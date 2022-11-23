‘Right advertising to the right consumer at the right moment is key to brand building’

The right advertising going to the right consumer at the right receptive moment is the key to brand building, Girish Kalyanaraman, Vice President and Brand Operations Leader, Indian subcontinent, Procter & Gamble, emphasized at the 5th edition of e4m Screenage Conference 2022 held on Tuesday. Kalyanaraman was speaking on the topic ‘Making Mobile Technologies Work for Brands’. During the session, he shared his views on what does it take for a brand to create quality advertising and what does it take as a brand builder to cut through the clutter and reach the right consumer at the right manner.

Kalyanaraman shared key insights from his journey at P&G and explained how brand builders can use technology for reaching the consumers in less time. “It is essential to keep the consumer at the center and leverage technology to essentially make business outcomes better,” he said.

Talking about the digital penetration in India, Kalyanaraman said that digital adoption is no longer the future, as it’s already here and is driven by a number of factors, the main being lowest cost of smartphones in India and the growing data usage with the adoption of 5G.

Kalyanaraman said what has changed over the years is the ability to understand consumers even better than what it was a decade ago. He said today, brand builders are able to get a much deeper and much granular understanding of what a consumer is looking at by tracking their shopping behaviours, their media consumption habits, durable ownership, among other factors. Understanding all these factors lead to right advertising which in turn, goes to the right consumer and this, becomes a win-win for all parties involved in the process.

Kalyanaraman spoke about the shift in rural viewership and said that 50% of active internet users are from rural India with a digital penetration of 37%. Talking about the potential of 5G in advertising, Kalyanaraman stressed that as 5G gets bigger and gets wider adoption, the digital penetration in India is going to accelerate.

“We are probably watching 10 times the amount of advertising that we used to watch a decade ago. And that in itself is a question to ask when it comes to building brands,” he emphasised.

