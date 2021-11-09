Hyundai India's new campaign takes customer experiences 'Beyond Mobility'

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country’s first smart mobility solutions provider introduced its new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ that encapsulates the company’s commitment and aspirations for the India of tomorrow. The campaign illustrates the company's approach to be the consumer’s lifetime partner. The 360° outreach campaign will utilize print, TV, radio & digital medium and will showcase multi-dimensional visual perspectives using minimal elements for bringing the core of the Hyundai’s campaign.

Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said in a virtual press conference, “Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer-centric organization, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional.”

Commenting on the campaign introduction, he added, “We understand that time is our most precious possession and we want to empower our customers with quality time. So we are redefining our services and experiences that create memories and surpass the expectations of our customers thereby delivering quality time. Under the aegis of Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMI’s new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ reinforces its commitment of future mobility which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability.”

Drawing its inspiration from Hyundai’s Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, the ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign has been pegged on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability, and Innovation. Sustainability initiatives through technology products like Zero-emission EVs to Hydrogen powered Fuel cell vehicles, Hyundai is extending its environment-friendly efforts Beyond Mobility i.e. across manufacturing and network.

Intelligent Technology

Hyundai develops technologies that are intelligent, advanced, and future-ready. Technologies that deliver quality network experiences for consumers. Technologies that go beyond mobility by being a part of customer’s experiences and lifestyle, the company says.

Kim noted, “Helping customers spend ‘Quality Time’ with their loved ones while on the move, Hyundai offers advanced connected solutions with Bluelink that is available on 8 models in India, with up to 60+ connected features on certain models. Moving forward, we will engage with people, reinforce their connections and strive to create new ones at every single touchpoint.” This will be perfectly reflected in the new digital-ready, convenience-driven approach to pre-sales, deliveries, services and more.

Sustainability

The company’s manufacturing facility at Chennai is almost self-sustainable in terms of its reliance on water. It claims to practice 100% rainwater harvesting at the manufacturing facility. With 6 ponds providing a total water storage capacity of 3.35 lakh kiloliters, we aim at absolute self-sustenance – targeting zero external water dependency by 2025. In addition to that, 89% of the plant’s reliance is on renewable forms of energy. The firm is also taking green initiatives to its dealer network through initiatives like the Dry Wash program, usage of LED lights and harnessing renewable energy.

The company officials say, “Through our initiatives across verticals, we will continue to evolve our processes, revisiting resource management from a renewable lens and become a beacon of hope for the sustainable progress of society and communities. Our environment initiatives, across our factory, dealer network and services aim to contribute towards the betterment of society and nature. The significance of all of these efforts and actions converges with a common purpose of creating a better tomorrow. Consumers will be able to see a side of Hyundai that truly brings prosperity to this country.”

Innovation

The campaign is curated to promote Hyundai’s focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives, and innovations that usher era of choices to our new age customers. It captures how user needs are evolving towards an integrated ecosystem and beautifully depicts the future of mobility that can deliver meaningful experiences making every moment truly worthwhile and rewarding.

