Upstox roped in as IPL's latest official partner: Report

The digital stockbroking company now joins the ranks of TATA Motors, Unacademy, Dream11 and Cred

Updated: Mar 12, 2021 10:10 AM
BCCI has roped in Upstox as IPL’s latest official partner., according to media reports The brand will now join the ranks of other partners like TATA Motors, Unacademy, Dream11 and Cred. The stockbroking firm has clinched the deal after thwarting rival Groww.

Founded in 2015, the company is backed by Ratan Tata and had posted an annual earnings of Rs 148 crore in FY20, emerging as the second-largest stockbroking firm after Zerodha.

