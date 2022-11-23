‘5G to bring more data usage, more devices & more advertising’

Dolly Jha, MD, Nielsen Media-India, and Prithvi Raj, Director - Strategic Media Client Leader, Nielsen India, spoke at the e4m Screenage Conference 2022 on the prospects of 5G in the Indian market

With telecom operators gradually upgrading their networks from 4G to 5G, Indian consumers are overwhelmed with the flow of information. Most are expecting all-round massive changes with the roll-out of 5G.

To share more on the potential of 5G, Dolly Jha, MD, Nielsen Media-India, and Prithvi Raj, Director - Strategic Media Client Leader, Nielsen India, took the stage at e4m Screenage Conference 2022. They spoke on the topic – ‘5G in India - A Consumer POV’.

Jha emphasised that the sectors likely to benefit from 5G were gaming, OTT, ecommerce, banking, ed-tech, healthcare and automotive.

She further said: “Studies have found that the internet consumption time of an average Indian consumer has gone up from 3 hours 19 minutes in January 2020 to 4 hours 14 minutes. Another study has found that Indians spent two-fold time on VOD compared to the US consumers.”

According to Raj, “What lies in 5G is still not fully known. However, what is surely going to change is more usage of the internet, more devices and more advertising.”

Nielsen conducted a survey among 200 young consumers of metro and tier-1 cities to understand how consumers felt 5G was going to impact them in the near term. What can be the possible long-term solutions that 5G could enable?

Sharing insights from the study, Jha said, “Over 77 per cent of respondents knew about 5G features and the launch. Over 51 per cent of respondents said they would buy new phones as their phones did not support 5G. More than two third of them believe that 5G would make a difference in gaming.”

A number of respondents also believe that 5G would increase net speed, coverage and video quality. One in 10 respondents hoped for a better battery life for their devices.

Nielsen also conducted a survey among marketers. This revealed that half of the respondents feel 5G would significantly impact AdEx with many expecting the increased need for headwear in AR/VR.

“There is a lot of hope and excitement among consumers and marketers. Hence, the industry needs to set some benchmarks to meet consumer expectations,” he said, adding that more internet usage and more devices would open up more opportunities for advertisers as well, especially digital ones.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)