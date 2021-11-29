28 MMT sugar consumed across India in 2020-2021, much higher than other countries: Report

The Red Lab report also revealed that the numbers of sugar consumption in the country are stuck in 26-28 bracket from 2015 because of growing health consciousness among Indians

According to a recent report by Rediffusion's specialized consumer research and analysis wing, Rediffusion Consumer Lab (Red Lab), sugar consumption in India was 28 Mmt in 2020/2021, much higher than leading countries like China, US, EU, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico and Egypt.

“Muh toh meetha karwao”, or “Kuch meetha khane ka man hai” can easily be some of the most commonly used phrases in the Indian household. And while we think it would follow a marquee event, it can very easily follow a simple homemade meal. It’s evident that India is the largest consumer of sugar in the world.

Our deep love for sweets has its repercussions. 80 percent of all deaths in India are caused by cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and other diseases caused due to the mindless consumption of refined sugars. A country that can rejoice in sweet indulgence without a reason to celebrate, imagine how much its appetite for sweets could rise if festivities were around the corner. What makes our festivals gastronomically unique is the array of regional mithais, rich Indian gourmet desserts, and dry fruit-filled hampers, consumed and distributed during our festivals. For India, festivities lose their essence without a sugar rush from their favourite sweets.

What makes our festivals gastronomically unique is the array of regional mithais, rich Indian gourmet desserts, and dry fruit-filled hampers, consumed and distributed during our festivals. For India, festivities lose their essence without a sugar rush from their favourite sweets.

Although the consumption of sugar is high, the numbers are stagnant, stuck between the 26-28 bracket, from 2015 to 2020, which could also hint at the growing health consciousness amongst Indians.

The pandemic put the average sweet loving Indian’s willpower to the test. While the restrictions of the lockdown and the closing down of many sweet shops forced Indians to cut down on their sweet consumption. Many also avoided sweets to start eating healthy amid the pandemic terrors. Indians entered gyms, online yoga classes, to do everything in their power to avoid the virus. Sweet shops saw a 30% drop in sales during the festive season in 2020.

For Indians, physical health most important factor behind wellness. Higher adoption of fitness & wellness platforms, as well as diagnostics, will fuel the growth in preventive healthcare.

India is projected to have an addressable base of 120 Mn health-conscious individuals by next year, with nearly half of these coming from outside the metros and Tier 1 cities. The preventive healthcare segment is estimated to reach $100 Bn in value, with healthy consumption accounting for 30% of this opportunity. By 2025, preventive healthcare to reach a market size of $170 Bn.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)