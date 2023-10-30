When box becomes billboard: Indian brands engage audience with on-box advertising
Expansion of the Amazon Ads on-box advertising represents new opportunities for brands in India to engage with customers
Hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers across India received a pleasant surprise when their delivery boxes arrived in the last few months with messages and contests from well-known brands. In 2023, Amazon Ads launched its on-box ads solution in India, which allows businesses to reach audiences through innovative branding on delivery boxes. Launching on-box advertising in India is an exciting next step for the program, which is also available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Australia.
Asian Paints, a paint and decor company in India, worked with Amazon Ads on the first on-box advertising campaign in the country. This campaign involved transforming Amazon’s delivery boxes into unique branded packaging with an experiential component to engage customers.
The packaging featured an exterior paint from Asian Paints, Ultima Protek, alongside its brand ambassador, actor Ranbir Kapoor. With a topcoat warranty of 10 years, the exterior paint protects walls from harsh conditions and promises to keep exteriors looking vibrant. Three sides of the box featured harsh weather elements of Dhoop, Dhool, and Baarish. The fourth side carried a sketch of a house, which customers could color in or draw on to express their creativity. Customers were also invited to share their sketches on social media with the hashtag #LaminateYourDream to get a chance to have the exterior of their house painted and to win Amazon vouchers.
“As an engaging and gratifying experience for consumers, we’ve created innovative boxes that are doorways to winning big for their homes,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints. “We’re thrilled for our customers, as this not only offers them something uniquely appealing, but also solidifies our relationship with them in an innovative way.”
Canara HSBC Life Insurance also teamed up with Amazon Ads to promote the iSelect Guaranteed Future plan, their latest savings and insurance plan. The brand used this space to enhance awareness and effectively communicate the benefits of the plan. A unique QR code was placed on the box that eligible customers could scan to reach the Canara HSBC Life Insurance online buying platform and purchase the specific plan. With delivery of the branded boxes directly to customers’ doorsteps, Canara HSBC Life Insurance aimed to reach and connect with relevant audiences. The campaign focused on key metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.
“We are thrilled to work with Amazon Ads for this innovative advertising campaign,” said Rishi Mathur, chief digital and strategy officer at Canara HSBC Life Insurance 2. “On-box advertising is on point in helping us reach out in a unique and impactful way to our audience and showcase our iSelect Guaranteed Future plan, as well as further amplifying our digital presence across segments. The collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal of leveraging new opportunities to engage with our potential customers. We are confident this collaboration will drive product awareness and prompt customers to explore our digital offerings.”
This expansion of the Amazon Ads on-box advertising represents new opportunities for brands in India to engage with customers.
“At Amazon Ads, we’re always seeking to delight our customers. We’re excited to collaborate with Asian Paints and Canara HSBC Life Insurance to kick-start on-box advertising campaigns in India,” said Vijay Iyer, director at Amazon Ads India. “Our custom ad opportunities provide brands and advertisers with a bespoke way to help drive brand awareness and consideration and memorably engage with customers. I can’t wait to bring more of these one-of-a-kind experiences to our Amazon customers.”
On-box ads allow brands to deliver one-to-one, relevant marketing at scale. Through this strategy, Amazon Ads is helping advertisers truly think outside the box.
To know more about On-Box ads, kindly write to amazon-ads-in@amazon.com or fill this form so that someone from our team can connect with you.
Sustainability marketing practice, an industry first, by Alchemist Marketing Solutions
For brands positioned around sustainability, this is a specialised practice to design communication strategy, including creatives, web assets, social media presence and performance
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 20, 2023 4:46 PM | 3 min read
Alchemist Marketing Solutions has announced the launch of its new practice dedicated to Sustainability Marketing. The practice will be one more area of specialisation for its digital vertical Alchemist Dotwise, which currently has real estate and healthcare as two key verticals. The Sustainability Marketing Practice of Alchemist Dotwise will strengthen the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility while providing custom solutions with a focus on the creation of brand value for its clients.
In today's ever-evolving business landscape, sustainability has become more than just a buzzword; it is a core value. Alchemist Marketing Solutions recognizes the importance of integrating sustainability into modern business practices. Brands are emerging with sustainability at the core of their product or message, and require communication that is specialised. The team has developed in-house expertise of working collaboratively with multiple stakeholders, and assessing risks and opportunities in the interest of efficiency and reputation for some of the sustainability projects already implemented. The new vertical will enable the company to offer comprehensive sustainability marketing services to its clients.
Sustainability Marketing Practice Highlights:
- Strategic Sustainability Consultation: The vertical at Alchemist will provide well researched Communication Strategy to businesses with brands built around sustainability, and give them a competitive advantage.
- Green Branding and Messaging: Alchemist Dotwise, the digital wing of Alchemist will craft authentic and compelling messaging to effectively communicate a company's commitment to sustainability. This will help clients resonate with the rising number of environmentally conscious consumers and stakeholders.
- Content and Campaign Development: Alchemist Dotwise will create engaging content and marketing campaigns that align with sustainable principles, fostering brand loyalty among ethically minded consumers.
- Environmental Impact Analysis: Through data-driven methodologies, and insight generation, Alchemist will help clients reach the right audience, and build communication strategy around their reduced environmental footprint, contributing to not just a stronger brand but a greener planet.
Anujita Jain, CEO of Alchemist Dotwise, expressed enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “Establishing the Sustainability Marketing practice was a journey to uncover our team's Ikigai – a fusion of what we're passionate about, excel at, and that benefits both society and our company. We excel in mining insights for diverse audiences, understanding that supporters of Sustainable Brands are a diverse lot, not easily identified by superficial green markers. Moreover, we tackle the challenge of utilizing digital creative space to effectively convey both brand information and green values—a vital requirement for sustainable brands. To meet this need, we've assembled a specialized team deeply immersed in audience insights, crafting compelling strategies, and doing so daily for our brands. We have had strong beginnings with like-minded clients pursuing a strong sustainability agenda, in M3M Foundation, Shapoorji Pallonji Group's IGBC Platinum certified Green campus SP Infocity, MVN University promoting pride in agriculture, and many others."
For more information about Alchemist Marketing Solutions and its new Sustainability Marketing Practice, please visit https://dotwisedigital.com/sustainable-marketing/ or contact Alchemist Dotwise at mark.pais@alchemistindia.net
‘What’s in the box?’ – Legrand’s cryptic campaign for its D2C channel
The brand has teamed up with Scoopwhoop to create a vox pop-style video
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 18, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
In the digital age, the convenience of modern living has been revolutionised by the ability to order almost anything online. From electronics to beauty products to groceries, just one click is all it takes to have them delivered to their doorstep.
However, there’s one thing that nobody thought could be delivered home. Legrand’s new campaign ‘What’s in the box?’ piqued curiosity amongst its target audience.
The two-part film series left audiences, including an inquisitive dog, a vigilant guard and a nosy neighbour, in suspense about the box's contents. This mystery gained even more traction on various social media and digital platforms, leaving viewers bewildered.
Following a frenzy of excitement, the brand ultimately revealed the secret – Legrand products were now available for delivery right to your doorstep through Legrand's E-Shop. This revelation was warmly received by those seeking the convenience of online shopping for switches and other electrical items.
The brand teamed up with Scoopwhoop to create a vox pop-style video where they asked individuals to make guesses about the contents of the box. The video also captured their pleasantly surprised reactions when the box was finally revealed.
The brand plans to continue the campaign through a set of 20 short videos on YouTube Shorts, showcasing the advantages and attributes of diverse Legrand products, as well as the seamless process of purchasing them through E-Shop.
Speaking about the campaign, The Director of Marketing at Legrand, Sameer Saxena said, “Indian consumers are becoming increasingly savvy shoppers as there are several online tools that can help Indian consumers make informed choices. The E-shop is designed to make the customer experience journey as smooth as possible. The #WhatsInTheBox campaign was a clever and effective way to build intrigue among the audience and reveal that switches can now be delivered to the doorstep through E-shop."
Laxman Tari, Head - Brand & Digital Business at Legrand said, "A sense of anticipation and curiosity was created by the campaign's mysterious boxes, and the reveal was both unexpected and delightful for the audience. As a result, the campaign was highly successful in raising awareness of our new D2C channel - Eshop and generating excitement for the product range."
Priyanka Dey, Head of Business & Strategy, Ideas Farm, added, “It gets truly interesting when atypical consumer categories start entering Ecomm space. The campaign idea is rooted in this very fact. Guess whatever you can is in that box. Bet you won’t be able to guess this. It’s a fun way of announcing.”
Watch the films here:
Himalaya reaches students, personal care shoppers with Vserv AudiencePro-Motivator collab
Himalaya Neem face wash gets unduplicated reach with exceptional Click Through rates as Motivator and Vserv AudiencePro join hands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 17, 2023 11:22 AM | 3 min read
In the realm of promoting their Neem face wash campaign on OTT platforms, Himalaya, a respected name in consumer wellness, encountered a marketing conundrum. The challenge revolved around connecting with the right audience, primarily teenagers, on digital platforms where constraints limited the targeting of users under 18 years of age to promote their Neem Face Wash. In this predicament, Himalaya found a rejuvenating solution through their partnership with Vserv AudiencePro and Motivator, GroupM.
Vserv AudiencePro is a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes investments in marketing more effective. Motivator (GroupM) joined hands with Vserv AudiencePro to reach the most relevant audience for Himalaya’s Neem Face Wash. Himalaya sought to achieve sharper targeting and engage with their consumers who were college students, as well as other relevant audiences like grocery and personal care shoppers.
Vserv AudiencePro, known for its precision marketing capabilities, crafted a custom cohort of the most relevant audiences on the back of deterministic 2P audience segments. This holistic OTT activation plan was tailored to resonate with viewers on popular platforms such as Zee5, and JioCinema. Vserv AudiencePro's expertise in audience segmentation identified deterministic 2P segments, including Online grocery transactors, offline transactors across products like Skincare, Face care, Beauty aids, Personal cleansing, Haircare, Graduate and Post-Graduate students, and many more.
The campaign exceeded all expectations and achieved an unduplicated reach of 2.6 million across OTT platforms, ensuring the message reached the intended audience effectively. The campaign achieved 2X Click-Through-Rates than the planned benchmark and an impressive 89% VTR across OTT platforms, reflecting the resounding success of Himalaya's skincare products and their appeal to their target audience.
Expressing delight in the campaign's triumph, Pratheep Kumar, Media Manager at Himalaya, stated,
"Our campaign results are a testament to the precision that Vserv AudiencePro brings to the table. When we embarked on this journey, we faced the challenge of connecting with diverse audiences, from grocery shoppers to college students. With Vserv AudiencePro, we got it all in one place - the right set of audiences and the right platforms for targeting. Their expertise allowed us to navigate this complex landscape effortlessly, unlocking unduplicated reach across OTT platforms. It was instrumental in encapsulating the essence of purity, a core value of our brand. This collaboration allowed us to establish a direct connection with consumers who value authenticity in skincare and seek remarkable results."
Meghana HS, the Digital Planning Manager at Motivator, further emphasized the campaign's impact and the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. She remarked, "In the world of precise targeting, Vserv AudiencePro has proven to be an invaluable ally. We had no doubts about the effectiveness of the audience segments provided by the AudiencePro platform. It played a pivotal role in our strategy, enabling us to reach our niche audience with precision and efficiency. The partnership between Himalaya, Vserv AudiencePro, and Motivator, GroupM, was a harmonious collaboration that successfully navigated the intricacies of precision marketing. We owe much of our campaign's success to AudiencePro's capabilities."
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions at Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance, saying, "At Vserv AudiencePro, we couldn't be happier to have played a vital role in this exceptionally successful campaign for Himalaya. Our integrated media approach, paired with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning formula. It allowed us to not only reach the right audience but also achieve unduplicated reach across multiple channels, leaving an indelible mark of success. This campaign serves as a shining example of our unwavering commitment to empowering brands with tailor-made marketing solutions that unlock the path to success. For Himalaya, it was about capturing the essence of purity, and we are thrilled to have been part of this journey."
The grand return of quizzing: Viacom18 and Harsha Bhogle lead the charge
The latest season of Ultimate Sports Quiz will stream on JioCinema and air on Sports18 Network from November 29 onwards
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 17, 2023 9:48 AM | 3 min read
Remember the days when families would gather around the television, eagerly tuning into quiz shows? When households were divided by friendly rivalry and children aspired to become the next quiz champions? That glorious era is all set to come back with the launch of sports quiz show - Ultimate Sports Quiz, on Viacom18.
And to add a touch of brilliance to this already exciting endeavour, the show will be hosted by the charismatic voice of cricket and renowned sports presenter, Harsha Bhogle.
Bhogle, who once enthralled audiences with his quick wit and profound sports insights, is donning his quizmaster avatar again.
The latest season of Ultimate Sports Quiz, which will stream on JioCinema and air on Sports18 Network from November 29 onwards, is built on an impressive scale. The show will feature over 4,000 teams from 1,200+ schools across 350 cities, vying for prizes worth Rs 1 crore in the grand battle of minds. But the cherry on the top is that the winning team will be treated to an experience of a lifetime – a trip to an international sporting tournament.
Ultimate Sports Quiz is more than a quiz show, it is a celebration of sports and the passion that unites the entire country. It is a platform for young minds to showcase their knowledge and skills and to inspire the next generation of sports enthusiasts. The show will be aired exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18, promising an adrenaline-packed journey through the world of sports trivia.
Apart from reigniting the passion for quizzing, Viacom18 is looking to broaden its viewership spectrum with the show. With sports related content traditionally aimed at male viewers, the non-fiction quiz reality show for kids is also designed to draw in a wide audience range – from enthusiastic students to their supportive parents and extended families. Notably, the show's format is especially aimed at piquing the interest of female viewers in the sports arena. By introducing kids to sports trivia at an early age, Viacom18 aims to foster a deeper appreciation for sports and in the process, attract this additional target group, expanding its viewership base.
Last year, Sunbeam School Lahartara in Varanasi was the proud recipient of the USQ prize money. They wisely invested this award in the construction of an indoor badminton court within their premises. Since its establishment, this facility has been pivotal in training budding badminton talents and has also served as the venue for numerous state-level tournaments. Additionally, the finalists of that edition were treated to an all-expenses-paid trip to witness the riveting India-Pak match at the T20 World Cup held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
With the sports entertainment canvas constantly changing, it's heartening to see the golden era of quizzing revived, amalgamated with modern-day content. Ultimate Sports Quiz promises to be a family entertainer through its journey of knowledge, competition, and unparalleled excitement.
Don't miss out on this exhilarating journey of sports trivia. Mark your calendars and gear up for the Ultimate Sports Quiz, premiering on Sports 18 and JioCinema on November 29.
Why Programmatics' past may just help shape TV's future
While the programmatic CTV market is set to boom over the forthcoming years, Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 9, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
Television advertising enjoyed a modest start to life in India. Adverts made their debut on the silver screen in 1976 (courtesy of Gwalior Suiting). But this didn’t kickstart a revolution; rather, television advertising stagnated for an extended period. Slot length and format remained, to all intents and purposes, unchanged. Meanwhile, new channels such as digital banner ads were being rolled out en masse - each bringing fresh opportunities to determine attribution and measurement.
It wasn’t until Smart TVs’ arrival in 2011 that the winds of change began to blow. Streaming TV content over the internet became the new status quo, driving a change in how consumers interact with TV shows, movies and channels. Fast forward to present day and Smart TV penetration is only trending in one direction - 40 million households are set to own a Smart TV by 2025, up from 25 million in 2022.
It’s no wonder, then, that Connected TV (CTV) is a staple of advertising playbooks. Television’s technological coming of age and the ascendance of programmatic CTV advertising has facilitated a new way to connect with audiences. Brands can now drive efficiency at scale within an environment that doesn’t risk their reputations. But that doesn’t mean it’s an automatic home run.
CTV’s long-term growth could hinge on learning from its predecessors' mistakes. Programmatic’s initial ascendance was littered with growing pains. Questions around consent, measurement and fraud were raised - and this has left us with a complicated digital landscape where accurate, standardised measurement is difficult to come by.
Is CTV the new cookie?
Personalisation was the Holy Grail during the early programmatic days, ensuring advertisers could deliver the premium click-through rates (CTR). We now stand at the cusp of a new age - one based on both precision and reaching audiences at scale.
But this needs to be balanced against concerns from regulatory bodies and consumers around how personal information and data is used. And whilst programmatic CTV advertising is capable of filling the impending cookieless void, we first need to iron out the wrinkles that have been present for some time - including consent.
Getting ahead of audience tracking should be front-of-mind for any advertiser worth their salt. Capitalising on CTV’s status as a household device - rather than a source of personally identifiable information (PII) - is a stepping stone to achieving this. The consent-driven framework, whereby consumers opt-in to providing their sensitive data, can be a powerful asset that eases conversations surrounding CTV buying.
Learning from your past
Adopting a user-centric approach could also be the catalyst to solving CTV’s measurement problems. Raising the industry standards and implementing opt-in consent mechanisms can deliver the actionable, accurate measurement performance metrics that advertisers crave (and which match up to other digital formats).
The word ‘fraud’ has been thrown around in association with programmatic advertising - with more than 40% of the open-market programmatic inventory estimated to be fraudulent in 2022. However, this shouldn’t be considered the norm across the board. Our Tizen operating system ensures that apps that stream through our OS are shut down when the TV is turned off. We have found that CTV ads running with TV set turned off is primarily an issue with connected devices.
Furthermore, our partnership with DoubleVerify in Europe enables advertisers to capitalise on premium media quality measurement and protection solutions. This affirms that Samsung TVs and Samsung TV Plus operate with little fraudulent CTV activity, with all insights being accurate representations of ad exposure and engagement.
Living in the moment
Overcoming previous question marks is all well and good - but it means nothing if we don’t address the elephant in the programmatic room right now. And this starts with accepting that both the programmatic stack and the digital advisor are falling behind the pace of CTV growth.
Acknowledging that CTV, as a device, has a unique operating cycle compared to the open internet is the first step to rectifying the problem. Consumers set aside periods of the day to enjoy ‘TV time’ - the same can’t be said for desktop and mobile. This means that the current supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) can’t accurately ascertain volume of inventory, stunting the purchasing process.
Then there’s the linguistics problem. The CTV landscape is dominated by a mess of jargon, making it difficult for the industry to develop an agreed framework. Case-in-point, FAST has a vastly different structure of how ads are requested compared to other video-on-demand (VOD) platforms. FAST operates with ad pods, the same fundamentals as linear ad structuring. All of this means that it’s a complex, convoluted daisy chain for technologies to navigate.
But it’s the insufficient funding that is arguably crippling programmatic CTV’s growth the most. Engineers’ perception of CTV’s value (or lack of it) means they’re reluctant to make wholesale changes to the SSPs and DSPs and are content to focus their efforts on the open internet.
CTV shouldn’t be treated as a bolt-on; it needs to be at the heart of the platform - which is why at Samsung, we’ve developed our own CTV-oriented DSP. Others in the industry should be expanding their current stacks or investing time and resources into brand new platforms.
Rome wasn’t built in a day
Programmatic CTV advertising isn’t the new kid on the marketing block. It’s been cementing its place at the table for some time, enabling advertisers to navigate the challenges of the evolving TV environment. But a glance at the history books - as well as the present day situation - reveals that there’s still some way to go.
The programmatic CTV market is forecast to boom over the forthcoming years. Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently and in a consented way. And whilst everyone is quick to praise its ability to reach viewers in premium environments, this shouldn’t overshadow the need for greater accountability and higher standards. Fail to address both previous question marks and modern-day hurdles and we’re doomed to rinse-and-repeat the shortcomings of the early programmatic era.
From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant to singing sensation in just 3 weeks
The success of Albert Lepcha's first original single 'Mere Soneya' cements Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's legacy as the ultimate launch pad for future music icons
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 6, 2023 11:20 AM | 3 min read
Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returned with a fresh season in late August, making quite a stir on the back of its new promise of gratifying its best talent with week-on-week opportunities of releasing original singles via Zee Music Co. Within barely 3 weeks of the season going on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stayed true to its promise and identified its first ‘OG’ singer of the week - West Bengal's incredibly talented Albert Kabo Lepcha.
Having dazzled judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik right from his auditions to the grand premiere with his soulful singing, Albert seized the lifetime opportunity that millions of aspiring singers wait with bated breath for - He recorded a romantic ballad called ‘Mere Soneya’ and performed it LIVE on stage in an episode that had the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. This original single was released through Zee Music Company and was available across all major streaming platforms. The song swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms! Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has amassed a staggering amount of 10 million-plus views on Zee Music's YouTube channel, accompanied by the creation of over 119,000 reels on Instagram using the infectious track.
The reel-making frenzy extended far beyond just fans, as several prominent celebrities, including Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni, and Vijayendra Kumeria & Himanshi Parashar, joined the trend, showcasing their love for the song. The campaign's overall views and reach are undeniably remarkable, serving as a powerful testament to the impact of authentic music and voice!
Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, “Every aspiring singer, today, eagerly awaits that one big break where they release their own original single and are recognized globally. So when we revisited the format of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the new season, we introduced a new dimension wherein our best performing talent wins an opportunity to record a single to be released via Zee Music Co. every week. We're thrilled about the overwhelming response to the original single ‘Mere Soneya’ recorded by our contestant Albert. He is only the first amongst many of our contestants who will record their own singles this season. The platform remains committed to nurturing future music stars."
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Co. said, "We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the Industry's first, never-seen-before OG voice initiative. Mere Soneya is a very sweet and romantic song, and with the kind of response we have been receiving, we can say it is connecting really well with the younger generation that loves ballads and romance as part of their music consumption choices. Contestant Albert Lepcha is indeed a very talented singer, in fact, within the first 24 hours his rendition was trending on YouTube and other platforms. We believe, just like his song, he will continue to grow in the industry. We congratulate Zee TV for unearthing and nurturing future talent in the industry and look forward to many such collaborations.”
Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has not only won the hearts of fans but also stands as a historic milestone in the music industry. This achievement reaffirms Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's role as a launchpad for future music sensations!
Stay tuned for more exceptional talent and original music as the season unfolds. Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!
