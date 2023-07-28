Radio City posts 20% YoY growth in Q1 revenue

Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 20% growth YoY in revenues for the first quarter and year 2024.

The radio company posts Q1FY24 top line of Rs 53.0 crores and EBITDA of Rs. 12.7 crores along with 45% growth in EBITDA for Q1FY24 over Q1FY2023. Moreover, the company has maintained a strong position with a 19% Volume Market Share.

Commenting on the results Shailesh Gupta, Director said, “I am delighted to report that our revenue has grown by 20% year-over-year and EBITDA growth is 45%, resulting in an improvement of 420 basis points in operating margins. The expansion in margin was the result of our efforts to reduce costs over the past few years coupled with top-line growth, which led to better operating leverage.”

“We are able to maximise the value we offer to customers by leveraging our omnichannel presence and marketing to tap into the power of our extensive network,” Gupta added.

Mentioning how different categories have performed in recent years, Gupta further said, “The real estate industry experienced a 24% year-over-year increase in advertising expenditures. The pharmaceutical market expanded by 4%. The education industry made a turnaround and posted the highest growth rate of 87%. The auto industry grew by 58% in comparison to the previous year. The sectors of electronics and appliances and food and soft beverages grew by 10% and 24%, respectively.”

Elaborating more on the radigitalization strategy, Gupta further said, “During the quarter, the digital business grew by 33% over Q1FY23. By utilising our in-house knowledge and expertise, we have paved the way for the creation of high-quality content and increased audience engagement. This is consistent with our radigitalization strategy, which emphasises radio-centric digital connections.”

Sharing insights on some of the top categories adding more revenues to the company, Gupta said, “We are able to generate 38% of our revenue from created businesses such as properties, proactive pitches; digital, sponsorship and special days, and we have the second highest client count share in the industry with 41% in Q1 FY24.

Our liquidity position continues to remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 302 crore.”

