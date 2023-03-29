KEI becomes Principal Partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players and official members of Team RCB to sport the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey
Wires and cables manufacturer KEI Industries Ltd has announced its strategic association with Royal Challengers Bangalore as Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years.
The association will help KEI Industries strengthen its growing brand and business presence nationally, the company said. The sixteenth edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin from 31st March 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will be sporting the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.
Speaking on the association, Anil Gupta, Chairman -Cum- Managing Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is one of the most popular and strongest IPL brands. KEI is one of the leading wires & cables player serving customers across 60 counties globally and we see a great synergy between both the brands. The players of international stature and their consistent bold performance gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe.”
Speaking on the association, Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), KEI Industries Ltd. said, “KEI has been actively involved in promoting regional sports, cricket and their association with IPL goes back to 2016. India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe. This partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore will help brand KEI to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of fan engagement activities and meet & greet sessions for key channel partners with players during the tournament.”
Sharing his thoughts on the association, Akshit Diviaj Gupta, Director, KEI Industries Ltd. said, “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore. We are committed towards encouraging and elevating the realm of sports in India. The lovability and fan following of RCB will help to increase KEI brand recognition across the nation. This engagement will further strengthen our relationship with the customers, and we are positive about exploring more opportunities to expand our business.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are pleased to partner with a well-established robust company like KEI Wires & cables. This partnership will offer the brand a pathway to the massive engaged RCB fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to KEI Wires & cables.”
JioCinema unveils host of cricket greats for TATA IPL panel
Chris Gayle, AB DeVilliers, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, Aakash Chopra return with Zaheer Khan, Graeme Smith, Brett Lee, among a battery of stars
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 12:00 PM | 2 min read
After roping in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav, JioCinema has announced a galaxy of superstars on their expert panel for the 2023 TATA Indian Premier League.
Indian Premier League champions, title-winning mentors, all-time stats leaders and future hall-of-famers like Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, Parthiv Patel and Scott Styris will headline JioCinema’s star-studded expert panel bringing fans the most comprehensive, immersive, and in-depth coverage of the 2023 edition across 16 feeds. Joining them would be a battery of superstars including Zaheer Khan, Brett Lee, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann among others.
The panel includes four of top-ten TATA IPL run-getters of all time in Raina (5528), DeVilliers (5162) Gayle (4965), and Robin Uthappa (4952). Gayle and ABD are No. 1 & No. 2 respectively in Most Sixes list of the TATA IPL with Raina at eight and Uthappa at 10. Gayle also wears the crown of highest individual score with his unbeaten 175 and sits atop in the list of most centuries ever in the TATA IPL. Raina and Uthappa also have been part of multiple TATA IPL-winning campaigns.
Kumble and Jhulan Goswami will bring in tales and anecdotes from championship-winning experience, albeit as mentors with Mumbai Indians. IPL winners Patel and Kedar Jadhav will give viewers their insights in Hindi and Marathi respectively.
In Styris, the panel has an expert who’s been a champion with multiple franchisees including Deccan Chargers and Chennai Super Kings. One of the world’s fastest bowlers ever and championship winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, Lee will be joined by World Cup winning captain Morgan and country mate Swann. Adding further teeth to the line-up will be Smith, commissioner of SA20 and former IPL player and one of the world’s most respected leaders the game has ever seen.
“The grand assortment of experts and record number of feeds for the TATA IPL this year lends to our commitment to present the league like never before. They will bring viewers all things around the league, sport and beyond in one place, making JioCinema a one-stop shop for their favourite sports extravaganza,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “Fans are at the heart of our offerings and this panel will enhance the rich and engaging experience that JioCinema offers, reflecting the excitement and passion of this world-class event.”
Disney Star closes in on Rs 2500 crore ad sales for IPL
Despite uncertain economic environment, many past sponsors, including start-ups such as Dream11 and legacy brands such as Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints, Pepsi & Tata have come on board
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 29, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
With just two more days to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL), official broadcaster Disney Star is believed to have closed ad sale deals worth Rs 2500 crore, and sources claim deals worth another Rs 500 crore are under discussion. Despite uncertain economic environment, many past sponsors, including start-ups such as Dream11 and legacy brands such as Airtel, Coke, Asian Paints, Pepsi, Tata and vivo have struck deals with the broadcaster.
Disney Star India, which has retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore, has a daunting task of monetising the huge bets that it has made on IPL. If estimates provided by industry sources are to be believed, the ad revenue earned by Disney Star from IPL has almost doubled in four years, from Rs 1800 crore in 2018 to reach a high of Rs 3500 crore in 2022.
“With a new player in the market (Viacom 18), Disney is definitely under pressure to reach at least the 2022 mark. The shift in eyeballs and ad dollars to digital has made this a tough IPL for Disney Star which is pulling all its strings to close the ad deals,” said an industry source.
That said, IPL has an established advertising revenue stream on TV which is also the go-to medium for brand building. It adds to the distribution muscle of the broadcast rights holder.
Earlier this month, sources in the industry claimed that Disney Star has signed 11 sponsors and has more than 55 brands onboard. “This number should have shot up to 15 sponsors and at least 75 brands by now,” said another senior industry source.
While the broadcaster continues to be tight-lipped about the details, highly placed sources have confirmed the development to exchange4media.
It is also learnt that the brands that have signed the deals are largely from categories such as fantasy gaming, beverage, telecom, fintech, insurance, auto, online delivery, consumer durables, paints, FMCG and travel.
Meanwhile, to increase its reach, Disney Star has announced that it will telecast 12 IPL matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies for the first time since the network bought TV rights for the tournament. The move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
“With Jio giving them competition this year, the broadcaster is playing smart and coming up with newer ways to catch more brands. One should expect the number to cross 75 as they near the tournament," said another industry veteran.
Mahindra is the Official SUV Partner of 4 IPL teams
Partners with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced its association as the official SUV partner with four T20 league teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals– and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.
“Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the four teams, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season,” the company said.
With this association, Mahindra will aim to boost test drives at its dealerships across the country, it said.
Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, " We are thrilled to be associated with four marquee teams competing in the T20 league as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value. "
Recently, Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as the title sponsor, and the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as the official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offered Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which resonate with the values of boxing. India topped the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals.
Bira 91 announces partnership with 5 teams ahead of IPL 2023
The brand will serve as the Official Partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Bira 91, India’s fastest growing beer brand, today announced that they have partnered with five teams ahead of the new season in 2023. Serving as the Official Partner for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season, Bira 91 is set to bring a fresh and innovative approach to fan engagement for one of India’s biggest sporting events. These partnerships are a true celebration of the fusion of cricket and beer, creating bespoke experiences for India’s new-age consumers.
Cricket and beer have long been considered a perfect combination, with many fans of the sport enjoying a chilled beer while watching their favorite teams in action. The experience of watching cricket with friends, family or fellow fans is enhanced by the addition of beer, with the shared enjoyment of a few cold ones adding to the camaraderie and sense of occasion. Bira 91 has been a long-standing supporter of cricket, both through its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the partnership with Delhi Capitals last year. The association with cricket has helped elevate the sports viewing experience of fans and helped increase the brand’s visibility amongst fans, with Bira 91 becoming a go-to beer for those watching cricket matches across India and beyond.
Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO of Bira 91 expressed his excitement about the partnerships, saying, “As a brand deeply rooted in cricket culture, Bira 91 is thrilled to be the Official Partner for each of these amazingly talented teams. As the worlds of cricket and beer both undergo a generational shift, fans and consumers crave new and flavorful experiences. Addressing this change of guard through our multi-year partnerships, our intent is to elevate the cricket-viewing experience amongst Indian consumers."
Bira 91 is one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the world, offering a distinct range of flavorful beers. By partnering with 5 outstanding teams, the brand aims to expand its reach across regions and brew the timeless love Indians have for cricket and beer.
IPL 2023 total ad investment to be between $490 and $600 mn: Report
The report by Media Partners Asia says Jio Cinema’s IPL 2023 penetration will be 20-30 million
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
In the upcoming IPL 2023, Jio Cinema, the official digital streaming partner, will achieve penetration of 20-30 million, as per a report by Media Partners Asia has said.
As per the report, mobile supremacy and a CTV strategy will drive Jio Cinema to an estimated $330 to $350 million in ad sales.
As for Star India, the report says the broadcaster's ad sales is expected to reach $200 to $220 million.
The report further says that total ad investment in IPL 2023 falls within a wide range between $490 and $600 million.
WPL: Great show on ground, but what about TV?
Industry players said TV viewership for the first edition of Women’s Premier League was less than expected but decent
By Aditi Gupta | Mar 28, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
The first TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) concluded on March 26, 2023, with a tremendous response on ground. DY Patil saw a full house for the final, but the response was tepid in terms of TV viewership, shared industry players.
It was a different story on digital. JioCinema, which streamed the tournament free as the official digital streaming partner, clocked the highest watch-time per user (more than 50 minutes per match), according to Viacom18 Sports.
“Our vision is to nurture TATA WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.
Commenting on the advertisers roped in for WPL, he further said, “We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience.”
As per the official release, the inaugural season of TATA WPL on JioCinema delivered the highest viewership for any women’s event globally. In fact, the summit clash of the inaugural season between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw over 10 million new viewers tuning in.
We are yet to receive the television viewership figures for the finals but industry experts said the ratings were decent for the first couple of matches. However, they are hopeful that the numbers for the semis and finals would be better.
While Madison Media CEO Amol Dighe said the WPL television ratings till the third week were “not fantastic” but decent, Jigar Rambhia, COO of sports ed-tech startup Sporjo, expressed disappointment at the TV numbers, saying they weren’t looking good.
“The TV numbers have been disappointing as the response on-ground has been tremendous. We had a completely sold-out match on Sunday with 35,000 people at the DY Patil stadium for the finals. In fact, the match before that also pulled a crowd of 20,000-25000 people. Getting such numbers for a women's cricket match is not easy and if that has been achieved, I am not sure why TV numbers aren't looking good,” Rambhia wondered.
Sharing the viewership data for the first three weeks of WPL, Madison’s Dighe said the TV rating for the first week was 0.22, which went up to 0.28 in the second week, and 0.27 in the third.
As per Dighe, the male viewership rating for week 1 was 0.2 TVR, in week 2 it was 0.32 and by week 3 it was 0.31.
“The ratings till the third week were not fantastic but it was decent. The expectations were high and I think the ratings for the semi-final and final matches will be better (figures are not available yet),” Dighe noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said the WPL TV ratings have been decent.
“It was the first edition and with time, WPL will catch up on popularity, but it was a decent start. Also, it's a first edition and there is no data available for comparison. For women’s cricket it's a good start.”
According to data available with exchange4media, in terms of cumulative LIVE reach, in Week 1, 51 million people watched it LIVE while 61 million watched in Week 2.
Sharing the duration of advertising spots in the matches, Dighe said that the ads got 1,800 seconds of air time during the first match, which increased to 2700 seconds by the 14th game.
Talking about the revenue generated by the league, a senior industry person said Viacom18 Sports is likely to have met its targets as the number could be as high as Rs 80-90 crore. Over 50 advertisers and 10 sponsors have signed on with the official broadcaster. Some industry experts said it was too early to provide exact figures, but the official broadcaster is expected to earn around Rs 70-90 crore.
Sharing more insights was Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, who opined that WPL had a good start and is likely to gain momentum over the years. “Like all new initiatives, WPL 1 has had a good start. I personally played a frontal role in IPL 1 more than 15 years ago and TV ad revenue was a mere Rs 200 odd crore, no more. Today it is 20 times the initial number. So WPL too will gain momentum over the years. Viacom18, I believe, met targets as the feedback has been positive all around.”
Advertisers’ score
Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster and digital partner of WPL had signed around 10 sponsors for this first season - Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, BoB, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries.
The women’s league also attracted advertisements across categories and their interest went up from the first match to the 14th, noted Dighe. “I can say it was a decent beginning for the WPL this year. Advertisers' interest also went up and there were ads across categories.”
Rambhia, too, said that the tournament was well received. “Every team sold out every possible slot. TV and digital were almost full. I am hoping it is decent money for Viacom18.”
Goyal, however, noted that advertisers were experimenting with no large commitments. “They were just wetting their feet,” he said.
With inputs from Sonam Saini
Ampere roped in as RCB's official EV partner
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB-themed Primus electric scooter, which will be gifted to the Player of the Match
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 11:19 AM | 3 min read
Ampere the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (“GEMPL”) has collaborated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their Official EV Partner for the upcoming season of the T20 League. With Royal Challengers Bangalore being the world’s first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, the collaboration is in perfect sync with Ampere's commitment to lead India towards a greener future.
Built on the spirit of sustainability and purpose, the Cheerleader Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore will showcase a distinctive Jersey integration that will be referred to as the 'Ampere Take Charge Squad. Their outfits and the musical instruments will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap.
The brand will launch a limited edition RCB themed Primus electric scooter, and each match played at the home ground will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the Limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away of special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.
Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as our values and purpose for sustainability are perfectly aligned. Cricket is a democratic game and is a religion in India. Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customer’s at large, while we continue to democratize smart & sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2 wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”
The collaboration will extend Ampere's Har Gully Electric campaign to the Har Gully Cricket theme, featuring star RCB players, evoking nostalgia about gully cricket that the country is known to enjoy. Ampere customers will get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences, interesting on-ground activations, and more.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique
touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”
The philosophy adopted by RCB is reflected in their approach both on and off the field, with the mantra "Defeats don't defeat us, the Challenger Spirit keeps us alive." Meanwhile, Ampere's clarion call is to Take Charge and contribute towards a more sustainable future. By collaborating together, they aim to convey the message that impact is created only when we Take Charge, emphasizing the importance of both a bold attitude and charging towards sustainability.
