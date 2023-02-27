Radio City & Alike.io to fly lucky listeners to Dubai for an all-paid trip with RJ Ginnie
The trip is set to take place on March 15
Radio City has made waves once again by offering a one of its kind opportunity to the 5 listeners to visit Dubai on an all-paid trip with RJ Ginnie on 15th March 2023. For this campaign, Radio City has associated with an international travel group named “Alike.io”. This is the first time any radio station in Delhi is providing such an opportunity for listeners to fly to another country free of cost.
The campaign 2023 Dubai Trip Free has been rolled out by Radio City Delhi with bursting excitement and buzz. Radio City is inviting listeners to share snippets of their travel content on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #2023dubaitripfree or mentioning Radio City or Alike.io. To win this opportunity, listeners will have to come up with creative ideas on the best places to visit in Dubai and help RJ Ginnie craft a perfect Dubai itinerary. Listeners with the best 5 trip plans will travel to Dubai with RJ Ginnie and their travel, stay, food, and shopping will be taken care by Radio City & Alike.io. This is undoubtedly of the most innovative formats any radio station in Delhi has adopted to engage with the listeners.
Speaking about this campaign, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “I am absolutely stoked to share that ‘Radio City Delhi’ is the first FM radio station that is providing an opportunity to the 5 listeners to visit Dubai through an all-paid trip along with the most renowned radio jock of Delhi, RJ Ginnie on 15th March 2023. To execute this unique concept, we have associated with an international travel group “Alike.io” who is making all the required arrangements to make the listeners’ travel journey the most memorable one. We are confident that by introducing such unique and exclusive campaigns, Radio City will continue to win the hearts of the listeners by providing them top notch experiences.”
JioCinema to revolutionize IPL 2023 viewing with unmatched coverage & innovative features
The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 17, 2023 1:47 PM | 6 min read
Nothing else evokes as many emotions as Cricket does in this country. For a country that is obsessed with cricket, viewers want more from the game every single time. This is even more intense when IPL comes. A time when rivalries flare up and fans get involved with the game from the get-go. To elevate the viewing experience and give these passionate fans a world class broadcast, JioCinema has some innovative plans in place to provide an entirely new, unparalleled, and an all-encompassing coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Digital coverage of IPL 2023 is poised to offer an unprecedented spectacle in terms of quality, diversity, and convenience, promising a never-before-seen viewing experience on a grand scale. Fans can enjoy the country's biggest cricket spectacle from any streaming device, with a host of features like 4K streaming, multiple camera angles for enhanced interactivity and special interest feeds that cater to all kinds of viewers. Get ready to be thrilled as JioCinema takes you on a journey that will leave you craving for more.
The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD. To give you a perspective, around 90% of IPL consumption on TV happens on Standard Definition (SD), which is a 480p broadcast. Hence, many viewers in the country will actually get to experience IPL in 10 times more clarity than before. This meets the ever-increasing demand for live sports content of the highest quality. JioCinema will offer multiple camera angles, allowing viewers to toggle between different perspectives and get the best possible viewing experience. The statistics pack will be available at every point of the match, providing viewers with valuable information that will enhance their understanding of the game.
JioCinema's coverage of IPL 2023 will be accessible to a broader audience than ever before, with no language barriers to watching the matches. The coverage will be available in 12 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This strategy will ensure that every IPL franchise fanbase will be able to access the whole of IPL in their own language. The scale of 12 languages across all 74 matches is something that’s never happened before in the history of IPL.
With a focus on providing a personalised experience, the platform has created customised and dedicated feeds for various cohorts like avid fans, urban women, fantasy enthusiasts and cricket purists. The Insider feed for avid fans is a chat based coverage of the IPL where legends of the game take the viewers through the tournament with some incredible insights of the game that they have played till as recently as last year.
A lifestyle feed is being curated that will give viewers an insight into the personal lives of cricketers, including their diets, training methods, and what they're like off the field. Experts in this feed will be former female cricketers, influencers, and cricketer's partners & family members. Fantasy enthusiasts are not left out either, for those who are fans of cricket fantasy gaming apps, the fantasy feed will provide different analysis that will help viewers make better teams and improve their craft in the game. This feed will also feature the best players in the fantasy gaming industry.
For die-hard fans of specific teams, JioCinema has a Fan Feed that provides coverage that is biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This allows fans to immerse themselves in the game, cheering on their favourite players and teams with like-minded individuals.
Additionally, every match will have two fan feeds where the coverage will be biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This will add to the excitement of the match and provide a unique viewing experience.
For the first time ever, exclusive pre and post-match shows will be available, curated specifically for the digital audience. This marks a significant shift from the traditional approach, in which pre and post-match shows were only available to TV sponsors, and the same show was simultaneously streamed on the digital platform. This new format provides opportunities for digital sponsors to display their branding and product integrations, enabling brands to reach new heights with a highly engaged audience base.
The panel of experts for the IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema will feature some of the biggest names in cricket including AB De Viliers, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, and Robin Uthappa, amongst others. With unique viewpoints and insider information from various franchises, the panel promises to provide an extremely thrilling viewing experience for fans.
Jio Cinema is also working extensively to provide unparalleled engagement during the event through gamification, such as play along and creating IPL Fan zone parks that will take IPL to every corner of the country. According to sources, Jio Cinema is preparing to showcase their coverage in a state-of-the-art technology show at the Jio World Convention Centre on February 20th and 21st for advertisers, agency partners, and the media.
JioCinema's coverage plan for the IPL 2023 has not only enthused the viewers but has the industry also sit and take note. Ashish Kaushik, Lead- Brand Management and Digital Communications at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, " The strategy devised by JioCinema for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is a commendable endeavour to broaden the horizons of what is already the country's most loved sporting spectacle. The multilingual support and the provision of bespoke feed options, including state-of-the-art women-centric and fantasy-oriented offerings, are noteworthy measures to elevate engagement and personalization amongst a widened audience. The approach holds the potential to galvanize the popularity of the IPL - benefiting both the event and its spectators."
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said that it makes absolute sense for IPL to be where its viewers are, which is the digital space. “Given the fact that more and more consumers are watching content on digital and so I think it's a great strategy for IPL to be present where its consumers really are. The youth which is the key consumer is mostly on digital platforms and so the strategy makes a lot of sense to me," said Bose.
Managing Editor of Pidilite Industries Bharat Puri too welcomed JioCinema’s coverage plan for the upcoming IPL season. “This is the right strategy; you have to take IPL on digital in a big way and that is what they are doing. With this, they are also hoping to understand their consumer much better by targeting specific consumers. All in all, I think it is the right strategy,” said Puri.
The IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema is set to be the biggest and best it has ever been. With a range of features and offerings, the platform has something for everyone, making it the go-to destination for cricket fans everywhere.
Why IPL won’t scale up on Digital
Advertorial: Live sports viewing is a TV phenomenon globally. Digital, on the other hand, largely comprises of in-transit viewing on smartphones, while CTV streaming is still at a nascent stage
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 14, 2023 4:01 PM | 4 min read
IPL viewing in India, much like other live sports events, has been dominated by television. Come summer, little or nothing might change despite all the hype around free access to content and devices like the Jio Media Cable. While estimations on digital viewership for IPL 2023 have been ambitious, the on-ground reality of its scalability is far from meeting the expectations.
Barriers for scaling IPL on Digital:
Digital streaming universe restricted to the smartphone base in India –Multiple credible industry reports of EY-FICCI and Affle have confirmed that the smartphone penetration in India is close to 460 million, half of television penetration in India. The digital video universe in India which can be defined by YouTube’s active install-base as of January 2023 is 445 million. In addition, CTV accounts for 20-30 million viewers. The only way IPL streaming on digital could reach the ambitious scale estimated in reports, is if 100% smartphones and CTV audiences are tuned in to IPL, which is practically impossible.
CTV base in India too small to drive scale
CTV is a mere incremental addition to digital’s scale with a universe of ~10 million homes as confirmed by reports from EY-FICCI as well as CII-KPMG in 2022. While the smart TV universe may be higher, only about 10 million households are equipped with high-speed connectivity as per TRAI, which is essential for a smart TV to be a connected TV. In comparison, HD homes have recently grown to 70 million homes in India, comprising of ~200 million audiences, a scale 7x of CTV in India.
High Data Cost for Jio Media Cable to deter scale
Even the Jio Media Cable which would let people connect their phone to a TV to turn it into a smart TV is a proposition that comes with a fundamental issue that will prevent it from scaling. Typically, with a 3.5-hour match duration, the data required to stream a match using the Jio Media Cable ranges from 3.6 GB/match for SD transmission to 26+ GB/match for 4K transmission. Considering the cost per GB as determined by TRAI is about Rs.10, the cost of streaming merely 10 IPL games with the Jio Media Cable would be in a range of Rs.360 - Rs.2640. The Jio cable will not be able to drive scale considering that anyone could watch even the HD feed of IPL on television at a paltry cost of Rs.19 per month. Therefore, the data cost for watching just 10 games will be 10x higher than watching the entire IPL on TV.
Free Access doesn’t convert into viewership
Free of cost access to live sports content is not a novel concept in India, and it certainly hasn’t influenced a conversion to viewership at scale. IPL 2019 was free of cost for Jio users and while close to 315 million smartphone users had a Jio sim, the reach it drove was merely 100 million in the season. The T20 World Cup in 2022 was broadcasted free on DD and only 48 million viewers of the 207 million DD universe (23%) actually contributed to the viewership of the tournament. More recently, data from app analytics company App Annie revealed that only 9.3 million users watched the FIFA World Cup Final free of cost on smartphones. To add to that, the TV reach for the FIFA World Cup final as per BARC was 34 million viewers, 4x of mobile viewership. Even after accounting for CTV viewers, claimed digital viewership of 32 million for the FIFA World Cup Final seems too far-fetched. Pay TV viewership superseded digital viewership and continued its domination as platform of preference for live sports viewers in India, showcasing barely incremental contribution from free live sports content.
Why TV will continue to dominate IPL viewership
The power of TV for live sports consumption will continue to be the biggest deterrent for digital streaming on IPL. The TV penetration of 900 million viewers and HD penetration of 70 million homes are unmatched in comparison to mobile and CTV in India. TV dominates an exclusive audience of over 400 million viewers against the combined total of smartphones and CTVs in India. The lag that occurs during digital streaming has been and will continue to be the biggest deterrent for live sports viewers. TV delivers a lag-free experience with significantly better audio-visual quality, making the platform the clear preference for live sports consumption in India. Considering the growth of Pay TV and HD homes in India, television is well poised to reach a scale of 500 million viewers this IPL 2023.
What does customer love mean to Noise?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, shares his idea of customer love and what does it entail for brands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 14, 2023 12:22 PM | 5 min read
- What does customer love mean to you?
As a brand, the core pillars of our business and product strategy are consumer centricity, design and innovation, which enables us to create products that consumers desire. Since our inception, our endeavour has been to make every product which resonates with the pulse of the Indian audience and exemplifies our philosophy of deliveringindustry-leadingg devices, at a mass aspirational price point.
Customers are at the core of every decision we make, whether it is designing the product or selecting the right channels and partnerships. The trust they have shown on a homegrown brand has played a key role in our growth trajectory. Their resonance with the brand, undeterred support and the pride of ownership they carry with them is the epitome of the love we share. At Noise, we take pride in understanding and fulfilling the core needs of our consumers in an innovative manner.
- How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
It's immensely important for brands to have customers that love them. Customer love can significantly impact a brand's success and overall long-term growth. Being a homegrown brand, growing with every step, we take pride in seeing our customers’ trust strengthening constantly with us. Today, we have been India’s leading smartwatch brand for three consecutive years and also the only homegrown brand to mark its spot among the top 3 brands, globally.
The direct implication of having customers who are positive towards your brand is that it reflects customer satisfaction and pure trust on the brand and its offerings. Some of the other key benefits include increased customer loyalty, positive word of mouth influence, enhanced brand value and improved customer experience. Thus, prioritizing customers during every decision is essential and curating a business model that revolves around consumer-centricity is essential for along-lasting relationship. We have been very cognizant of this and have always maintained a consumer first approach across our business model.
- What are you doing this Valentine’s to retain this customer love?
At Noise, we are continuously working towards meeting the dynamic demands of consumers in this space. We have always focused heavily on innovation to build brand love and product preference among consumers. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.
This Valentine’s Day we celebrated the spirit of love with a new #StoopidCupid campaign and an exciting sale. The campaign highlights the emotions of the youth and the motion of doing stupid but sweet things in love. The series of three films underline the idea that while it is absolutely fine to do stupid things in love, one always has the option of making smart gifting choices. The #StoopidCupid campaign encourages people to continue being doing sweet things in love while indulging in the Noise #StoopidCupid sale to get that perfect gift for their partners this Valentine’s Day. The film series ( link 1, link 2, link 3) has been shot and conceptualized entirely in-house and offers a light and humorous take on love.
- How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
In today’s digitally savvy world, it would be hard to say if new age tech doesn't play an integral part in the consumer journey. Being a consumer-centric brand, our focus has always been on curating innovative tech products that consumers love. Putting together meaningful innovation in an ergonomic design is the biggest way technology is increasing customer love and brand recall. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.
Furthermore, at Noise, we have also been leveraging the new social media and technology realm to build a globally connected lifestyle tech brand. With today’s ever-changing world and fragmented social media landscape, brands are using new-age tech models like machine learning, and AI, to personalize interfaces and interactions, content, offers, and experiences for customers. One of our initiatives is to ensure experiential engagement with the audience, integrated AI to send a hyper-personalized message from Rishabh Pant to our potential consumers; it received a great response from the users and also led to some immediate conversion.
- Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Today’s customers have access to an endless amount of information about your business, and research shows that they’re ready and willing to stick with brands that go above and beyond to add meaningful upgrades to their lives. With building a strong connection with customers, it helps brands to delve deeper into what their experience has been like and what future their requirements are. This in turn offers insight into how we can serve our customers better.
What does Customer Love mean to Yoho?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers beyond mere transactions, companies should adopt a customer-centric approach, says Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 13, 2023 11:09 AM | 3 min read
Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho, says that the key ingredient to optimising market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality.
1. What does customer love mean to you?
For us, our customers are at the core of our value proposition. At Yoho, we want to redefine comfort as far as the footwear category is concerned. While several tangible factors such as retention rate, website traffic, sales et al can be indicative factors, for us at Yoho, the most valuable form of customer validation comes from the small gestures, such as a social media mention or a referral. We firmly believe that the key ingredient to optimize market performance is when customers help you reaffirm your brand proposition into reality. In adherence to this philosophy, we conduct extensive market research to deliver the optimal contemporary footwear.
2. How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
The adage, "The customer is king" holds true, as customer satisfaction serves as the cornerstone for a brand's long-term prosperity, spanning from the initial evaluation of the product to the frequency of purchases and market growth. Whether offering a product or a service, the creation of a sturdy community elevates brand recognition among stakeholders. However, the key to establishing a durable brand lies in the emotional value that consumers desire from our offerings. In conclusion, the ultimate manifestation of this relationship is when customers become brand loyalists.
3. What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer love?
Our brand achieves its defining moments of affection through our assertive customized offerings. Currently, we are in the midst of our recently launched "Hunt for Big Feet" campaign, whose objective is to provide equal access to comfortable footwear. Our survey research revealed that 2 out of 100 respondents had foot sizes of 12 or above and experienced difficulty in finding properly fitting shoes. The goal is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with large feet and to make accessing suitable footwear more manageable. Furthermore, we are promoting stories centered on "warm everyday moments" on our social media platforms to initiate conversations of love with our customers.
4. How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
At Yoho, we bring together cutting-edge technology and AI-powered solutions inspired by the "science of feet'' to produce high-performing footwear that is accessible to all. Technology plays a crucial role in our customized footwear offerings. From targeted launches for individuals with large feet to advancements such as archflex and footpharma footbed, innovation is a driving force for us. Our team of orthopedic doctors, foot profile specialists, and polymer scientists are leading the development of these products.
5. Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Businesses that thrive are those that rely on word-of-mouth promotion. While human aspects and emotions are the two sides of the same coin, there is even an enhanced customer awareness in a post-covid era. Establishing a brand involves aligning customers with your values. A true performance metric is translated in a customer’s desire to engage and purchase. In order to remain authentic, brand strategies need to account for customer perception to improve individual brand experiences.
We use the Net Promoter Score (NPS) as a metric to track customer satisfaction, and are proud to share that our NPS stands at a robust 70%. This means that 70 out of 100 customers are willing to recommend us to their friends and family.
Radio City & Mid-day launch Season 4 of Hitlist OTT Awards
Advertorial: An acclaimed jury panel, as well as public voting, will together honour the game-changers of OTT entertainment
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 10, 2023 3:51 PM | 4 min read
Radio City along with Mid-day is back with Season 4 of the 'Hitlist OTT Awards'. The objective of Hitlist OTT Awards is to acclaim and recognize the game changers of the OTT industry for their innate talent and content innovation.
Hitlist OTT Awards debuted in 2020 and became the first egalitarian OTT awards to reward the stalwarts of the industry. Recognized as the original people’s choice awards, the first three seasons were deemed spectacular owing to the overwhelmingly positive response from the audience who showered millions of votes to choose their favourite talent.
India's OTT sector has become a true game-changer in the entertainment industry and therefore it became essential that its brilliance be recognized. Season 4 of the Hitlist OTT Awards is an endeavour to commemorate the OTT artists who toil diligently to deliver the world's finest entertainment.
The voting lines for the 4th edition of Hitlist OTT Awards will be live from 5th February until 22nd February for audiences to nominate their favorite talent across 16 categories. The digizens can log on to the URL - https://www.radiocity.in/hitlistott available on Radio City and Mid-day’s social media channels to cast their vote (Janta ka faisla). The award finale is scheduled for March 2023 on a virtual platform in the presence of the nominees and prominent personalities from the OTT entertainment world.
The in-house jury to shortlist the nominees consists of Mayank Shekhar, a well-known film critic amd Mid-day's entertainment editor along with Radio City RJ Salil Acharya, India's recognized star influencer. The 16 categories include Best New Series, Best New Season, Best Adaptation (Book/Series), Best Direct-to-Web Film, Best Actor (Male): Series, Best Actor (Female): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Series, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Series, Best Actor (Male): Film, Best Actor (Female): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Male): Film, Best Supporting Actor (Female): Film, Best Ensemble Cast (Series), Best Non-Fiction, Best Creator/Showrunner, and Top Internet Sensation.
Speaking on the launch of season 4 of Hitlist OTT awards, Mr. Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City said, “Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the growth of the OTT industry has resulted in the establishment of a cutting-edge hub for the consumption of exceptional media. The Indian OTT industry is thriving and has become one of the most premium mediums for content consumption with small, medium and large production houses harping on the popularity of OTT platforms to launch films and series. It, therefore, became the prerogative of Radio City and Mid-day to honour and celebrate the innovative content creators and talented artists from the OTT industry through the original and credible Hitlist OTT Awards. We are elated to launch the 4th season of Hitlist OTT awards as the preceding three editions received massive public support in the form of millions of audience votes. We are confident that the 4th edition will be more glorious and glamourous as Hitlist OTT is the most distinctive and plausible people’s choice award that honors the finest talent and content of the Indian OTT platform.”
Hitlist OTT Awards season 4 is being promoted by Radio City & Mid-day on their respective social media platforms along with cross-promotions from OTT actors sharing shoutout videos on their social media handles. Radio City RJs will also build buzz for the awards with features including interviews with the jury, speeches from industry leaders, quizzes and much more. Listeners will also get an opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite OTT performers by participating in various contests. Tinsel town is set to take over radio this time around, with prominent OTT actors giving capsuled bytes to the broadcasts to maintain the adrenaline rush and entice listeners. The popular tabloid will also publish engaging interviews of the nominees who will share their journey, insights about the industry, etc.
IPL 2023 on connected TV: An irresistible proposition for viewers as well as advertisers
Advertorial: With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 2:29 PM | 7 min read
The excitement around the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unmissable and with the integration of Connected TV (CTV) it is sure to heighten the cricket fever to the next level. The IPL is already a highly anticipated event and JioCinema allowing free streaming of the matches has sweetened the proposition not only for sports enthusiasts but also for advertisers. With free streaming, the viewership of the game is set to reach never-seen-before levels.
Connected TV (CTV) has seen significant growth in India in recent years, as consumers have increasingly embraced the convenience and improved viewing experience offered by this technology. With CTV now becoming mainstream, viewers can enjoy free streaming of matches on the big screen from the comfort of their homes ensuring they do not miss a single game of this season's IPL. The ability to access high-quality live sports content through a connected television provides consumers with an unparalleled viewing experience. It is bringing fresh excitement into the living rooms where families have long bonded over entertainment.
The latest Kantar ICUBE report states that the number of connected TVs in India is at a staggering 28 million in the last year. CTV is a co-viewing phenomenon where the entire family comes together to watch their favourite content on the big screen. In terms of individuals watching content on CTV, the report puts that number at a whopping 83 million. This could only go up multi-fold once IPL is available for free streaming on CTVs, with an estimated 100 million+ viewers watching content on their CTVs later this year.
“OTT content consumption is no longer an individual phenomenon. Connected TV has grown by 2.4X in the last 2 years. In 2022, there are 28mn households in India which had CTV connections, reaching 83mn individuals as per Kantar ICUBE report. Consumers are watching their favourite content with family and sharing the magic of togetherness with their loved ones. CTV offers a more immersive audio-visual experience. The combined aspect of digital video and CTV experience creates a whole new opportunity that advertisers should explore. Connected TV users have a much higher proportion of males from key metros and affluent groups as compared to Linear TV users.” Said Arnab Datta, Group Account Director, KANTAR.
Another pathbreaking introduction that is sure to accelerate the penetration of CTV in a big way is the launch of the 'Jio Media Cable'. Using this device, people, who do not have smart televisions at home and do not wish to take a DTH connection, can connect their phones to their regular TVs and convert them into smart TVs. This means that millions will be able to watch the upcoming IPL on connected TVs. This will further increase the viewership base creating more potential for advertisers.
Jio Cinema’s Connected TV proposition on CTV will offer the best of both worlds (TV+Digital) to the advertisers. Not only the advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large, engaged and affluent audience, but they will also have the guaranteed viewability of their campaign. Advertisers are offered 10 second spot on CTV on Jio Cinema. CTV allows advertisers to track impressions, which is a very valuable set of information as it provides insight into the effectiveness of their advertising efforts and allows them to make data-driven decisions about future campaigns. The combination of impression tracking and spot buy model makes CTV an attractive option for advertisers looking to maximize the impact of their marketing efforts.
One of the biggest advantages of CTV is the flexibility it offers to both consumers and advertisers. With multiple feeds available, consumers can choose to stream the IPL in their preferred language and on their preferred device. Free streaming of IPL will be made available in 12 languages on JioCinema, which means apart from Hindi and English, streaming will be available in the native language of each of the 10 participating teams. The languages include—Hindi, English, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Malayalam. This has been done to allow each fan to watch the game in their own mother-tongue making the experience more personalised. This will also give flexibility to the advertisers to use multiple creatives in English or local languages for a deeper penetration. This will help brands to identify regional diversity and messages, targeted at a cultural group that can build trust and brand awareness.
Aditya Sapre, AVP Strategy IProspect said that JioCinema’s free streaming of IPL will provide several opportunities to advertisers. “Free streaming of IPL will create a massive opportunity for advertisers as there will be so many users present on a single platform. It provides an opportunity to the advertisers to engage with the platform and poses an even better opportunity to interact with the fan base. It also opens up more avenues for advertisers to reach out to their target audiences,”said Sapre. He further added that IPL will also boost the penetration of CTVs in India. “Consumption is expected to increase during this time as compared to what we have seen previously. Digital allows for a lot more measurability which takes it ahead of the linear TV. CTV is an integral plan of all advertising plans and campaigns that are happening. The shift from linear TV to CTV has been exponential and the penetration of CTV will only see a surge during the IPL season,” said Sapre.
To drive a deeper content for the viewers, JioCinema will be introducing five different interest feeds that will appeal to different interest groups. One of the five feeds is the 4K feed, which will target the most affluent audience. This will also greatly improve the viewing experience. BCCI has approved Jio’s plea to stream IPL matches in 4K. Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) video. 4K resolution has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Up until 2022, Hotstar, the IPL’s then-official digital partner, broadcasted matches via the HD feed. But now viewers will be able to stream matches in 4K. This will be a game-changer in the viewing experience for consumers & provide an exclusive gateway to advertisers to reach the urban affluent seamlessly.
The other four feeds include, Women feed which will target women between the age of 15-30 who consume a lot of content related to cricketers. Then there is the fantasy feed which allows fans to engage in fantasy gaming with their choice of teams. There will be a fan feed in which favourite teams will be hyped up and the last is the insider feed in which an ex-player for the team will be talking about the team and players in more detail.
The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs. With more and more people opting for CTV, advertisers can reach a wider audience and tap into the growing demand for premium content.
Finally, the convenience of CTV cannot be overstated. With surround programming and catch-up content (IPL on demand), viewers can now watch anything related to the IPL at their own convenience. Whether they missed a match or want to relive a memorable moment, they can do so with just a few clicks. In conclusion, the IPL season promises to be an exciting time for both consumers and advertisers. With the rise of CTV, viewers can enjoy a big screen experience from the comfort of their homes while advertisers have the opportunity to reach a wider audience. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the upcoming IPL season like never before.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Range: The rage at Auto Expo 2023
Advertorial: At Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 8, 2023 11:32 AM | 3 min read
The need and demand for sustainable Electric Vehicles have increased tremendously over the past couple of years. Looking at the growing trend, leading automotive brands have been gearing up to launch their latest EVs.
During the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023, brands gave a sneak peek at what the year holds for us in terms of advanced and futuristic tech.
Tata Motors was one brand that stood out with its wide range of Safer, Smarter, and Greener mobility solutions. The brand aspires to be a net-zero emission company by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.
At the Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility. Moreover, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Tata Motors pavilion with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.
https://www.instagram.com/tatamotorsbusesandvans/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=71eb5b1a-faa2-4032-838e-a3da1e42a3e1
View this post on Instagram
When we talk about Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles display, Tata Sierra EV was the showstopper with Human Experience being the major highlight.
Tata motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts that were aimed to represent India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.
To make the launch even more buzz-worthy, Tata Motors launched dedicated videos and posts on social media to promote the latest unveiling of its trucks more efficiently.
Tata Trucks come equipped with advanced features such as a multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Here are some of the major highlights of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles display at Auto Expo 2023:
Prima Range (The Showstopper)
These long-haul trucks come with 4 clean propulsion technologies, Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG, making it a greener and smarter choice for mass mobility.
All The Major Unveilings By Tata Motors
- Signa (28 to 55T range): comes with a new generation, all-energy architecture, and a modern cabin for the M&HCV segment.
- Azura (7 to 19T range): equipped with the new generation architecture for the I&LCV segment.
- Ultra E.9: Has Zero emission and is a smart logistics city truck for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation.
- Magic EV: Electrified version of India’s leading passenger transport
- Prima E.28K: Has Zero emission and is a versatile tipper concept for Mining and closed-loop applications
Starbus EV
We witnessed the display of state-of-the-art, zero-emission, urban public transport solutions that seemed futuristic in every sense.
