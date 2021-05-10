Star tells advertisers to pay only for the IPL matches played: Report

According to the report in a leading business daily, the official broadcaster has approached the sponsors with the offer to go ahead with the deal when BCCI orders resumption of the tournament

Star Sports has reportedly conveyed to the advertisers who had bought airtime for IPL 14, which has now been suspended, to pay only for the matches that have been played, according to a report in a leading business daily.



The report, quoting sources, has claimed that the official broadcaster has approached the sponsors with the offer to go ahead with the deal when BCCI orders resumption of the tournament.



“Given the unprecedented times, Star India has reached out to all their advertisers informing them and their agencies to only bill for the inventory consumed so far. The contingency plan gives brands the first preference to continue the ad deals if and when BCCI decides to resume the league at a later stage, said a source close to the development," the report states.



BCCI decided to indefinitely suspend the IPL T20 cricket event last week after cases of COVID-19 were reported in its bio-bubble.



The 2021 edition had so far completed 29 of the 60 matches to be played.

Star Sports had roped in 18 sponsors across multiple categories for IPL 2021, while Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform which was streaming the matches live, had 14 sponsors. Star Sports has bagged the IPL's television and digital rights for 2018-2022 for Rs 16,348 crore.

The report does not have an official comment from Star.

