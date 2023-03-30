KEI Industries announces strategic association with RCB
The wires and cable manufacturer has been onboarded as the Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years
KEI Industries Ltd. announced its strategic association with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years. The association will help KEI Industries strengthen its growing brand and business presence nationally. The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin from 31st March 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will be sporting the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
Speaking on the association, Mr Anil Gupta, Chairman -Cum- Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is one of the most popular and strongest IPL brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The players of international stature and their consistent bold performance gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”
Speaking on the association, Mr. Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), KEI Industries Ltd. said, “KEI has been actively involved in promoting regional sports, cricket and their association with IPL goes back to 2016. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe. This partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore will help brand KEI to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of fan engagement activities and meet & greet sessions for key channel partners with players during the tournament.”
Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mr Akshit Diviaj Gupta, Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore. We are committed towards encouraging and elevating the realm of sports in India. The lovability and fan following of RCB will help to increase KEI brand recognition across the nation. This engagement will further strengthen our relationship with the customers, and we are positive about exploring more opportunities to expand our business.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are pleased to partner with a well-established robust company like KEI Wires & cables. This partnership will offer the brand a pathway to the massive engaged RCB fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to KEI Wires & cables.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Sunfeast Supermilk partners with Chennai Super Kings
The brand will be the Official Strong Biscuit Partner of CSK
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Sunfeast Supermilk from the house of ITC Foods has announced its association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Sunfeast Supermilk will be the Official Strong Biscuit partner of CSK.
“This association brings together two “Super” brands of Tamil Nadu – Superkings, which is a fan favorite & Supermilk that has seen a very successful launch recently. With this partnership, fans are encouraged not to do a normal whistle, but to eat a Strong Milk biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for their favourite team,” the company said.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Chennai Super Kings. This association is a perfect match, as two Strong brands are coming together to provide a wholesome experience to consumers. We wish Chennai Super Kings the very best for a Strong win this season” said Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd.
“We are excited to launch our campaign TVC to announce the association and encourage fans to become Super Fans by consuming a strong milk biscuit and doing a strong whistle. Supermilk will be doing a plethora of activities this season to bring in excitement for both consumers & fans alike.”
"We are excited to welcome Sunfeast Supermilk as the Official Strong Biscuit partner of Chennai Super Kings. Sunfeast Supermilk is a brand that resonates with our team's values, and we look forward to working together to provide our fans with a great snacking experience." said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.
The “Strongaa whistle podu” campaign aims at celebrating the fandom of CSK. Sunfeast Supermilk is committed to providing fans with the perfect snack to enjoy while cheering on their favourite team. The company looks forward to working with Chennai Super Kings and its fans & garnering a Strong support for the team.
BCCI ropes in Herbalife as Official Partner for IPL 2023
Herbalife's deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL, said BCCI secy Jay Shah
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 2:18 PM | 3 min read
Nutrition company Herbalife has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023.
The IPL 2023 is scheduled to be played in the country starting this month, from March 31 to May 26.
Mr. Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI - said, “We are pleased to welcome Herbalife on board as an Official Partner for the 2023 edition of the TATA IPL. The IPL today is a benchmark among the most successful sporting leagues in the world and we are glad to partner with a trusted global brand like Herbalife which is renowned for its science-based sports nutrition products. Their deep understanding of the nutritional needs of athletes makes the brand a perfect fit with the IPL.”
Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman said- “Every sports person and athlete knows the importance of science-backed nutrition and the impact it has on performance, we are excited to welcome on board Herbalife as an Official Partner for IPL 2023. We believe this association will offer an opportunity to gain greater understanding of wellbeing and nutrition on and off the field and have an impact at the various levels of cricket as well”.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this partnership truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also bolsters Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness.”
Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 150 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, which include sporting legends like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.
“At Herbalife, our decades of experience in science-based nutrition, health & wellness solutions have helped athletes in their journey to glory and to live their best life. Nutrition and diet are the most important factor in an athlete’s career as it helps them in building the right physique for their game. Herbalife will be a one stop for all their nutritional needs. From breakfast to post work out meals.” added Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India.
JioCinema unveils host of cricket greats for TATA IPL panel
Chris Gayle, AB DeVilliers, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra return with Zaheer Khan, Graeme Smith, Brett Lee, among a battery of stars
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 12:00 PM | 2 min read
After roping in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav, JioCinema has announced a galaxy of superstars on their expert panel for the 2023 TATA Indian Premier League.
Indian Premier League champions, title-winning mentors, all-time stats leaders and future hall-of-famers like Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, Parthiv Patel and Scott Styris will headline JioCinema’s star-studded expert panel bringing fans the most comprehensive, immersive, and in-depth coverage of the 2023 edition across 16 feeds. Joining them would be a battery of superstars including Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann among others.
The panel includes four of top-ten TATA IPL run-getters of all time in Raina (5528), DeVilliers (5162) Gayle (4965), and Robin Uthappa (4952). Gayle and ABD are No. 1 & No. 2 respectively in Most Sixes list of the TATA IPL with Raina at eight and Uthappa at 10. Gayle also wears the crown of highest individual score with his unbeaten 175 and sits atop in the list of most centuries ever in the TATA IPL. Raina and Uthappa also have been part of multiple TATA IPL-winning campaigns.
Kumble and Jhulan Goswami will bring in tales and anecdotes from championship-winning experience, albeit as mentors with Mumbai Indians. IPL winners Patel and Kedar Jadhav will give viewers their insights in Hindi and Marathi respectively.
In Styris, the panel has an expert who’s been a champion with multiple franchisees including Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings. One of the world’s fastest bowlers ever and championship winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, Lee will be joined by World Cup winning captain Morgan and country mate Swann. Adding further teeth to the line-up will be Smith, commissioner of SA20 and former IPL player and one of the world’s most respected leaders the game has ever seen.
“The grand assortment of experts and record number of feeds for the TATA IPL this year lends to our commitment to present the league like never before. They will bring viewers all things around the league, sport and beyond in one place, making JioCinema a one-stop shop for their favourite sports extravaganza,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “Fans are at the heart of our offerings and this panel will enhance the rich and engaging experience that JioCinema offers, reflecting the excitement and passion of this world-class event.”
Disney Star closes in on Rs 2500 crore ad sales for IPL
Despite uncertain economic environment, many past sponsors, including start-ups such as Dream11 and legacy brands such as Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints, Pepsi & Tata have come on board
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 29, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
With just two more days to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL), official broadcaster Disney Star is believed to have closed ad sale deals worth Rs 2500 crore, and sources claim deals worth another Rs 500 crore are under discussion. Despite uncertain economic environment, many past sponsors, including start-ups such as Dream11 and legacy brands such as Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints, Pepsi, Tata and vivo have struck deals with the broadcaster.
Disney Star India, which has retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore, has a daunting task of monetising the huge bets that it has made on IPL. If estimates provided by industry sources are to be believed, the ad revenue earned by Disney Star from IPL has almost doubled in four years, from Rs 1800 crore in 2018 to reach a high of Rs 3500 crore in 2022.
“With a new player in the market (Viacom 18), Disney is definitely under pressure to reach at least the 2022 mark. The shift in eyeballs and ad dollars to digital has made this a tough IPL for Disney Star which is pulling all its strings to close the ad deals,” said an industry source.
That said, IPL has an established advertising revenue stream on TV which is also the go-to medium for brand building. It adds to the distribution muscle of the broadcast rights holder.
Earlier this month, sources in the industry claimed that Disney Star has signed 11 sponsors and has more than 55 brands onboard. “This number should have shot up to 15 sponsors and at least 75 brands by now,” said another senior industry source.
While the broadcaster continues to be tight-lipped about the details, highly placed sources have confirmed the development to exchange4media.
It is also learnt that the brands that have signed the deals are largely from categories such as fantasy gaming, beverage, telecom, fintech, insurance, auto, online delivery, consumer durables, paints, FMCG and travel.
Meanwhile, to increase its reach, Disney Star has announced that it will telecast 12 IPL matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies for the first time since the network bought TV rights for the tournament. The move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
“With Jio giving them competition this year, the broadcaster is playing smart and coming up with newer ways to catch more brands. One should expect the number to cross 75 as they near the tournament," said another industry veteran.
Mahindra is the Official SUV Partner of 4 IPL teams
Partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced its association as the official SUV partner with four T20 league teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals– and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.
“Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the four teams, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season,” the company said.
With this association, Mahindra will aim to boost test drives at its dealerships across the country, it said.
Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, " We are thrilled to be associated with four marquee teams competing in the T20 league as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value. "
Recently, Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as the title sponsor, and the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as the official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offered Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which resonate with the values of boxing. India topped the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals.
Bira 91 announces partnership with 5 teams ahead of IPL 2023
The brand will serve as the Official Partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Bira 91, India’s fastest growing beer brand, today announced that they have partnered with five teams ahead of the new season in 2023. Serving as the Official Partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season, Bira 91 is set to bring a fresh and innovative approach to fan engagement for one of India’s biggest sporting events. These partnerships are a true celebration of the fusion of cricket and beer, creating bespoke experiences for India’s new-age consumers.
Cricket and beer have long been considered a perfect combination, with many fans of the sport enjoying a chilled beer while watching their favorite teams in action. The experience of watching cricket with friends, family or fellow fans is enhanced by the addition of beer, with the shared enjoyment of a few cold ones adding to the camaraderie and sense of occasion. Bira 91 has been a long-standing supporter of cricket, both through its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the partnership with Delhi Capitals last year. The association with cricket has helped elevate the sports viewing experience of fans and helped increase the brand’s visibility amongst fans, with Bira 91 becoming a go-to beer for those watching cricket matches across India and beyond.
Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO of Bira 91 expressed his excitement about the partnerships, saying, “As a brand deeply rooted in cricket culture, Bira 91 is thrilled to be the Official Partner for each of these amazingly talented teams. As the worlds of cricket and beer both undergo a generational shift, fans and consumers crave new and flavorful experiences. Addressing this change of guard through our multi-year partnerships, our intent is to elevate the cricket-viewing experience amongst Indian consumers."
Bira 91 is one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the world, offering a distinct range of flavorful beers. By partnering with 5 outstanding teams, the brand aims to expand its reach across regions and brew the timeless love Indians have for cricket and beer.
