Ad volume for news grew by 14%, GEC 15% during IPL 13: TAM AdEx

During IPL 13, the ad volume for the sports genre also increased by more than three times compared to the period before the tournament

With 92 categories, 115 advertisers and 249 brands this season, IPL13 has broken its own records both in terms of ad revenue and viewership. The latest TAM AdEx report shows the tally of advertisers and brands for IPL 13 grew by 7% and 3% respectively compared to the previous season.

Though the total count of categories stands at 92 in IPL 13 versus 93 in IPL 12. However, four of the top five categories in IPL 13 were from the 'E-commerce‘ sector with 29% share of ad volumes during IPL 13 and the top five categories added 39% share of ad volumes in IPL 13 as compared to contributing 36% share in IPL 12.

On the advertisers’ front, the top five contributed 24% share of ad volumes during both IPL 13 and IPL 12. Also, Oppo India made it to the top during IPL 13 compared to fourth place in IPL 12. And on the brands side, the top added 21% share of ad volumes during both IPL 13 and IPL 12. While Dream11.com moved up by fourth position to achieve first rank in advertising during IPL 13 compared to IPL 12.

Also, 37 new categories were advertised during IPL 13 compared to IPL 12. Banking-Services & Products was the top new category followed by Internet Service Providers compared to IPL 12.

Interestingly, during IPL 13 (53 days), the ad volumes of sports genre spiked by more than three times compared to prior to IPL 13. Similarly, the news and GEC genre too witnessed a spike. As per the data, ad volumes in News and GEC genre rose by 14% and 15% respectively during 53 days of IPL 13 compared to the same period prior to IPL 13. Other genres like movies, movies and kids grew by 9%, 25% and 14% respectively.

Also, the top five advertisers on News had 16% share of Ad Volumes, while the top five list of IPL 13 had a 24% share as per the TAM report.