Sustainability marketing practice, an industry first, by Alchemist Marketing Solutions
For brands positioned around sustainability, this is a specialised practice to design communication strategy, including creatives, web assets, social media presence and performance
Alchemist Marketing Solutions has announced the launch of its new practice dedicated to Sustainability Marketing. The practice will be one more area of specialisation for its digital vertical Alchemist Dotwise, which currently has real estate and healthcare as two key verticals. The Sustainability Marketing Practice of Alchemist Dotwise will strengthen the company's commitment to environmental and social responsibility while providing custom solutions with a focus on the creation of brand value for its clients.
In today's ever-evolving business landscape, sustainability has become more than just a buzzword; it is a core value. Alchemist Marketing Solutions recognizes the importance of integrating sustainability into modern business practices. Brands are emerging with sustainability at the core of their product or message, and require communication that is specialised. The team has developed in-house expertise of working collaboratively with multiple stakeholders, and assessing risks and opportunities in the interest of efficiency and reputation for some of the sustainability projects already implemented. The new vertical will enable the company to offer comprehensive sustainability marketing services to its clients.
Sustainability Marketing Practice Highlights:
- Strategic Sustainability Consultation: The vertical at Alchemist will provide well researched Communication Strategy to businesses with brands built around sustainability, and give them a competitive advantage.
- Green Branding and Messaging: Alchemist Dotwise, the digital wing of Alchemist will craft authentic and compelling messaging to effectively communicate a company's commitment to sustainability. This will help clients resonate with the rising number of environmentally conscious consumers and stakeholders.
- Content and Campaign Development: Alchemist Dotwise will create engaging content and marketing campaigns that align with sustainable principles, fostering brand loyalty among ethically minded consumers.
- Environmental Impact Analysis: Through data-driven methodologies, and insight generation, Alchemist will help clients reach the right audience, and build communication strategy around their reduced environmental footprint, contributing to not just a stronger brand but a greener planet.
Anujita Jain, CEO of Alchemist Dotwise, expressed enthusiasm for this new venture, stating, “Establishing the Sustainability Marketing practice was a journey to uncover our team's Ikigai – a fusion of what we're passionate about, excel at, and that benefits both society and our company. We excel in mining insights for diverse audiences, understanding that supporters of Sustainable Brands are a diverse lot, not easily identified by superficial green markers. Moreover, we tackle the challenge of utilizing digital creative space to effectively convey both brand information and green values—a vital requirement for sustainable brands. To meet this need, we've assembled a specialized team deeply immersed in audience insights, crafting compelling strategies, and doing so daily for our brands. We have had strong beginnings with like-minded clients pursuing a strong sustainability agenda, in M3M Foundation, Shapoorji Pallonji Group's IGBC Platinum certified Green campus SP Infocity, MVN University promoting pride in agriculture, and many others."
For more information about Alchemist Marketing Solutions and its new Sustainability Marketing Practice, please visit https://dotwisedigital.com/sustainable-marketing/ or contact Alchemist Dotwise at mark.pais@alchemistindia.net
Why Programmatics' past may just help shape TV's future
While the programmatic CTV market is set to boom over the forthcoming years, Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 9, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
Television advertising enjoyed a modest start to life in India. Adverts made their debut on the silver screen in 1976 (courtesy of Gwalior Suiting). But this didn’t kickstart a revolution; rather, television advertising stagnated for an extended period. Slot length and format remained, to all intents and purposes, unchanged. Meanwhile, new channels such as digital banner ads were being rolled out en masse - each bringing fresh opportunities to determine attribution and measurement.
It wasn’t until Smart TVs’ arrival in 2011 that the winds of change began to blow. Streaming TV content over the internet became the new status quo, driving a change in how consumers interact with TV shows, movies and channels. Fast forward to present day and Smart TV penetration is only trending in one direction - 40 million households are set to own a Smart TV by 2025, up from 25 million in 2022.
It’s no wonder, then, that Connected TV (CTV) is a staple of advertising playbooks. Television’s technological coming of age and the ascendance of programmatic CTV advertising has facilitated a new way to connect with audiences. Brands can now drive efficiency at scale within an environment that doesn’t risk their reputations. But that doesn’t mean it’s an automatic home run.
CTV’s long-term growth could hinge on learning from its predecessors' mistakes. Programmatic’s initial ascendance was littered with growing pains. Questions around consent, measurement and fraud were raised - and this has left us with a complicated digital landscape where accurate, standardised measurement is difficult to come by.
Is CTV the new cookie?
Personalisation was the Holy Grail during the early programmatic days, ensuring advertisers could deliver the premium click-through rates (CTR). We now stand at the cusp of a new age - one based on both precision and reaching audiences at scale.
But this needs to be balanced against concerns from regulatory bodies and consumers around how personal information and data is used. And whilst programmatic CTV advertising is capable of filling the impending cookieless void, we first need to iron out the wrinkles that have been present for some time - including consent.
Getting ahead of audience tracking should be front-of-mind for any advertiser worth their salt. Capitalising on CTV’s status as a household device - rather than a source of personally identifiable information (PII) - is a stepping stone to achieving this. The consent-driven framework, whereby consumers opt-in to providing their sensitive data, can be a powerful asset that eases conversations surrounding CTV buying.
Learning from your past
Adopting a user-centric approach could also be the catalyst to solving CTV’s measurement problems. Raising the industry standards and implementing opt-in consent mechanisms can deliver the actionable, accurate measurement performance metrics that advertisers crave (and which match up to other digital formats).
The word ‘fraud’ has been thrown around in association with programmatic advertising - with more than 40% of the open-market programmatic inventory estimated to be fraudulent in 2022. However, this shouldn’t be considered the norm across the board. Our Tizen operating system ensures that apps that stream through our OS are shut down when the TV is turned off. We have found that CTV ads running with TV set turned off is primarily an issue with connected devices.
Furthermore, our partnership with DoubleVerify in Europe enables advertisers to capitalise on premium media quality measurement and protection solutions. This affirms that Samsung TVs and Samsung TV Plus operate with little fraudulent CTV activity, with all insights being accurate representations of ad exposure and engagement.
Living in the moment
Overcoming previous question marks is all well and good - but it means nothing if we don’t address the elephant in the programmatic room right now. And this starts with accepting that both the programmatic stack and the digital advisor are falling behind the pace of CTV growth.
Acknowledging that CTV, as a device, has a unique operating cycle compared to the open internet is the first step to rectifying the problem. Consumers set aside periods of the day to enjoy ‘TV time’ - the same can’t be said for desktop and mobile. This means that the current supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) can’t accurately ascertain volume of inventory, stunting the purchasing process.
Then there’s the linguistics problem. The CTV landscape is dominated by a mess of jargon, making it difficult for the industry to develop an agreed framework. Case-in-point, FAST has a vastly different structure of how ads are requested compared to other video-on-demand (VOD) platforms. FAST operates with ad pods, the same fundamentals as linear ad structuring. All of this means that it’s a complex, convoluted daisy chain for technologies to navigate.
But it’s the insufficient funding that is arguably crippling programmatic CTV’s growth the most. Engineers’ perception of CTV’s value (or lack of it) means they’re reluctant to make wholesale changes to the SSPs and DSPs and are content to focus their efforts on the open internet.
CTV shouldn’t be treated as a bolt-on; it needs to be at the heart of the platform - which is why at Samsung, we’ve developed our own CTV-oriented DSP. Others in the industry should be expanding their current stacks or investing time and resources into brand new platforms.
Rome wasn’t built in a day
Programmatic CTV advertising isn’t the new kid on the marketing block. It’s been cementing its place at the table for some time, enabling advertisers to navigate the challenges of the evolving TV environment. But a glance at the history books - as well as the present day situation - reveals that there’s still some way to go.
The programmatic CTV market is forecast to boom over the forthcoming years. Its long-term success, however, hinges on it being used efficiently and in a consented way. And whilst everyone is quick to praise its ability to reach viewers in premium environments, this shouldn’t overshadow the need for greater accountability and higher standards. Fail to address both previous question marks and modern-day hurdles and we’re doomed to rinse-and-repeat the shortcomings of the early programmatic era.
From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant to singing sensation in just 3 weeks
The success of Albert Lepcha's first original single 'Mere Soneya' cements Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's legacy as the ultimate launch pad for future music icons
By NATIVE CONTENT | Oct 6, 2023 11:20 AM | 3 min read
Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa returned with a fresh season in late August, making quite a stir on the back of its new promise of gratifying its best talent with week-on-week opportunities of releasing original singles via Zee Music Co. Within barely 3 weeks of the season going on air, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has stayed true to its promise and identified its first ‘OG’ singer of the week - West Bengal's incredibly talented Albert Kabo Lepcha.
Having dazzled judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik right from his auditions to the grand premiere with his soulful singing, Albert seized the lifetime opportunity that millions of aspiring singers wait with bated breath for - He recorded a romantic ballad called ‘Mere Soneya’ and performed it LIVE on stage in an episode that had the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit as a special guest. This original single was released through Zee Music Company and was available across all major streaming platforms. The song swiftly became a sensation on social media platforms! Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has amassed a staggering amount of 10 million-plus views on Zee Music's YouTube channel, accompanied by the creation of over 119,000 reels on Instagram using the infectious track.
The reel-making frenzy extended far beyond just fans, as several prominent celebrities, including Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni, and Vijayendra Kumeria & Himanshi Parashar, joined the trend, showcasing their love for the song. The campaign's overall views and reach are undeniably remarkable, serving as a powerful testament to the impact of authentic music and voice!
Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, “Every aspiring singer, today, eagerly awaits that one big break where they release their own original single and are recognized globally. So when we revisited the format of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the new season, we introduced a new dimension wherein our best performing talent wins an opportunity to record a single to be released via Zee Music Co. every week. We're thrilled about the overwhelming response to the original single ‘Mere Soneya’ recorded by our contestant Albert. He is only the first amongst many of our contestants who will record their own singles this season. The platform remains committed to nurturing future music stars."
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Co. said, "We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for the Industry's first, never-seen-before OG voice initiative. Mere Soneya is a very sweet and romantic song, and with the kind of response we have been receiving, we can say it is connecting really well with the younger generation that loves ballads and romance as part of their music consumption choices. Contestant Albert Lepcha is indeed a very talented singer, in fact, within the first 24 hours his rendition was trending on YouTube and other platforms. We believe, just like his song, he will continue to grow in the industry. We congratulate Zee TV for unearthing and nurturing future talent in the industry and look forward to many such collaborations.”
Albert Kabo Lepcha's 'Mere Soneya' has not only won the hearts of fans but also stands as a historic milestone in the music industry. This achievement reaffirms Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's role as a launchpad for future music sensations!
Stay tuned for more exceptional talent and original music as the season unfolds. Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., only on Zee TV!
'Short-form regional videos align seamlessly with India's population distribution'
ShareChat and Moj City Connects Kolkata saw industry leaders charting the future of regional short-form content and language-first communication
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 28, 2023 5:06 PM | 5 min read
With the festive season around the corner, brands are gearing up to deploy the most effective tool in their arsenal to reach out to the audiences, i.e. short-form videos in regional languages. In order to help brands leverage the most vibrant season of the year, an insightful session of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj in association with e4m was held in the cultural metropolis of Kolkata last week.
The event converged top industry voices to shed light on the growing affinity for regional creator-driven short-form content and the significance of a 'language first' strategy for innovative tailored messaging.
Opening the event with his keynote address, Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business at ShareChat and Moj shed light on the growing significance of the regional markets. He articulated, "India, with its 600-700 million internet users, is witnessing a surge in online entertainment. Specifically, vernacular short-form videos are the trendsetters. It's astonishing to note that 89-90% of all internet engagement in India happens in languages other than English and Hindi. This boom presents an unmatched opportunity for brands." He further spoke about the staggering reach of ShareChat and Moj, "We have a strong MAU of 325 million. Our robust presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, coupled with Moj's allure among the younger demographic in Tier-1 cities, positions us as the unparalleled leaders in the short-form video sector."
Stressing on the growing dominance of short-form regional videos, Apurva Sircar, the Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, steered the narrative with a sharp focus on the dynamics of short-form content. "Short-form videos in regional languages align seamlessly with India's population distribution," he said. Sircar highlighted the value of digital platforms in furnishing real-time, customizable ad engagement reports that help brands make changes to their messaging for a better outcome. "The attention span of Gen Z is merely 8 secs. Brands must ensure that their message registers with them in this short period of time for increased effectiveness," said Sircar.
Talking about the boom in the creator economy, Sircar said that short-form videos are fuelling content creation. By 2030, the short-form video economy is going to be around 8 to 12 billion dollars in India. " Brands must find a way to be a part of the economy and not be a mere outsider, "said Sircar.
Elevating the discourse, Seema Walia, Director of Scaled Business at ShareChat and Moj, initiated a panel discussion titled, 'The Mishti Touch: The Role of Language and Culture in Shaping Your Festive Campaign.' The panel featured luminaries like Shantanu Banerjee, Head of Marketing at Dollar; Poulomi Roy, CMO of Joy Personal Care, RSH Global; Snehja Sanganeria, Co-founder of Meraki Digital; and Abhishek Singh, Founder of Digital Abhiyan.
Walia said that local languages help bring personalisation and an instant connection with the audiences. Resonating with her statement, the speakers talked about their own journey with the language-first approach in crafting a distinct identity for brands.
Stressing the need for brands to converse in regional dialects for genuine audience connection, Banerjee said, "Ads that are etched in my memory are in Bengali. That's the power of regional languages, customers feel closer to the brand and jingles or tag lines given in local languages and have a much higher recall value," said Banerjee.
Singh elucidated the historical context, noting that many memorable campaigns have centred around festive seasons. "Platforms that allow innovations by leveraging technology to enhance festive content foster brand recall and strengthen engagement with millennials and Gen Z, the most discerning customer segment. There is no better time to innovate with short format content in regional languages than the festivities," he pointed out.
Offering a nuanced perspective, Roy emphasized the power of pop culture and its role in fostering a sense of familiarity. "Platforms like ShareChat and Moj have an innate understanding of consumer behaviour, having innovated based on keen observations," Roy remarked. She firmly believes in the permanence of short-form content and the 'Language First' approach in the marketing sphere.
Another highlight of the evening was the Fireside Chat between ShareChat and Moj’s Gaurav Jain and Murali Krishnan, Co-founder and CMO, Wow! Momos. Discussing the charm and challenges of the Indian QSR market, Murali Krishnan spoke about the potential of the digital medium as a tool to solidify the brand narrative. "Digital platforms today aren't just about lead generation. They are potent tools to solidify a brand's narrative and craft engaging content that resonates with the target audience. Currently, a whopping 60% of our marketing spend is directed towards digital platforms."
The discourse on the power and potential of short-form videos continued during yet another engaging panel discussion called ‘Minutes don’t win in: Mastering the art of short-form videos for maximum campaign impact’. The panel was moderated by Rahul Shrivastava, Director Mid-Market and Government, ShareChat and Moj and participants included Mrinal Lunia, Founder and CEO, Digitale India; Joyeeta Banerjee, content creator; Swarnajit Sengupta, National Brand Lead, Wow! Momos; and Puja Chakraborty, Digital Lead, Berger Paints. Speaking during the interaction, Chakraborty, emphasized the efficacy of short-form videos in targeting high-intent audiences. "These videos don't just facilitate engagement but yield tangible results. Short Form content is here to stay and only grow," she commented.
Echoing her sentiments, Lunia said, "The digital landscape is undergoing a 'scroll revolution'. Brands have less than 10 seconds to capture the attention of their audience. Short-form content isn't a mere addition to our strategy anymore; it's at the forefront of it," Lunia observed.
To sum up, the Kolkata chapter of City Connects underscored the pivotal role of short-form content and regional languages. As festive seasons beckon, it's evident that brands are gearing up to captivate their audience with a mix of tradition, innovation, and regional charm.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Dribbling into desi hearts: The NBA's surge in India
With this season alone recording an astounding 100 million+ unique viewers, NBA has firmly anchored itself as the 'fastest growing global sports league' in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 27, 2023 3:58 PM | 6 min read
Basketball's global reach is undeniable, and India is no exception to its allure. The rhythmic bounce of the basketball, the electrifying dunks, and the sheer thrill of a last-second buzzer-beater have captured the imaginations of millions in India. Over the past decade, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has not only made its presence felt but has also embarked on a journey to become an integral part of the country's sports culture. With this season alone recording an astounding 100 million+ unique viewers, NBA has firmly anchored itself as the 'fastest growing global sports league' in the country.
With the integration of digital advancements and strategic partnerships, the NBA is not just a game of basketball in India; it's an evolving cultural phenomenon.
Broadcasting Bonanza: Bringing NBA to Indian Homes
India's love affair with basketball is deepening thanks to the diverse array of consumption options for sports enthusiasts to choose from. As this appreciation grows, so does the demand for diverse and immersive platforms that bring the NBA right to the heart of Indian households. Indian basketball enthusiasts are relishing unparalleled access to NBA content.
At the forefront of this revolution is Viacom18, offering comprehensive coverage of the NBA’s regular season, Playoffs and marquee events in English and Hindi through its television channels Sports18 – 1, MTV and through its digital platform JioCinema. Augmenting this reach is Prasar Bharati, which airs NBA, WNBA and NBA G League programming (highlights, classic games, etc.) on Doordarshan (DD) Sports, one of India’s leading free-to-air sports channels, and on its YouTube channel. At the start of this season, NBA launched the reimagined global NBA App, the all-in-one destination for NBA fans of every team, as well as NBA ID, the league’s new global membership program that offers fans benefits and rewards from the league, teams and its partners. The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offering, NBA League Pass, has been integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place.
Furthermore, NBA's growing digital footprint in India is evident with more than 3.8 million fans following the NBA’s localized social media channels in India, with the 2022-23 season generating 1.3 billion video views, up 209 percent from the 2021-21 season, and engagement of 968 million, registering an increase of 200 percent from last season.
Blurring Lines: Traditional Sports Meets Esports
India has a rapidly growing gaming and esports landscape – a recent report suggests that the domestic e-sports industry grew to USD40 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD140 million by 2027 - which presents a huge opportunity for the NBA. In line with the NBA’s digital-first approach, the league partnered with Loco, India's premier game streaming and esports platform, in 2020 to stream the NBA 2K League in India. Through this association, the NBA aims to build and grow a community for NBA 2KL in India, by making it more interactive and engaging for Indian gaming audiences. The NBA 2K League achieved an encouraging year-over-year viewership increase, with total views for the current season reaching 3.8 million+, up 265 percent from 2021-22. The NBA will continue to deepen its engagement in the country going into the next season as well.
Beyond the Game: Engaging Fans and Cultures
The NBA produces a variety of original, localized, in-language content to engage fans and connect them with their favorite teams and players. Globally, the NBA isn't just about basketball—it is a confluence of sports and pop culture, seamlessly blending elements like fashion, music, and art. In India, NBA Style was launched as a community to showcase this convergence between pop culture and the NBA. The goal of NBA Style is to bring together passionate fans that understand the knack for making fashion feel personal and comfortable, along with breaking barriers on and off the court. It is the go-to place for everything that revolves around the world of basketball and beyond. In 2021, the NBA named Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. A true style icon and a dedicated NBA fan, Ranveer has been the perfect advocate to create awareness around basketball and the NBA, amplify the league’s local activities and engage with fans in a meaningful way to help grow this community. Within just two years, the NBA Style community has drawn more than 172,000 members. Through exciting campaigns, original content and unique collaborations across different genres, the NBA's cultural resonance in India is palpable and profound.
Brand Boost: Wearing NBA On Your Sleeves
Merchandising remains a pivotal fan engagement tool and India continues to be a huge market for sports merchandising. Fans have shown their commitment to their favourite teams and players by sporting their styles. And to make NBA a part of every Indians wardrobe, NBA merchandise has become increasingly available across several offline and online channels in the country including Reliance Retail store formats such as Trends, Performax, Azorte, Yousta, as well as other platforms such as Decathlon, Nike, GamesTheShop, ShopTheArena.com, Myntra, Ajio and Amazon India.
Empowering Future Hoop Stars
The NBA's commitment to India transcends mere entertainment. Aiming to foster basketball growth in the nation, the league has embraced a holistic "grassroots to high performance" strategy. As players develop, they can progress from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA and NBA Basketball School to Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Academy, and ultimately to professional leagues and national teams around the world. With opportunities that span from scholarships to professional contracts abroad, India's dream of showcasing its talents on the global basketball stage is steadily becoming a reality. A testament to this dedication can be found in the accomplishments of young players. Amaan Sandhu, for instance, made history as the first Indian-born male player to secure a scholarship at an NCAA Division I institution, specifically, Monmouth University in New Jersey. Similarly, Ann Mary Zacharia's basketball journey began with the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program and the NBA Academy Women’s Program camps. Her dedication led her to commit to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, marking her entry into NCAA Division 1 college basketball. Notably, Zacharia is the fourth NBA Academy alumnus from India to earn a Division I scholarship. She joins the ranks of Sanjana Ramesh at Northern Arizona, Harsimran Kaur at San Diego — both products of the NBA Academy Women’s Program — and the aforementioned Amaan Sandhu, representing the Monmouth Hawks men’s team.
The NBA's extraordinary journey in India encapsulates the boundless reach of sports and its capacity to bridge diverse cultures. Through its strategic initiatives and collaborations, the NBA has seamlessly woven itself into India's social and cultural tapestry. More than a league, the NBA in India is a sporting sensation that has been embraced with open arms.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Unlocking Premium: 110+ MN affluent viewers make WC on HD the elite choice for advertisers
In the year of Cricket viewership on HD reaching a matchless scale, the festive World Cup promises unparalleled brand and business impact for advertisers
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 20, 2023 4:12 PM | 3 min read
The festive season is shaping up to be a massive opportunity for advertisers wanting to reach premium viewers to drive brand and business impact. According to a Festive Pulse Survey by The Trade Desk, 70% of consumers are ready to spend more this Diwali, with the interest to buy premium products leading the charge. 84% are likely to spend on luxury goods and apparels, 69% on consumer electronics and 65% on personal care products. With the World Cup coming up, premium brands have a proven destination with HD viewership reaching unmatched heights in 2023.
HD Homes comprise 33% of Total TV Universe in India
Cricket viewership on television has been on a record-breaking spree for over a year and the growth of HD homes and HD viewership for cricket have been critical components of this successful run. As per BARC, HD homes have grown by 30% to 73 million in 2023 and the HD viewership for IPL 2023 was the winner, amassing a massive 109 million viewers (Over 2X compared to 2022). The addressable audience for HD in India stands at 220 million, making HD homes 33% of the total TV universe in India. To add to its strength, 71% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB strata with 3X higher affinity for HD among NCCS A audiences in Megacities, driving ownership for the cream of affluent audiences. The ongoing Asia Cup has already set the ground running for HD viewership driving close to 5X higher reach compared to the previous edition, as per BARC.
HD Associations Drive Unmatched Impact for Advertisers
Advertisers across categories such as FMCG, Auto, BFSI, E-Commerce and Travel have reaped large-scale benefits from HD associations on cricket. A YouGov Brand Lift Study conducted during IPL 2023 revealed significantly high impact for HD advertisers with 2.5X higher Brand Awareness and 2.7X higher Consideration among viewers. In terms of bottom funnel metrics, HD has empowered brands to drive 3X higher app downloads and 2X higher sales during major cricket events. Speaking on the power of Cricket on HD at panel discussion recently, Sai Narayan (Policy Bazaar) shared how the HD association was a gamechanger for the brand. “Our big move was when we leveraged HD feed on TV and the results were fantastic. There was a time during the tournament when our website could not bear the load from visitors because that quantum of people viewing our ads on HD was that large.”
Cricket World Cup on HD – A Scale Like None Other
With a targeted reach of 600 MN+ on television as per senior executives at leading agencies, the World Cup could surpass all previous viewership records across major cricketing events. Cricket World Cup’s observe a distinct lean forward viewing behaviour and are the largest aggregation of co-viewers bringing friends and families together like a festive celebration. As per industry sources, Official Broadcaster Star Sports is seeing high traction for HD and has onboarded multiple sponsors and advertisers for the upcoming World Cup. With cricket viewership on TV breaking records in the run-up megaevent, the World Cup could be one for the ages for viewers and advertisers.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Hyundai EXTER campaign: Igniting the wanderlust spirit in India’s youth
Energetic exterior, Xtra spacious and comfortable interior, technologically advanced, eco-friendly powertrain and robust & reliable safety, EXTER has everything to make outside more exciting
By NATIVE CONTENT | Sep 18, 2023 2:07 PM | 8 min read
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched a campaign for its game-changer SUV, Hyundai EXTER.
Sculpted to Perfection
EXTER stands tall with its energetic exterior, promising to turn heads wherever it goes! But it’s not just about looks, the interior offers an Xtra level of spaciousness and comfort, ensuring every journey is an oasis of relaxation. There are a host of reasons to fall in love with the stylish SUV like ample space, dashcam with dual camera and comes with as many as 60 Bluelink features. Scoring big on safety, EXTER has over 40 advanced safety features and 6 airbags as standard. With a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, it is built to deliver a power-packed performance. One can choose from MT and AMT variants and can also opt for the environment friendly CNG fuel option.
A Star-Studded Affair
Adding to the oomph of the stunning SUV, Hardik Pandya was roped in as the brand ambassador. Pandya’s charismatic personality is the perfect embodiment of EXTER’s dynamic spirit. He’s the man who lives life in the fast lane, making him the ideal ambassador for EXTER. Pandya is known for his sporty persona, positive aura, and dynamic presence, which made him the perfect fit for Hyundai EXTER. After all, outside is where he is in his true element; it is where his game is! Everything about him, from his personality to his energy, is dynamically outdoorsy. There couldn’t have been a better brand ambassador than the celebrated all-rounder to endorse the all-rounder SUV!
When outside is your playground, EXTER is your ride.
Cricketing Marvels Unite
Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodriguez joined forces for the EXTER launch TVC, a historic moment where three icons from the cricket world came together for the first time.
Buckle up for a thrilling journey as we dive into what makes EXTER an SUV like no other.
Think outside. Think EXTER
The vibrant and energetic campaign has been created keeping in mind the youth of India, their lifestyles and interests. Driven by wanderlust, Gen MZ is constantly looking to explore, learn and experience new things. For a generation that is always on the go, outside is home and it is the place where the youth belongs! Think outside, Think EXTER aptly captures the outdoorsy vibe of those who it is created for. Easy to recall and fun to repeat, the line is catchy and lends itself beautifully to the campaign.
EXTER embodies the free spirit of those who love to explore and seek new experiences every time they set out. Be it the signature H-LED DRLs, the branding on the front bumper, sporty bridge type painted black roof rails, everything makes Hyundai EXTER look spectacular and ready for exploration. The spacious interiors have been crafted to offer utmost comfort so there is room for everything that one might need when exploring outside.
The campaign rollout was a journey in itself! To drive home the brand message of Think outside. Think EXTER, a fun campaign spread over multiple phases was conceptualized. The first phase was about building anticipation. To do this, a series of posts featuring animals looking curiously in the outside rear view mirror was rolled out on social media. These quirky posts worked well to generate curiosity on social media, thus helping to build anticipation among the TG and leaving them wanting for more.
In the second phase, the name ‘EXTER’ was revealed. For this, alphabets that comprised the name EXTER were shot in the wilderness in keeping with the SUV vibe, creating the much-needed buzz among the youth. Soon after the name reveal came the first glimpse of the SUV. In this phase, a render of EXTER was released, followed by more key visuals of other noteworthy features of the SUV. At this point, social media was abuzz with excitement about EXTER. Comparisons were being made between the upcoming SUV and luxury SUVs. The stupendous response from auto enthusiasts was all that was needed to set the stage for the next phase.
After the pre-buzz phase, it was time for the big announcement about Hardik Pandya being the brand ambassador for EXTER. This got the youth excited like never before and they couldn’t wait to see the charismatic cricketer and the stylish SUV together.
The fourth phase consisted of the ‘Bookings Open’ campaign which had a series of unique stop motion films targeting those who love to set out and explore. These films depicted how EXTER, with its performance and features, seamlessly fit into the lifestyle of the Indian youth. The final creative in this phase made the wait worth it. The fun commercial, set to a hummable number, featured Hardik Pandya standing next to Hyundai EXTER, the duo looking smashing in every sense of the word. It hit the right chord with the youth and fuelled positive conversations on social media. It was clear that the youth wanted more of EXTER and Hardik Pandya and that’s what they were going to get.
Digital Engagement
Digitally, the focus of the campaign was on interactive creatives. From digital innovations like end-less zoom (an interactive creative piece where one can keep zooming in till they want) to meme marketing and a gamified IG filter using EXTER, a lot of buzz was created. In addition to this, two videos centred on dashcam were created. The overall response was overwhelming that gave a clear indication that EXTER campaign was on point and was speaking to the youth in their language. The creatives in this phase led to a massive spurt in bookings.
The fifth and the concluding phase of the campaign was what the nation was waiting for - the exciting launch TVC.
The film shows Hardik Pandya stepping outside in Hyundai EXTER and more friends joining him in their EXTER. They head to a beach and get ready for? Any guesses? A cricket match! The match soon turns into a beach party when Smriti and Jemimah make a surprise entry in their EXTER! To keep with the vibe of the SUV, the launch event was packed with unique experiences. The SUV made an innovative and extraordinary entry from up the roof to fuel the excitement of those present. To make the launch event more immersive, a 270-degree LED display was used. An ‘Experience Zone’ was created around the SUV and journalists were invited to create engaging content. The new Ranger Khaki colour was well received by all. It was the colour that aptly captured the essence of EXTER, its sturdiness and solid stance.
Taking Over India
Mall activations, showroom POPs, digital posts, and outdoor advertising ensured that EXTER was everywhere. It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya was part of it all. From showroom POPs to digital posts and OOH, the iconic cricketer and EXTER took over much to everyone’s delight.
Record-Breaking Billboards
An astonishing billboard, made from over 3 lakh Lego bricks showcasing EXTER’s boldness and solid presence, captured the world’s attention. The unique billboard, installed at Cyber Hub in Gurugram, won the India and Asia Book of Records and found a mention on the world’s largest Facebook Lego fan page.
Unmissable Presence
A comprehensive data-driven digital marketing campaign was devised and implemented to keep the conversations around EXTER going. YouTube Masthead takeover during prime time, 3D audio ads, sponsored playlist, 30-min ads free sponsored sessions on Spotify app, and video ads on all popular OTTs were planned to engage with the target audience.
On TV, split screen and headline branding took over all major news channels like Times Network, Republic Network. Show integration with the most popular programs on Star Plus, Star Vijay, and Star Pravah was planned for greater impact, visibility and reach.
Radio is an important part of the integrated campaign. RJ-led activities and interactive programs have been planned across 30 cities.
Hyundai EXTER is a co-presenting sponsor of Asian Games. Four renowned Indian athletes are being engaged to create content around the SUV. Hyundai EXTER was also the Driven by sponsor of the biggest Influencer Awards “InfluencEX” held in Goa.
All in all, the integrated campaign for EXTER worked like a charm with the target audience, resulting in 50,000+ bookings in the month of launch.
EXTER: Where Every Journey Begins
Hyundai EXTER brings with it many firsts! It is the first SUV in the segment with a voice-enables smart electric sunroof. The dashcam with dual camera is an exciting first, as is the long wheelbase, giving the SUV ample space inside for everything that is needed to be outside. It is also the first time that three cricketers -- Hardik, Smriti and Jemimah shared the screen together.
The campaign was rolled out across India on all major platforms. It received a phenomenal response from car enthusiasts and the youth who are loving Hyundai EXTER as much as they love the outside.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
