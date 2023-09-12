Driving Business Impact: 5 Reasons Why Brands must not miss World Cup on Television?
2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC
The most awaited sporting event of the year is slated to be an advertising extravaganza on television this festive season. Here are 5 reasons why associating with the Cricket World Cup on television is an unmissable opportunity for advertisers.
The Towering Growth of Cricket Viewership and Ratings on Television
Cricket viewership on TV both in terms of reach and ratings has witnessed a meteoric rise in 2023. What makes it more compelling is that the viewership growth has been agnostic of formats whether it be T20, Tests or ODIs. IPL 2023 broke all viewership records on TV delivering a tournament reach of over 500 million viewers and a 34% increase in TVR compared to 2022, as per BARC. The World Test Championship Final recorded the highest ever reach for any test match drawing 124 million viewers, 32% higher compared to the previous final in 2021. In the year of the ODI World Cup, the format recorded a massive 63% increase in TVR, setting up for yet another record-breaking cricket megaevent on television.
Proven Might of Cricket World Cup on Star Sports
In the last edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2019 when the overall TV and HD homes penetration was relatively less than what it stands it currently, a mammoth 552 million viewers were reached on television. Any India match during the World Cup delivers an incredible reach of 210+ million, which is more than the total number of online shoppers in India. With India set to play a minimum of 9 and a maximum of 11 matches this time, advertisers are in for a treat. Even Non-India matches are a media plan by itself having reached 380 million viewers in 2019, driving 3.5X higher reach than KBC and 3X higher reach than Bigg Boss.
Surging Superiority of HD in Capturing Affluent Viewers
HD continues to be the superlative platform to reach premium audiences with HD homes increasing by 30% (56 Million to 73 Million) and 2X growth in cricket viewers (46 MN to 109 MN) in the year 2023. As per industry sources, HD sponsorship is in high demand for the upcoming World Cup with multiple clients onboarded and closures expected from several more.
Power of Collective Viewing in Enhancing Advertiser Impact
Given the heightened level of passion for Cricket World Cups, viewers strongly prefer watching the event on television in the company of friends and family, driving the largest aggregation of collective viewing. Engagement and discussions for brands viewed during ads contribute to higher discoverability and brand recall for ads. As per a YouGov research, co-viewing on TV among friends and family leads to 2.2X higher brand recall among viewers. Additionally, 92% cricket viewers on TV discuss with family or friends before purchasing products. As Indian families often make collective purchase decisions to buy for the household, collective viewing on TV during live sports significantly enhances the impact of brand communications.
Differentiated Brand & Business Impact
World Cup on television has powered advertisers to supremacy both in terms of brand and business impact. As per brand lift studies conducted during the World Cup, advertisers have consistently seen an increase in awareness by 2x whereas consideration has gone up by 1.7X. Search interest for brands advertising on TV during the World Cup has seen an uplift to the tune of 2X. Digital first brands like PhonePe, Spotify, Policy Bazaar and MakeMyTrip have developed their respective categories and became market leaders on the back of associations with World Cup on TV.
As per recent media reports, the likes of Coca Cola, Mahindra Auto and HUL have announced their associations with Disney Star with the deals valued over Rs.150 Crore each. The stage is set, and the world is watching; it's a momentous occasion for advertisers to shine on the grandest stage of them all.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Regional influencers unveil the true potential of brands: Atul Pujar of ITC
During the Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj, industry leaders spoke on revolutionizing the digital landscape to empower brands in engaging India's language-first user base
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 14, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
As digital marketing continues to evolve, regional languages have surged to the forefront of tailored messaging. This shift was prominently discussed during the recent Chennai chapter of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj.
Top industry voices congregated at the event to deliberate on regional marketing strategies. Their aim was to harness the growing regional audience on social media, especially from the smaller Indian towns which are the emerging business centres of the country.
Setting the tone for the event, Gaurav Jain, the head of emerging business at ShareChat and Moj, noted, "The internet isn't just for English-speaking elites anymore. Much of today's content is consumed in diverse regional languages. It's crucial for brands to capture this diverse essence of 'Bharat' for optimal outreach." Jain further spotlighted impressive user engagement statistics for ShareChat and Moj, including their staggering monthly user base of 400 million.
The rise of regional marketing also intersects with an influx of new social media users hailing from India's smaller cities. Seema Walia, Director, scaled business at ShareChat, moderated a panel discussion called - Creator, Content and Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies, emphasized on the unique character of India's tier 2 and tier 3 towns. "These towns resonate with representatives who grasp regional subtleties and cultural depth. A generic marketing strategy just won't cut it anymore," she stated.
Highlighting the role of local influencers in making a brand more relatable, Atul Pujar, marketing manager at ITC said, "India's consumption patterns have undergone a drastic transformation. The generic 'one size fits all' strategy is obsolete. Regional influencers, especially from smaller towns, unveil the true potential of brands in these markets," he asserted.
Establishing that the smaller towns will define the growth of a brand, Hari Hara Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communications at Nippon Paint said that platforms like ShareChat and Moj will play a crucial role in helping brands tap these markets. "ShareChat and Moj provide unparalleled access to tier 2 and tier 3 markets, which are pivotal for future business. Traditional mediums simply can't offer the same reach," he said.
The symposium also explored the ascending trend of short-form videos in regional languages through an engaging panel discussion-- Beyond translation: The roadmap to captivating Bharat and young India through culture, language and short form videos.
Arjun Dhananjayan, founder of 88GB, highlighted the discerning nature of young Indian consumers and how short form videos help brands reach them. "Traditional ads won't retain their attention. However, short-form videos in regional languages, particularly those featuring local influencers, can captivate them," he explained.
Highlighting that brands with a large consumer base like personal care items, food items, FMCG brands are all set to benefit from the language first approach, Neeraj Moorjani, founder of BLeap Strategy and marketing, said brands must explore the festive season to begin with. Sharing insights on seasonal advertising, Moorjani said "Festive seasons present a golden opportunity for brands to emotionally resonate with the consumers, especially in their regional context. Platforms like ShareChat and Moj are ideal for such endeavours due to their customizability for content creators and users," he elucidated.
In essence, the convergence underscored the imperative of a 'Language First' strategy to untap the potential of smaller towns of India. In this ever-changing digital environment, marked by a surge in regional content and evolving consumer tastes, it's paramount for brands to resonate with the multifaceted Indian consumer base in the language they speak.
Disney+ Hotstar revolutionizes mobile advertising for Asia Cup & ICC Men's World Cup
The platform is offering free viewing, innovative formats & targeting options
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 1:08 PM | 4 min read
With the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's World Cup around the corner, cricket's euphoria is set to sweep over India. To heighten the sports fervour, Disney+ Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, has announced that these major tournaments will be available as free-to-view for all mobile phone users, thus enabling more than 540 million (*FICCI E&Y report) smartphone users in the country to watch the matches for free, anytime, anywhere on their handsets.
The sheer scale will make Disney+ Hotstar one of the largest digital advertising destinations in the country. The timing of the cricketing calendar could not have been better this year. The most popular sport in the country coincides with the festive season, thereby heightening the sense of anticipation and excitement. This will not only take the reach of the matches to new heights, but has also created an unparalleled opportunity for advertisers to encash on the cricketing euphoria ahead of the festive season.
The platform's advertising success stems from its extensive targeting capabilities, boasting over 75 unique options - the highest ever for live sports in India. This wide array of targeting options includes the usual demographic and geographic targeting, in addition to categories like New Consumer Classification System (NCCS), online transacting audience, first-party data, and multi-layer targeting. The precision targeting allows advertisers to reach their desired audience with optimized campaigns. By leveraging niche targeting, brands can tailor their messages to specific segments, enhancing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. This allows for zero spillage and gives brands superior ROI for their campaigns and maximize impact.
Innovation is at the heart of Disney+ Hotstar's offering, with a range of cutting-edge ad formats. The platform has introduced industry-first 3D Breakout Ads on Mobile - Billboards, the first ad that users see when launching the app. Both Static and video 3D Billboard ads give advertisers an opportunity to showcase their products with multiple layers, outside the standard video player, offering a richer viewer experience. The OTT leader has also integrated WhatsApp as a Call-to-Action (CTA) for ads, another groundbreaking feature. Viewers clicking on the CTA are redirected to a WhatsApp chat, opening a direct line of communication between brands and their target audience. Brands can engage with potential customers, share offers, and more, creating a personalized interaction.
Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar allows advertisers to leverage its unique social feed, featuring branded moments, feed cards, and scorecard ads, providing a seamless blend of content and advertising. With so much on offer, Disney+ Hotstar is also setting a benchmark in advertising diversity, they are flipping the script, proving that it's not just a playground for behemoth advertisers. The flexibility of packages starts as low as Rs. 2 Lacs, making it an attractive entry point for smaller brands eager to connect with cricket fans. At the same time, brands with deeper pockets are not left out, as they can step up to a co-presenting sponsorship as well. This well-tailored strategy ensures that the platform is an accessible platform for advertisers of all scales, championing the notion that every brand, regardless of size, can truly make the most of the cricket season's excitement and reach millions of ardent fans.
In an exhilarating alignment of events this year, the rhythm of cricket is set to match the beats of the vibrant festive season. The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on the 30th of August, the same day as Raksha Bandhan. As we delve further into the cricketing spectacle, the mellifluous chants of Ganesh Chaturthi, occurring from the 19th to 29th of September, will coincide with the thrilling climax of the Asia Cup. And before the echoes of Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations fade away, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup takes the center stage on the 5th of October, adding to the growing anticipation of the festive season. Finally, as the country lights up with the joyous celebration of Diwali from the 10th to the 14th of November, the World Cup's nail-biting finale brings an added sparkle to the festivities.
As India's economic environment starts to rebound, the anticipation for the upcoming festive season is palpable. The upcoming festive season is traditionally a high transaction time for sectors like automobiles, ecommerce, fashion & retail, consumer durables, and FMCG. With two major cricket tournaments coinciding with this festive period, Disney+ Hotstar's free access for mobile viewers turns it into a must-have platform for every brand looking to capitalize on this vibrant season.
In a country where cricket unites people, the stage is set for the most significant cricketing face-off. It offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with their audiences over the shared passion for cricket during the peak festive season. As the game progresses on the pitch, brands can hit the perfect advertising score with Disney+ Hotstar.
DentsuX & Vserv AudiencePro collaborate for Dabur's Odonil in refreshing OTT campaign
Dabur Odonil and Vserv AudiencePro have joined forces to deliver an engaging OTT campaign, reaching niche audiences with remarkable results
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 3, 2023 11:22 AM | 3 min read
Imagine the challenge of promoting your campaign for an air freshener across OTT platforms aiming to captivate the right audience. It's like trying to eliminate unwanted odours without the perfect air freshener. For Dabur, India's leading consumer goods company, this was the predicament they faced. However, they found a refreshing solution to their marketing puzzle for Odonil Air Fresheners with Vserv AudiencePro.
Odonil, renowned for their commitment to freshness, understood the importance of reaching relevant audiences for their Odonil Neem air freshener and sought a partner who could help them navigate OTT advertising and get incremental audiences while delivering remarkable results. Vserv AudiencePro - a consumer intelligence and activation platform that makes marketing efficient across any channel - collaborated with DentsuX and Dabur to run the campaign across OTT platforms.
Collaborating with Vserv AudiencePro, Odonil embarked on a journey to engage their target audience through an OTT campaign like never before. Vserv AudiencePro devised an integrated media activation plan that would resonate with viewers of popular platforms such as Disney Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Liv. Vserv AudiencePro's identified audience segments like OTT subscribers, users transacting on offline products like Air Fresheners, Household Cleaning, Homecare; Online Grocery Transactors; Departmental and supermarket store visitors; Utility Bill Transactors and much more.
The campaign soared beyond expectations, leaving a captivating scent of success by surpassing the CTR by 2X of planned interaction with VTR rising to 92%. The campaign achieved a stunning reach of over 7 million.
Expressing delight in the campaign's success, Sanath R. Pulikkal, Head of Marketing, Home Care - Dabur India Limited, stated, “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. The high VTR and CTR reflect the resounding success of our Odonil Neem air freshener and its appeal to our target audience. This partnership has allowed us to connect with consumers in a captivating and effective manner.”
Rahul Chhetry - Partner, Client Leadership DentsuX, further solidified the campaign's impact, emphasizing the significance of Vserv AudiencePro's platform. He remarked, 'Vserv AudiencePro's platform was the perfect choice for a campaign of this scale and influence. Their ability to provide quality 2P segments across multiple channels enabled us to effectively reach our niche audience. We are delighted with the outcomes and look forward to future collaborations.'
Saurabh Khanna, Vice President, Agency Partnerships & Large Client Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro, highlighted the campaign's significance. “We are extremely pleased to have played a part in this highly successful campaign for Odonil. Our integrated media approach, combined with the power of deterministic audience segments, has proven to be a winning strategy in reaching the right audience and achieving unduplicated reach across multiple channels. This campaign exemplifies our commitment to empowering brands with targeted marketing solutions.”
Connect, Network, Learn: ShareChat & Moj City Connects arrives in Chennai
The event, powered by e4m, will focus on bringing to the fore how ShareChat and Moj can be leveraged to effectively tap into the demographic of Bharat and young India
By NATIVE CONTENT | Aug 1, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Following the success of ShareChat and Moj City Connects in Ahmedabad, the event now heads over to its next leg in Chennai on August 3, bringing together leading marketers and brand representatives of the city. This event aims to provide marketers with the tools they need to comprehend the cultural nuances and purchasing intents of Bharat and young India, making it easier for them to effectively reach these audiences.
For marketers, developing original and compelling content is extremely difficult due to India's complex and dynamic market demographics. In such a scenario, finding unique value propositions and effective positioning for the brand becomes critical. Therefore, it is essential for marketers to have a partner like ShareChat and Moj on board who is capable of delivering high-impact campaigns and successfully engaging the language-first audience with an in-depth understanding of their strong 400 Mn+ MAUs. Marketers can gain insights that will allow them to tailor their marketing initiatives to suit the unique needs and preferences of their audience.
This event will facilitate meaningful conversations with top industry leaders, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of creating resonant content and leveraging the power of SFV to amplify and elevate brand campaigns.
Our enthralling line-up of speakers includes:
- Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder & Director, Social Beat
- Atul Pujar, Head of Marketing, ITC
- Neeraj Moorjani, Partner & CEO, Bleap
- Rithesh R, Co-Founder, Deepsense Digital
- Vinodh Ramakannan, Founder & CEO, Spinta Digital
- Seema Walia, Director Scaled Business, ShareChat & Moj
- Arjun Dhananjayan, Founder & CEO, 88GB
- Bala Manian, Director, OPN Advertising
- Hari Hara Sudhan Sridhar, Head of Marketing Communication, Nippon Paints India Pvt Ltd
- Surej Salim, COO, Digitally Inspired Media
- Rahul Srivastava, Director, Mid Market & Government, ShareChat & Moj
For more information and to register for ShareChat & Moj City Connects Chennai, click here.
Marketers must communicate the brand message in first 5 seconds: Beardo’s Annu Mittal
ShareChat and Moj’s City Connects-Ahmedabad saw experts sharing insights on how changing behaviour of young Indian audiences can be captivated with personalisation, short-form content and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 28, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Recently, Sharechat and Moj concluded its Ahmedabad leg of City Connects, powered by exchange4media.com, garnering more than 100 leading marketers and advertisers from the city. The essence of this event, packed with insightful sessions and panel discussions, lay in discussing with brands how the changing behaviour of young Indian audiences can be captivated and effectively leveraging language-first communication and SFV.
The ShareChat and Moj City Connects, Ahmedabad saw an enlightening panel discussion titled 'Beyond Translation: The Roadmap to Captivating Bharat and Young India through Culture, Language & Short Format Video' which was chaired by Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business, ShareChat and Moj. The discussion brought together leading industry leaders namely, Mitul Shah, Founder and CCO of Calculated Chaos, Sanjay Adesara, Head of Marketing at Adani Wilmar, Hemaang Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Rioconn Interactive Pvt. Ltd, and Anu Mittal, AVP of Direct to Consumer Business at Beardo shared invaluable insights.
A key takeaway from the discussion was the need for a unique and resonating digital content strategy. In light of the shortened attention spans, Annu Mittal added, “Marketers must communicate the brand message in the first 5 seconds, the content needs to be a thumb-stopper…”. Similarly, Sanjay Adesara highlighted the importance of language-first communication, saying, “Over the course of 5 years, marketing has become tough, as it now involves different long and short strategies and in this communication, language becomes a major aspect to focus on”
Overall, the panel discussion was both interesting and enriching with insights derived from actual campaigns and anecdotes shared by the esteemed speakers.
The event also hosted another panel discussion titled ‘Creator, Content & Campaigns: Embracing Cultural Diversity and Language First Approach to Drive Brand Strategies’, which was chaired by Seema Walia, Director - Scaled Business, ShareChat, and Moj. The panel consisted of accomplished business professionals including Chirag Dagli, the Founder & Director of Communication Crafts, Khushboo Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Zero Gravity Communications, Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor, and Anuj Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited.
The key insight from this discourse was the need to handpick influencers based on their engagement and alignment with the brand. And recognize creators as brand ambassadors as they have the ability to produce a vast amount of relevant content, thereby taking marketing campaigns to new and exciting heights.
The next leg of ShareChat and Moj City Connects will be held in Chennai on August 3. Click here to know more and register.
https://e4mevents.com/city-connects-2023/
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Linear TV continues to be a 'powerhouse platform' for D2C brands
During a panel discussion, experts discussed how linear TV remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 28, 2023 6:52 PM | 4 min read
In the kaleidoscopic landscape of media and marketing, TV’s presence remains paramount particularly for new and emerging Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands looking to scale up. Television in India possesses an exclusive advantage with 88% of its audiences watching together having shared experiences and presenting an unrivalled opportunity for D2C brands to reach, engage, and retain a diverse, yet targeted audience.
The professionally generated content on TV makes it a powerhouse platform for brands by delivering sticky & high attention viewing in contrast to fragmented and distracted consumption across user generated platforms. This elevates the discovery of new and emerging D2C brands by consumers and makes them a household name very quickly. A well-executed TV ad builds sustained impact and leaves an imprint of the brand message long after the ad was seen. Linear TV establishes a bridge between the offline and online worlds, encouraging potential customers to explore more about the brand, its offerings, and its values.
“Linear TV’s ‘big screen’ advantage builds long-term memory structures for brands, which is far more important for new brands," said Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, during a panel discussion at the recently concluded exchange4media’s D2C Revolution Summit 2023.
The sheer scale of linear TV is simply unparalleled with a universe of nearly 900 million, it can introduce a brand to a massive audience that is inaccessible via other platforms. The presence of HD channels offers affluent audiences at scale willing to experiment with new brands & experiences even at a significant premium to the market average. Over 1 of 4 Indian homes watch HD channels giving D2C brands a compelling opportunity to not only expand their reach among a relevant audience but also achieve greater efficiency and reduce the cost of acquiring customers (CAC).
The linguistic diversity of India visible in the varied content consumption and preference for regional channels has enabled new & emerging D2C brands to leverage TV and address audiences exclusive to specific geographies. While endorsing the power of regional TV channels, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder, Skippi Ice Pops said that they decided to tap the regional markets of AP/Telangana and Gujarat. "The results were amazing. We connected with the audience very fast. We got incoming leads for people who wanted to become stockists. Call flows increased to nearly 3X to 4X times in a day. Our product was being picked up immediately. It was a great move for us, and we will be doing it more often". Presence of regional TV channels have lowered entry costs for D2C brands who can now start small on TV, test & learn before building up to a pan-India campaign.
Nothing comes close to the power of TV’s great characters that lifts brands create a sense of aspiration as well as credibility about the quality of their offerings. According to 4700BC’s Chirag Gupta, when a brand comes to the stage of reaching out to audiences via TV, they need popular faces who have a sense of connection with the viewers. "The influencers in the digital medium only talk to their segment of audience. TV influencers have a wider reach," said Gupta.
Finally, Linear TV is also fully brand safe and de-risks brands from any missteps online. It remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands. Its ability to capture high viewer attention, high reach, leverage regional channels for specific market outreach and powerful yet authentic characters reinforce its standing as an indispensable platform in the marketing plans. The adage of "TV advertising might not be the newest kid on the block, but it sure is the most impactful one!" continues to ring loud & clear.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
The New Powerplay: Disney+ Hotstar to amplify brand outreach this cricket season
Leveraging the power of Connected TV targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 26, 2023 12:02 PM | 5 min read
The resounding cheer of cricket lovers is mounting with the commencement of the much-anticipated cricket season that will kick off with the Asia Cup next month, followed by the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. With India set to host the ICC Men's World Cup tournament after a 12-year gap, the excitement is palpable.
The significance of the upcoming tournament is amplified by the nostalgic victory of the Indian team in the last ODI WC held in India in 2011. The last One Day International World Cup (ODI WC) held in India saw the Indian team emerge victorious, a monumental event etched in the hearts of millions of fans. This year's ODI WC, set to begin in October, could be the perfect platform for brands to ride on the wave of cricketing euphoria and festive excitement.
These high-interest tournaments scheduled right before the peak festive season have set the pitch for more than just sporting exploits for viewers, it is an opportunity too big to miss even for brands. Leveraging the power of Connected TV (CTV) targeting, brands have the potential to make their mark and engage with customers like never before.
The proliferation of CTVs is driving the growth of content consumption in the country and India's largest OTT player, Disney+ Hotstar is at the forefront of this trend. A recent report by Kantar-GroupM states that the number of connected TVs reached 22 million in the last year and are projected to reach 30 million this year. Although these figures are based on household numbers, CTV is known to be a co-viewing experience, with an estimated 80-90 million individuals expected to watch content on CTVs.
With Disney+ Hotstar's advanced targeting options, the cricketing season promises a golden chance for brands to hit the bullseye in terms of audience engagement. The value of Connected TV (CTV) campaigns is no secret, with Disney+ Hotstar demonstrating impressive results. The upcoming cricket season, anticipated to attract millions of cricket fans, not only from India but from around the globe, is a phenomenal stage for brands to make their mark.
The effectiveness of ad campaigns on CTV (Connected TV) can be further supported by the results of an analysis of over 47 campaigns that ran during the ICC T20 WC in 2022, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. The analysis offers valuable insights into the impact of sports advertising on brand exposure and impact. It highlights the importance of consistent brand presence, multi-platform exposure, and innovative ad formats in maximizing advertising impact.
The key highlights of the analysis done on different metrics are as follows:
- ICC T20 World Cup campaigns were a resounding success, delivering 25% higher results compared to the industry benchmark. This suggests that the campaigns resonated well with the target audience and had a significant impact on their perceptions of the brands involved.
- Brands that were active throughout the tournament saw 2 times higher uplifts compared to those that were not as active. This highlights the importance of consistent brand presence and engagement in sports events.
- The uplifts in sponsor brands were 2 times higher compared to the inventory buyers. This suggests that being a sponsor of the event provides a significant advantage in terms of brand exposure and impact.
- Brands that had a presence on CTV along with mobile saw a stronger impact compared to those that had a presence on just one platform. This highlights the importance of having a multi-platform presence in order to reach a wider audience and maximize impact.
- Brands with investments above Rs 5 crores saw the maximum impact, with 2 times higher impact in awareness and favorability. This suggests that a significant investment in advertising can result in a much larger impact.
- Campaigns that supplemented midrolls with other formats such as branded cards, billboards, squeeze-ups, etc. had 1.5 times higher impact in awareness and 2 times higher impact on favorability. This highlights the importance of complementing traditional ad formats with innovative and engaging advertising solutions.
What’s even more exciting is that Disney+ Hotstar is launching billboards on CTV, which is a high impact, premium ad inventory being the first ad placement in the CTV home feed. Both display and video billboards will be available to advertisers on Disney+ Hotstar for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's World Cup.
Several brands have already experienced the magic of Disney+ Hotstar’s platform. They testify that the platform has opened doors to audiences previously hard to reach. Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge, applauds Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offerings saying, "At 99Acres, we are always looking for newer ways to connect with our core audience - premium, affluent, urban, male audiences, especially those who are in the market to buy or rent a property. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to reach our desired audiences at scale, via its CTV offering for Tata IPL 22 and India v/s Australia matches."
The sentiment is echoed by Abhijit Shah, Head - Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience at ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. He says, "Given our country's love for the sport, the recently concluded T20 WC was a key tournament for us to reach out to relevant audiences, Disney+ Hotstar further enabled us to sharply target our intended audiences via CTVs. CTV audiences are predominantly young urban adults with high disposable income, which is also our core audience."
Disney+ Hotstar has also been a perfect match for Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny. "Our latest brand campaign - ‘Go Far, To Come Together’ is about how celebrations can bring people even closer. To amplify our message among our core audience of young, premium, digital-first audiences, we partnered with Disney+ Hotstar. Leveraging its CTV offering during the Asia Cup, we were able to drive significant awareness and purchase intent for the brand,” he stated.
In conclusion, with the cricketing season and the festive fervor all set to engulf the nation, the stage is set for brands to score big with Disney+ Hotstar's CTV offering. This platform’s reach, combined with the power of CTV targeting, makes Disney+ Hotstar the ultimate ally for brands this cricket season.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
