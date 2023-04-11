Nielsen MD Dolly Jha quits

Nielsen Managing Director Dolly Jha has stepped down. The news has been confirmed to exchange4media by sources close to the development.
Jha was associated with Nielsen for over 13 years. She joined the company in February 2010. Before joining Nielsen, Jha was with IMRB International & ITC Limited.
VLCC ropes in Vikas Gupta as CEO
Gupta joins from Nykaa where he was CEO of SuperStore, Nykaa's eB2B business
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
VLCC has announced the appointment of Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.
Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that, he was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer for Flipkart between 2019-21. Gupta started his career as a management trainee with HUL in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands and was Executive Director of Home Care for Unilever Indonesia.
Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group's CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”
“For over 3 decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry,” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as Group CEO of VLCC.
Dy Works names Ashish Kalpund as Senior Design Director
He has over 15 years of experience in the design and branding industry
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Dy Works has appointed Ashish Kalpund as Senior Design Director.
With over 15 years of experience in the design and branding industry, Ashish has worked with world-renowned brands like Pepsi, Infosys, and Aditya Birla Group, to name a few.
Prior to joining Dy Works, he held the position of Design Director at Landor & Fitch, where he led a global team on various projects. Ashish has also worked with Elephant Design and Interbrand, gaining a wealth of experience.
In his new role, Ashish will leverage his expertise and creativity to drive design excellence across the organization. Talking about joining Dy Works, Ashish Kalpund said, " Dy Works’ focus on human-centric businesses to create disruptive brands aligns perfectly with my personal beliefs. I have always believed that design should be human-centric, relatable, and most importantly, relevant to the consumers' heart and mind. Only then can it bring changes in a more human yet disruptive way. I am excited to be a part of a team that shares my vision and values, and I look forward to contributing to Dy Works' success."
Commenting on this appointment, Ashish Bahl, CEO, Dy Works, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish onboard as our Senior Design Director. His extensive experience, and his passion for creating work that resonates with people on an emotional level fit perfectly well with our human-centric design thinking. With his expertise we will further elevate our design capabilities and bring exceptional value to our clients. I am excited about what’s in store and wish him the very best."
MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi joins as Executive Director of Arise IIP
Gandhi stepped down as MX Player’s COO in March
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
Nikhil Gandhi, former COO of MX Player, has joined Arise IIP, a Dubai-based infrastructure firm, as its Executive Director.
Arise IIP is a pan-African infrastructure developer and aims to drive socioeconomic growth through sustainable industrial ecosystems.
He moved out of MX Player in March after nearly a two-year stint. At MX Player, Gandhi made a mark with his team leadership, brand management, and strategies for generating revenue through digital content.
Gandhi was earlier TikTok's Head of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. He joined TikTok as its India head in October 2019.
Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Hitesh Shetty as Revenue Head for Broadcast
Shetty has over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:20 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the appointment of Hitesh Shetty as the new Head of Revenue for Broadcast.
With over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, Hitesh has held prominent leadership positions at renowned companies such as Disney Star and Times of India Group. In his last stint with Disney Star, he handled West portfolio of the flagship general entertainment channel Star Plus before taking over as Director and National Sales Head for Star Bharat
In his new role at Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitesh will be accountable for creating plans to increase revenue from current and upcoming Linear Satellite and Connected TV channels. Additionally, he will have a significant role in creating fresh sources of revenue for the company's digital businesses.
Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We are glad to have Hitesh join us as the new Revenue Head for Broadcast. Hitesh's expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing successful teams will be a valuable asset in propelling Shemaroo’s growth. I wish him all the very best in taking the Broadcast business to unprecedented levels of success."
Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment further adds "We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to Hitesh as the Revenue Head for Broadcast. We believe that his previous success in driving revenue growth in the media industry and his experience working with prominent names in the industry will be valuable assets as we continue to expand and develop our broadcast business. We are confident that Hitesh will make a significant impact on our business and help us achieve our growth goals. "
Hitesh will report directly to Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business.
Bajaj Electricals appoints Devika Sachdev as Head-Advertising & Brand Management
Sachdev has 21 years of experience in brand marketing and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:11 PM | 1 min read
Bajaj Electricals Limited has appointed Devika Sachdev as the Head of Advertising & Brand Management.
She comes with an experience of 21 years in brand marketing and communications.
In this role, she will drive the brands’ communication agenda and frame integrated marketing communications strategies across BAJAJ, Morphy Richards and Nirlep. She will be responsible for crafting and executing brand strategies, media planning and digital marketing.
Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "Devika's vast experience in building leading consumer-centric brands across a multitude of product categories puts her in a strong position to drive our ongoing brand transformation journey. What she brings to the table is her deep understanding of consumer insights and markets and translating that into strategic brand management. Over the next few years, she has the challenging agenda of fortifying our brands as we continue to drive growth. I am sure she will create value for the organisation, and I welcome her on board."
Regarding her new role, Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising & Brand Management, Bajaj Electricals Limited, added, "I am thrilled to join Bajaj Electricals and chart out the larger narrative of all the brands. From fortifying an 84-year-old iconic brand BAJAJ to building the premium brand Morphy Richards and restaging Nirlep along with many more exciting initiatives, I believe this is an apt time to take on the mantle and create impact.”
Sangeeta Barde elevated as CEO of Havas Life Sorento
Barde has also been named Regional Head of Havas Health & You Middle East
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:53 AM | 3 min read
Havas India has announced the elevation of Sangeeta Barde as CEO of Havas Life Sorento India. As part of her new role, Sangeeta will drive the success model for offshoring and achieving strategic and impactful globalization initiatives and will also be the Regional Head of HH&Y Middle East.
She will continue to report to Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India, and Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y. Sangeeta was elevated as Managing Director of Havas Life Sorento in April 2021.
The announcement comes at a time when Havas Life Sorento has made significant inroads into the Indian market, particularly in the last two years. In a market as competitive as India, Havas Life Sorento not only doubled its revenue in five years, but it also established a Centre of Excellence for Content Development.
“I’m so pleased to oversee this new era across the entirety of APAC as the region is poised for substantial growth in the healthcare sector. These markets are vital for health communications, and we are confident in our ability to continue to help transform and future-proof our clients' businesses. Sangeeta’s elevation is incredibly well deserved. Under her leadership, Havas Life Sorento has witnessed tremendous growth and is known as a leading health agency in the country and her expanded role as Regional Head of HH&Y Middle East, at a time when the focus on health and wellness is only intensifying, will further propel the progress that we have been witnessing,” said Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “The network has experienced steady growth across its three key verticals: creative, media, and health. For years, Havas Life Sorento has consistently outperformed in an industry as nuanced and specialised as health communications, particularly in the face of shifting health and wellness narratives. With a leader like Sangeeta at the helm, Havas Life Sorento has consistently made a meaningful difference for clients, enabling Havas India to raise the bar for what excellence can be.”
On stepping into her new role, Sangeeta Barde said, “India as a market has unmatched prominence in terms of offering strategic value in the region and, globally. Case in point is the content center of excellence (COE) that we have built for global as well as regional scale. I look forward to further expanding the vast digitization opportunities in our data and media centers and working to perfect new and simplified content creation models. We have a very strong client base in India that spans pharma, consumer health and OTC. It couldn’t have been possible without a team of extremely passionate and committed people that make Havas Life Sorento. In line with Havas India’s integrated village model, I am thrilled to be taking these next steps to offer an even more cohesive and consistent leadership structure in the region.”
Aman Kumar Singh, brand custodian of Adani Group, exits NDTV board
NDTV has said in a stock exchange filing that Singh resigned due to pre-occupations
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Aman Kumar Singh, who was Adani Group's corporate brand custodian and head of corporate affairs, has resigned from the NDTV board, as per media reports.
NDTV has said in a stock exchange filing that Singh has resigned due to pre-occupations with other engagements.
As per reports, he is the second nominee of the Adani Group who has resigned from the NDTV board.
Last week U.K. Sinha and Dipali Goenka were appointed as Independent Directors of NDTV for a period of two years.
