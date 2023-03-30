KEI Industries announces strategic association with RCB

KEI Industries Ltd. announced its strategic association with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years. The association will help KEI Industries strengthen its growing brand and business presence nationally. The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from 31st March 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will be sporting the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.

Speaking on the association, Mr Anil Gupta, Chairman -Cum- Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is one of the most popular and strongest IPL brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The players of international stature and their consistent bold performance gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”

Speaking on the association, Mr. Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), KEI Industries Ltd. said, “KEI has been actively involved in promoting regional sports, cricket and their association with IPL goes back to 2016. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe. This partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore will help brand KEI to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of fan engagement activities and meet & greet sessions for key channel partners with players during the tournament.”

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mr Akshit Diviaj Gupta, Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore. We are committed towards encouraging and elevating the realm of sports in India. The lovability and fan following of RCB will help to increase KEI brand recognition across the nation. This engagement will further strengthen our relationship with the customers, and we are positive about exploring more opportunities to expand our business.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are pleased to partner with a well-established robust company like KEI Wires & cables. This partnership will offer the brand a pathway to the massive engaged RCB fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to KEI Wires & cables.”

