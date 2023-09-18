Hyundai EXTER Campaign: Igniting the wanderlust spirit in India’s Youth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched a campaign for its game-changer SUV, Hyundai EXTER.

Sculpted to Perfection

EXTER stands tall with its energetic exterior, promising to turn heads wherever it goes! But it’s not just about looks, the interior offers an Xtra level of spaciousness and comfort, ensuring every journey is an oasis of relaxation. There are a host of reasons to fall in love with the stylish SUV like ample space, dashcam with dual camera and comes with as many as 60 Bluelink features. Scoring big on safety, EXTER has over 40 advanced safety features and 6 airbags as standard. With a 1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine, it is built to deliver a power-packed performance. One can choose from MT and AMT variants and can also opt for the environment friendly CNG fuel option.

A Star-Studded Affair

Adding to the oomph of the stunning SUV, Hardik Pandya was roped in as the brand ambassador. Pandya’s charismatic personality is the perfect embodiment of EXTER’s dynamic spirit. He’s the man who lives life in the fast lane, making him the ideal ambassador for EXTER. Pandya is known for his sporty persona, positive aura, and dynamic presence, which made him the perfect fit for Hyundai EXTER. After all, outside is where he is in his true element; it is where his game is! Everything about him, from his personality to his energy, is dynamically outdoorsy. There couldn’t have been a better brand ambassador than the celebrated all-rounder to endorse the all-rounder SUV!

When outside is your playground, EXTER is your ride.

Cricketing Marvels Unite

Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodriguez joined forces for the EXTER launch TVC, a historic moment where three icons from the cricket world came together for the first time.

Buckle up for a thrilling journey as we dive into what makes EXTER an SUV like no other.

Think outside. Think EXTER

The vibrant and energetic campaign has been created keeping in mind the youth of India, their lifestyles and interests. Driven by wanderlust, Gen MZ is constantly looking to explore, learn and experience new things. For a generation that is always on the go, outside is home and it is the place where the youth belongs! Think outside, Think EXTER aptly captures the outdoorsy vibe of those who it is created for. Easy to recall and fun to repeat, the line is catchy and lends itself beautifully to the campaign.

EXTER embodies the free spirit of those who love to explore and seek new experiences every time they set out. Be it the signature H-LED DRLs, the branding on the front bumper, sporty bridge type painted black roof rails, everything makes Hyundai EXTER look spectacular and ready for exploration. The spacious interiors have been crafted to offer utmost comfort so there is room for everything that one might need when exploring outside.

The campaign rollout was a journey in itself! To drive home the brand message of Think outside. Think EXTER, a fun campaign spread over multiple phases was conceptualized. The first phase was about building anticipation. To do this, a series of posts featuring animals looking curiously in the outside rear view mirror was rolled out on social media. These quirky posts worked well to generate curiosity on social media, thus helping to build anticipation among the TG and leaving them wanting for more.

In the second phase, the name ‘EXTER’ was revealed. For this, alphabets that comprised the name EXTER were shot in the wilderness in keeping with the SUV vibe, creating the much-needed buzz among the youth. Soon after the name reveal came the first glimpse of the SUV. In this phase, a render of EXTER was released, followed by more key visuals of other noteworthy features of the SUV. At this point, social media was abuzz with excitement about EXTER. Comparisons were being made between the upcoming SUV and luxury SUVs. The stupendous response from auto enthusiasts was all that was needed to set the stage for the next phase.

After the pre-buzz phase, it was time for the big announcement about Hardik Pandya being the brand ambassador for EXTER. This got the youth excited like never before and they couldn’t wait to see the charismatic cricketer and the stylish SUV together.

The fourth phase consisted of the ‘Bookings Open’ campaign which had a series of unique stop motion films targeting those who love to set out and explore. These films depicted how EXTER, with its performance and features, seamlessly fit into the lifestyle of the Indian youth. The final creative in this phase made the wait worth it. The fun commercial, set to a hummable number, featured Hardik Pandya standing next to Hyundai EXTER, the duo looking smashing in every sense of the word. It hit the right chord with the youth and fuelled positive conversations on social media. It was clear that the youth wanted more of EXTER and Hardik Pandya and that’s what they were going to get.

Digital Engagement

Digitally, the focus of the campaign was on interactive creatives. From digital innovations like end-less zoom (an interactive creative piece where one can keep zooming in till they want) to meme marketing and a gamified IG filter using EXTER, a lot of buzz was created. In addition to this, two videos centred on dashcam were created. The overall response was overwhelming that gave a clear indication that EXTER campaign was on point and was speaking to the youth in their language. The creatives in this phase led to a massive spurt in bookings.

The fifth and the concluding phase of the campaign was what the nation was waiting for - the exciting launch TVC.

The film shows Hardik Pandya stepping outside in Hyundai EXTER and more friends joining him in their EXTER. They head to a beach and get ready for? Any guesses? A cricket match! The match soon turns into a beach party when Smriti and Jemimah make a surprise entry in their EXTER! To keep with the vibe of the SUV, the launch event was packed with unique experiences. The SUV made an innovative and extraordinary entry from up the roof to fuel the excitement of those present. To make the launch event more immersive, a 270-degree LED display was used. An ‘Experience Zone’ was created around the SUV and journalists were invited to create engaging content. The new Ranger Khaki colour was well received by all. It was the colour that aptly captured the essence of EXTER, its sturdiness and solid stance.

Taking Over India

Mall activations, showroom POPs, digital posts, and outdoor advertising ensured that EXTER was everywhere. It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya was part of it all. From showroom POPs to digital posts and OOH, the iconic cricketer and EXTER took over much to everyone’s delight.

Record-Breaking Billboards

An astonishing billboard, made from over 3 lakh Lego bricks showcasing EXTER’s boldness and solid presence, captured the world’s attention. The unique billboard, installed at Cyber Hub in Gurugram, won the India and Asia Book of Records and found a mention on the world’s largest Facebook Lego fan page.

Unmissable Presence

A comprehensive data-driven digital marketing campaign was devised and implemented to keep the conversations around EXTER going. YouTube Masthead takeover during prime time, 3D audio ads, sponsored playlist, 30-min ads free sponsored sessions on Spotify app, and video ads on all popular OTTs were planned to engage with the target audience.

On TV, split screen and headline branding took over all major news channels like Times Network, Republic Network. Show integration with the most popular programs on Star Plus, Star Vijay, and Star Pravah was planned for greater impact, visibility and reach.

Radio is an important part of the integrated campaign. RJ-led activities and interactive programs have been planned across 30 cities.

Hyundai EXTER is a co-presenting sponsor of Asian Games. Four renowned Indian athletes are being engaged to create content around the SUV. Hyundai EXTER was also the Driven by sponsor of the biggest Influencer Awards “InfluencEX” held in Goa.

All in all, the integrated campaign for EXTER worked like a charm with the target audience, resulting in 50,000+ bookings in the month of launch.

EXTER: Where Every Journey Begins

Hyundai EXTER brings with it many firsts! It is the first SUV in the segment with a voice-enables smart electric sunroof. The dashcam with dual camera is an exciting first, as is the long wheelbase, giving the SUV ample space inside for everything that is needed to be outside. It is also the first time that three cricketers -- Hardik, Smriti and Jemimah shared the screen together.

The campaign was rolled out across India on all major platforms. It received a phenomenal response from car enthusiasts and the youth who are loving Hyundai EXTER as much as they love the outside.

