sr Vice President & Branch Head – South, 82.5 Communications: "When we heard about the business model and the offering from the client, we knew this is a revolution in the Indian eyecare industry. It is our responsibility now to ensure that we deploy the right strategy and creative forces to give this idea its due."

