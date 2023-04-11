7UP is ‘Official Refreshment Partner’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country
7UP has joined hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its ‘Official Refreshment Partner’.
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country and establish 7UP as the season's must-have refreshment.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the most watched squad. As a super-duper refresher of the super duper RCB fans, our goal is to give fans an even more refreshing experience this summer as they cheer their team this cricketing season.”
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to partner with 7UP for the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy their favorite 7UP while watching the team play bold on the field.”
Cadbury Bournvita responds to 'taiyari diabetes ki' video
The 'deinfluencing’ video claims Cadbury Bournvita has excessive sugar content and other ingredients that can cause harmful diseases like cancer
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 6:30 PM | 1 min read
Days after a social media user put up a video claiming that Cadbury Bournvita has excessive sugar content and other ingredients that can cause harmful diseases like cancer, the brand has now issued a clarification.
"Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one-and-a-half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children,” shared the brand.
April 9, 2023
The 'deinfluencing' video, which has now gone viral, was posted on April 5. In the video, the person is seen talking about how Bournvita is cheating the consumers and getting them to consume sugar. In the end of the video, the person said, 'Taiyari Diabetes Ki'. This was a spin-off of their tagline "Taiyari jeet ki".
A very important video message that every parent and individual should see. pic.twitter.com/grmAqVf0cK— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 5, 2023
Adda52.com onboards David Warner for the 7th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’
The Australian cricketer and 7 players will be part of the final table
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Adda52.com has roped in David Warner as the guest of honour for the 7th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’.
The campaign brings poker enthusiasts from across the country and offers an opportunity to play poker with the achievers from their respective fields. David Warner along with 7 players will be part of the final table that will take place online on 7th May 2023.
Speaking on the campaign, Shivanandan Pare, CEO and Executive Director, Deltatech Gaming Limited said, “We are very excited to have David Warner for the 7th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’. Our aim has been to bring together poker enthusiasts from all walks of life and we are elated to have David Warner join us for this all-new edition. The ‘Poker Night with Stars’ is an opportunity of a lifetime for players to play a game of poker with the big names who have made it large in their fields and have a magical experience of interacting with them.”
Warner said, “I am delighted to take part in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign by Adda52.com. Like cricket, poker is an interesting mix of strategy, skill and talent and this would be a great platform for me to showcase my poker skills. I wish all the exceptional players all the best and I look forward to playing with them in the final.”
Schneider Electric is ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals
‘Luminous Power Technologies’ has come on board as the ‘Title Sponsor’ of the team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Schneider Electric has announced that it has become the ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals for the second consecutive year.
Rajasthan Royals team and management have yet again pledged to become ‘Green Yodhas’ for the planet. They will be working in collaboration with Schneider Electric to spread awareness around sustainability by urging the sports lovers to unite and accelerate their actions towards climate change. Luminous Power Technologies, owned by Schneider Electric recently became the Title Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals Team for the 2023 season, further strengthening group’s commitment towards sustainability.
Lauding Rajasthan Royals in their quest to go green, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India (Designate); MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd (Designate), said “Cricket being the most loved sport in the country, partnerships such as these are important to garner awareness and influence mindsets. Today as we are grappling with the challenges of climate change, we need to incorporate sustainability in all aspects of life. With a vision to bridge progress and sustainability, we are extremely proud and excited to become Rajasthan Royals’ sustainability partner and welcome them to become Green Yodhas for the planet.”
Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer of Rajasthan Royals, said, “We had an impactful association with Schneider Electric last season with sustainability as the core focus. Given the two brands’ common objective of positively impacting society, we are delighted to be extending this partnership for another year. Cricket and sports have a huge influence on the society and we are looking forward towards driving sustainability and supporting the Green Yodha initiative through various campaigns during the season, which will highlight the need for being more climate conscious.”
Commenting on the partnership, Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater India, Schneider Electric said, “Cricket is my favorite sport and I always look forward to the T20 season with excitement. However, every small activity, be it on-field or off-field, has some environmental impact associated with it. Therefore, I believe that watching cricket should be both enjoyable and responsible. To steer this conversation among the masses, we have once again become their official sustainability partners. We welcome the team and its management on board and congratulate them for their efforts on becoming Green Yodhas for the planet.”
Muted ad environment may mar growth: Elara Capital
According to Karan Taurani, SVP – Research Analyst, Elara Capital, the MSO blackout, poor Box Office performances and the volatile markets are affecting industry performances
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
MSO blackout due to NTO implementation plays spoilsport for TV
Q4 has been a relatively muted quarter with revenues declining both sequentially and yearly due to MSO issues as NTO 3.0 implementation led to a blackout. Also, new age/e-commerce companies posted lower ad spends and FMCG segment saw muted growth due to RM inflationary pressures and weaker consumer demand. TV advertisement/subscription revenues are expected to decline 10%/2% YoY on an average. The Radio medium has been growing slowly compared with other forms of media, while consumers have significantly shifted towards digital. Expect ENIL/MBL to report a revenue growth of 27%/10% YoY.
Footfall recovery, a challenge
The Hindi box office (BO) is expected to recover 75% in Q4FY23 against 85% recovery in Q3FY23 (vs pre-Covid levels of Q3FY20). Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar were the only two films that reported healthy BO. Films such as Shehzada and Selfie performed below expectations. Post the merger with Inox, expect PVR’s BO revenues to decline 20% sequentially due to likely dismal BO performance leading to lower footfalls. Expect other metrics such as ATP/SPH to decline 4%/12% sequentially whereas both may grow 11%/24% versus pre-Covid levels. Footfalls are expected to decline 16.7% sequentially.
Volatile macro headwinds hurt Affle’s growth
Affle is expected to report an overall revenue of INR 3,610mn in Q4FY23E, a growth of 14.6% YoY (4% QoQ dip). March is a seasonally weak quarter for Affle, which with growing pressure in the developed markets may lead to sequential revenue dip in Q4, although the business in the emerging markets is performing well. CPCU pricing is expected to be flat sequentially, but the number of converted users may dip 3%.
Our top picks in the Media space are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun TV and PVR, and in the internet space is Affle India.
World Health Day and e4m Health & Wellness Marketing Awards 2023 echo the same message
The awards celebrate brands and agencies for creating, and marketing products that enable consumers to experience a better quality of life
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 9:02 AM | 4 min read
Health is the biggest asset today and being healthy is becoming the new life rule for everyone. Good health is an invaluable asset that leads to a fulfilling life. It is important to prioritise health and adopt healthy habits to ensure that we can enjoy life to the fullest. Today, World Health Day is being celebrated across the globe to raise awareness about physical and mental health that can help people live happy lives.
World Health Day is a great opportunity for people to focus on their fitness goals, practise healthy eating habits and make health their priority. As we shift our focus towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, brands too have to pivot their strategies to cater to the consumers’ demand for high-quality and effective health and wellness products.
Health and wellness are critical aspects of human life. In line with this concept, exchange4media Group is proud to announce its 4th edition of Health & Wellness Marketing Awards. The awards celebrate and honour brands and agencies for creating and marketing products that help consumers experience a better quality of life. The award covers a wide range of categories right from food, consumer goods, technology, retail, and auto to real estate. If your brand speaks of healthier alternatives for the masses at large, nominate for the awards now!
Brands are now leaving no stone unturned to create products that elevate their customer’s lifestyle. Consumers are now putting health first among other things and are ready to pay for whatever it takes to get access to healthy and fresh food. With rapid data penetration, brands have got the much-needed opportunity to propagate the message that good health is central to human happiness and well-being through their smart advertising.
Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, several industry leaders shared their thoughts on health being the biggest asset and focused on enjoying a healthy and fulfilling life. Suman Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard, said, “The World Health Day stands tall to raise awareness about health issues and to make each one of us conscious of the fact that our health is the most precious gift we can gift ourselves. We should make a pledge to become active & add some form of exercise in our daily regime.”
Echoing the same sentiments, Ritu Mittal, Head - Marketing and Digital, Bayer India said, "On World Health Day, let us unite and pledge to make self-care accessible to all. With creativity, science, and technology, we can transform healthcare and make it more equitable. At Bayer, we work every day towards our vision of health for all. Together, let's ensure that no one is denied the basic right to access quality care, and that everyone can enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life."
Dr Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said it was time to revitalize the country’s healthcare ecosystem and focus on creating a healthier and prosperous future. “On this World Health Day, the country’s healthcare ecosystem should revitalize itself and re-evaluate its current healthcare status. In order to achieve 'health for all' in our country, we must take a multi-pronged approach to health, including improving infrastructure, increasing the workforce, making healthcare affordable, promoting preventive health through appropriate investments, improving access to medicines, and addressing health inequalities. Our goal is to make it easier for people to prioritize their health and well-being so India can overcome challenges and create a healthier, more prosperous future”, Bajaj said.
Mustufa Arsiwalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Bel Foods, said, “Sensory pleasure from taste of food has been a major determinant of food take. In today's world, consumers are not just looking for products that taste good, they want brands that prioritize their health and well-being. Brands are fortifying a food or beverage with essential vitamins, minerals or function ingredients. e4m health and wellness marketing awards recognizes and celebrates brands that prioritize the health and well-being of their customers. It is truly inspiring to be a part of this movement towards a healthier future.”
Click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/e4m-health-wellness-marketing-awards-2023/register
We create brand-safe environments for users to engage with: Julian Fernando, Teads
The Vice President - Publisher & Platform Solutions (Asia) spoke to e4m about the stringent process of onboarding publishers and how it builds trust among advertisers
By Shantanu David | Apr 7, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
As Vice President - Publisher & Platform Solutions (Asia) for Teads, Julian Fernando is inundated with requests from publishers, to the point of having to become extremely selective of who the company works with.
“At ad:tech (held in Delhi in March) we met so many publishers who wanted to come on board. But we have such a stringent process to onboard publishers that half of them won’t even get in. Then they ask ‘are you really in this business to make money?’ Of course, I am, but I also have a promise to the advertiser.”
“We evaluate on a few criteria. If it’s scale, we evaluate on scale; if it’s relevance, we evaluate on relevance, and relevance is most important to us. So, there are different metrics. Honestly, it might look like a super simple process that anyone can do, but no one understands what’s happening behind the scenes and the kind of evaluations we do. Because once we do that, we see the stickiness of return customers and build partnerships that continue over years. And we do it because we want to know whom we’re promising what to,” he says.
Teads operates a cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform enables partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies. For advertisers and their agencies, it offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s leading publishers and content providers.
Fernando says the company believes in building an ecosystem of trust where advertisers who are advertising on Teads are assured certain results, and that’s why they pay top dollar. “It’s not my process, it’s Teads’ global process. And that’s why we’re not competing for 15, 20 cents. We’re expensive because we’re worth it. We've always operated in the premium content space with the simple promise that we will create clean and brand-safe environments for users to engage with,” says Fernando.
And premium content is ideal, because advertisers, publishers, and platforms all have invested heavily in creating quality products, which is what makes consumers come back. Having worked with The Times of India and Indian Express Groups, Fernando’s print background is bolstered by his stints with Yahoo, and operating in the digital ecosystem.
Fernando compares it to arranging a traditional marriage in India, where parents meet and evaluate their offspring’s potential mates. “That’s why I believe if you want to trust a platform, the platform has to trust you back. Once you’ve signed a contract with Teads, you know exactly where your money is going, and whether or not your entire inventory is sold. People come in and say they want to do a test and then they’ll decide. That’s not marriage, that’s dating.”
India Kids Summit concludes
This was the fourth edition
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 6:46 PM | 3 min read
IWMBuzz.com, an entertainment platform, hosted the 4th edition of its highly anticipated India Kids Summit at KidZania, Mumbai. The summit brought together representatives and speakers from leading players in the kids' content and Entertainment space.
Attendees also had the opportunity to interface with leaders from the media space, including Sonali Bhattacharya (Viacom 18), Sapna Arora (Dentsu India), and Soumini Paul (Hungama Digital Media), among others.
The summit delved into current and future trends in the kids' entertainment space and featured engaging and insightful discussions, debates, and fireside chats. Exciting topics of discussion included 'Looking Ahead: Advertisement Spending In Kids Genre And What Are Brands Betting On', 'Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2023', 'Data and Digital: Innovations and Tools For Future Growth', and the Importance Of Experiential Marketing In times of Metaverse Buzz. The event emphasized the seriousness of the kids' entertainment business and experiential learning in today's world.
The event had its keynote speaker, Steen Kokkenborg, General Manager of Lego India, throwing light on the significance of kids’ business for the Lego Group. “Kids learn through role play and that leads to their social development. We are the closest to kids, after their parents, as many children spend time playing legos. This delivers learning through fun and play. With kids getting smarter, we as a company are constantly innovating to give more and help kids grow,” he said.
The Summit took off on an active, interactive note with a panel discussion on Physical Experiential Marketing VS Metaverse. Talking about the tech explosion in the games space for children happening through blockchain, AI or metaverse, Sonali Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18 shared, “We are at the cusp of this merging revolution where physical experiences blend with virtual activations. Children are early adopters and they embrace is head-on. However, one cannot take away the element of physical play from them. Play element is key to their social development and if we all were immersed in just virtual space, enriching Summits like this won’t exist and we would be losing out on a lot.”
Take the virtual space a notch higher and then you have influencers bridging the gap between children/ parents and brands. Just like how any booming industry brings along influencer marketing, the kids’ entertainment industry is marching forward in this segment too. While there are emerging trends to look out for, Chhavi Mittal, a mom influencer and Founder, Being Woman, said, “When a brand approaches me and while planning the project the product’s messaging to children or parents, I look at what value is it adding to the children and how I can put across the messaging that connects the child, mother and the brand.”
In the fast-evolving tech age, a child, along with their parents, is constantly bombarded with content and zillion products tempting them. That is where values play a major role, highlights Nityanand Charan Das, Leadership & Mindfulness Coach from ISKCON “When it comes to learning through various forms, there is material learning but we also have to start creating strong spiritual foundation from the age of 5. This will enable them to develop endurance, resilience and several other values which will help them manifest their dreams,” he concluded.
Rahul Dhamdhere, Chief Marketing Officer, KidZania, said, “KidZania is an entire nation, specifically designed-created for children. The concept goes way back to the 1990s. Today we are present in 22 countries with 28 KidZanias worldwide. Children are our future generation and how we shape their personalities is crucial. We are very happy and excited to have been a part of this summit, interacting with a myriad of speakers and brands. The discussions on key topics ensured a huge success.”
