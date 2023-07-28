Radio City posts 20% YoY growth in Q1 revenue

Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 20% growth YoY in revenues for the first quarter and year 2024.
The radio company posts Q1FY24 top line of Rs 53.0 crores and EBITDA of Rs. 12.7 crores along with 45% growth in EBITDA for Q1FY24 over Q1FY2023. Moreover, the company has maintained a strong position with a 19% Volume Market Share.
Commenting on the results Shailesh Gupta, Director said, “I am delighted to report that our revenue has grown by 20% year-over-year and EBITDA growth is 45%, resulting in an improvement of 420 basis points in operating margins. The expansion in margin was the result of our efforts to reduce costs over the past few years coupled with top-line growth, which led to better operating leverage.”
“We are able to maximise the value we offer to customers by leveraging our omnichannel presence and marketing to tap into the power of our extensive network,” Gupta added.
Mentioning how different categories have performed in recent years, Gupta further said, “The real estate industry experienced a 24% year-over-year increase in advertising expenditures. The pharmaceutical market expanded by 4%. The education industry made a turnaround and posted the highest growth rate of 87%. The auto industry grew by 58% in comparison to the previous year. The sectors of electronics and appliances and food and soft beverages grew by 10% and 24%, respectively.”
Elaborating more on the radigitalization strategy, Gupta further said, “During the quarter, the digital business grew by 33% over Q1FY23. By utilising our in-house knowledge and expertise, we have paved the way for the creation of high-quality content and increased audience engagement. This is consistent with our radigitalization strategy, which emphasises radio-centric digital connections.”
Sharing insights on some of the top categories adding more revenues to the company, Gupta said, “We are able to generate 38% of our revenue from created businesses such as properties, proactive pitches; digital, sponsorship and special days, and we have the second highest client count share in the industry with 41% in Q1 FY24.
Our liquidity position continues to remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 302 crore.”
Radio ad volume grew 20% in Jan-March 2023 over 2021
As per TAM AdEx quarterly report, 3.9k exclusive brands advertised in radio in 2023 with LIC leading the list
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 28, 2023 12:09 PM | 2 min read
The advertising volume on radio grew by 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report Jan-March 2023.
The ad volume in January-March 2023 was almost similar compared to the same period in 2022.
The report stated that amongst the leading sectors, Services & Banking/Finance/Investment retained their 1st & 2nd positions during Jan-Mar’23. The top three sectors including Auto accounted for a 55% share of ad volumes. Moreover, Durables was the new entrant in the Top 10 list of Sectors in the fourth quarter.
The report stated that properties/real estate were among the leading categories that saw the highest increase in ads with a growth of 14% followed by hospitals and clinics, cars, Retail Outlets- Jewellers, Life Insurance, Housing/ construction loans, Retail outlets, Health and Pan Masala. Amongst the new entrants were Health/Accidents General Insurance and Pan Masala.
LIC of India took the top position during Jan-Mar’23 with a 3% share of ad volumes. The top ten list of advertisers also includes HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, Vishnu Packaging, Indian Oil Corporation & Nissan Motor Corporation. According to the report, Kedia Homes was the Exclusive Advertiser present during Jan-Mar’23.
The report states that the top five brands belonged to the BFSI sector in the fourth quarter. LIC Housing Finance ascended to 1st position followed by HDFC Ergo Health Insurance, Vimal Pan Masala, Kedia Sezasthan, Mirchi Plus, Nissan Magnite, LIC, LIC Dhan Varsha, SBI, and Himalaya Ashvagandha. Apart from LIC Housing Finance & LIC, all the brands were new entrants in the list of brands during the quarter.
Automotive Fuel witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 44 times followed by Pan Masala at 3.7 times during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22. In terms of ad volume difference, the Properties/Real Estates category witnessed the top position with 47% growth among the Top 10.
In the leading Exclusive Advertisers and Brands in Jan-Mar’23, Kedia Homes lead in the advertisers' list and Kedia Sezasthan topped in the list of leading brands. Around 3k+ Advertisers & 3.9k + Brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23.
Melvin Louis creates hook step for Radio City's new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe
The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Radio City recently took the music industry by storm with the launch of their peppy station sound #CityKiNayiVibe. This vibrant composition has quickly become a favourite among Gen Z listeners, gripping them with its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics. To amplify the excitement and engagement surrounding the jingle, choreographer, Melvin Louis came forward to create a hook step that perfectly complements the beats of the track. The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle.
Mr. Ashit Kukian CEO, Radio City said, "We are thrilled that our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe has become an instant hit among the audiences and famous choreographer Melvin Louis came on board to create an exciting hook step for our new jingle. His creative talent and infectious energy perfectly complements the vibrant spirit and Gen Z vibe of the new rendition of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. We are assertive that the jingle hook step will create new-found excitement among our audience and entice them to follow the dance moves."
Melvin Louis, known for his incredible dance moves and innovative choreography, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Radio City. He said, "I would like to congratulate Radio City on introducing a peppy new jingle at the most apt time, as it beautifully captures the vibe of the new age Gen Z audience. Singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have added magic to the jingle by making Radio City’s new track super catchy and youthful. The moment I caught Radio City’s new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, I instantly started grooving to the upbeat music and was certain to create a hook step around it. I had a gala time creating an energetic hook step on this new radio jingle. With this, I would like to urge all my followers and Radio City’s followers to take up this fun challenge and follow the hook step of #CityKiNayiVibe!"
The launch of Radio City's refreshing jingle, coupled with the captivating hook step by Melvin Louis, is set to create a wave of excitement among listeners and music enthusiasts. It has set a new benchmark, capturing the hearts of the audience with its contagious sound, catchy lyrics and Gen Z appeal. The combination of the peppy music, dynamic vocals, and Melvin's choreography is sure to make #CityKiNayiVibe a sensation across digital platforms and dance floors. The radio network continues to innovate and entertain its listeners, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment.
RED FM celebrates 'World Music Day' with 'Hunar Qaid' campaign
The campaign is in collaboration with India Vision Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 4:25 PM | 1 min read
93.5 RED FM launched its latest campaign “Hunar Qaid” on the occasion of World Music Day. In collaboration with India Vision Foundation, the campaign marks the celebration of artistic expression and showcases the power of music to transcend boundaries.
Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.
Red FM and India Vision Foundation invite music lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join in celebrating World Music Day. Stay tuned in to listen to the heartfelt song and witness the incredible journey of Rupesh and the impact of music on his life.
RAM returns in new avatar
Reduction of data lag, web-based dashboard and cross screen access are some of the features of the new system
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
TAM Media, a media audience analytics solutions, has unveiled its Radio Listenership Measurement Platform – RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) in a new avatar.
“Using innovative mobile technology & UI tools to leverage data analytics for radio broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals with unprecedented insights into radio listenership behaviour, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their strategies,” stated a press release.
“In today's digital age, data plays a vital role in understanding audience preferences and maximizing the impact of content delivery. The RAM data via TRES Software empowers stakeholders in the radio industry with comprehensive, real-time data and actionable intelligence to revolutionize their decision-making processes,” it added.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Audience Analytics: Our platform utilizes Digital Mobile Diary method to collect and analyse vast amounts of radio listenership data, providing in-depth audience profiles, demographic information, and listener behaviour insights. Currently, the base is 1600 respondents across 4 key markets; which will expand to other cities subsequently.
- Reduction of data lag: Enabling Faster data reporting, thereby reducing data lag from 3 weeks to just 5 days
- Web based Dashboard: No data uploads, Offline file saving, etc. Requires only Username and password to access!
- Cross Screen access: Access the dashboard anywhere, anytime on any screen!
- Data Visualization and Reporting: Easy-to-understand visualizations and customizable reports allow users to interpret complex data and communicate insights effectively, facilitating strategic decision-making and collaboration across teams.
"We are excited to present RAM, an indigenous Radio Listenership measurement platform, in a new form using Digital Technology to unlock the power of data & analytics and help grow the radio industry," said LV Krishnan, CEO.
Tejas Naik, Sr. Vice President, S-group & Business Development, stated that “Our goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals by offering them profound insights into listener behaviour. Through our platform, these stakeholders will be able to deliver engaging content, connect with their audiences, and achieve remarkable success in an ever-changing media environment.”
Anshu Yardi, Vice President, Business Development and Communications, also mentioned that “We plan to integrate Radio Audience data with Radio AdEx in the coming months. This integration will provide the industry with a comprehensive solution that will help post evaluation of Radio campaigns effectively.”
When Kapil Sharma talked about e4m Golden Mikes Awards on his show
In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian introduced RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 7:15 PM | 1 min read
e4m awards are undoubtedly among the most coveted recognitions in the industry. These awards celebrate the best minds in the industry and are worn by the receivers as a badge of great honour. While these recognitions from the e4m group definately bring one a lot of appreciation in the industry, they can also sometimes help one appear on one of India’s most popular TV programmes, The Kapil Sharma Show! Something like this happened in the latest episode of the show. This episode featured RJs Anmol, Anurag Pandey, Naved, Jeeturaaj and Malishka. In the show, Sharma is seen introducing RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards.
Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Radio City posts 18% YoY growth in Q4 revenue
The company has posted FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore
By exchange4media Staff | May 24, 2023 11:08 AM | 3 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 18% Growth YoY in revenues for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2023.
The radio company posts FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 42.8 crore (54% Growth YoY).
The Q4 FY23 top line stands at Rs 51.4 crore, 12% Growth YoY.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said: “I'm pleased to report that on a year-on-year basis, our company's revenues grew by 18% while EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 54%. Our conscious efforts over the past few years to reduce costs have paid off, allowing us to take advantage of better operating leverage, which has led to faster rise in profitability.
During the quarter ended, our market share increased to 20%, up from 19% in the previous quarter and 18% at the start of the year. We have a strong omni-channel presence, which allows us to leverage our wide networks and provide maximum value to our clients.
This year, I'm happy to report that, as projected previously that Digital will make up a sizeable chunk of total revenue and significantly contribute to growth, the digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID. We have established the right foundations by using our internal expertise to produce high-quality content and boost audience engagement. This is consistent with our 'Radigitalization' strategy, which focuses on radio-centric digital linkages.
In terms of sectoral ad spending, the core sector of real estate witnessed 35% year on year growth. Finance and the pharmaceutical sector both grew by 19% and 32%, respectively. While the auto sector witnessed a nominal growth of 3% over the previous year, the food and soft drinks sectors saw a decline. The government sector expanded by 11% year on year.
In March '23, inventory utilisation reached a record high of 90%. Comparing FY23 to FY22 and pre-covid levels, inventory utilisation increased to 63% from 61% and 56%, respectively. This is a healthy sign and provides a sense of optimism for higher utilization in the times to come.
According to its fundamental philosophy of maintaining a strong liquidity position as a war chest to weather any storm and seize new opportunities, as of March 31, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 295 crores.
I am delighted to announce that Radio City has won 19 accolades at the prestigious ‘ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards 2023’, as well as 18 distinguished awards at the 'E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards'. This is a credit to the originality and innovation we provide, but it also validates the enormous efforts made by our skilled team to make a good difference in the lives of our consumers, who include listeners and advertisers.
With regards to the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares (“NCRPS”), the Company received trading approvals from NSE & BSE and the same is open for trading w.e.f April 20, 2023.”
TRAI paper on small range FM radio: Stakeholders can give feedback till June 5
The earlier deadline for submitting comments was May 15
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
TRAI has extended the last date for submission of comments by stakeholders on a consultation paper issued by it on "Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting" . The paper was issued on 17th April 2023. The deadline has been extended following requests from stakeholders.
The last date for submitting comments was earlier fixed as 15th May 2023 and counter comments as 29th May 2023.
“Keeping in view the request received from the stakeholder for an extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it was decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 22 May 2023 and 5th June 2023 respectively,” TRAI said in a statement.
Almost a month back, TRAI announced the consultation report on ‘Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting. The consultation report includes International Experience on low power FM Radio broadcasting, Methods of sound broadcasting used in Drive-in Theatres, Policy Guidelines for FM Radio Phase-III and Policy Guidelines for Community Radio Stations.
Furthermore, the issues raised in the consultation paper are as follows: Should the use of low power small range FM Radio broadcasting by various entities be licensed or unlicensed; In case the use of low power small range FM Radio is licensed, is there a need for the introduction of a new category of service provider for using low power small range FM Radio broadcasting? Should the low-power Radio equipment continue to be subjected to type approval by Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC)?
Accordingly, the Consultation Paper was prepared to seek the comments and views of the stakeholders on the issues related to low-power short-range sound broadcasting.
