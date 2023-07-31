IPL expected to become the most popular sporting event worldwide: Earned Equity Report

As many as 17 new advertising categories and 88 new brands advertised in the first 63 matches of TATA IPL this year compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15, according to a TAM advertising report.

Pan Masala continues to be the top spender, beating fantasy sports/ecomm gaming category, which has been maintaining its top position since the last IPL.

The latest report states that Pan Masala, which was consistently second after ecomm gaming in the first 44 matches, now contributes to 16 % of ad volume. Ecomm gaming has 14 % share in ad volume, the report said.

In IPL 16, these two categories managed to be in the top five advertising categories throughout the 63 matches.

Compared to the 63 matches during the last IPL, the share of Pan Masala increased from 7% to 16% and for ecomm gaming it was the same at 14%.

Apart from these two, the other categories in the top five are aerated soft drinks (9%), biscuits (9%) and cellular phone services (7%), which means three out of five top categories are food and beverages.

Collectively, the top five categories in IPL 16 together had 55% share of Ad Volumes while top five advertisers contributed 38% share of Ad Volumes during 63 matches this season.

Sporta Technologies was the leading advertiser during all 63 matches with 10 % share in Ad Volumes compared to 7% last IPL season.

Among the 88 new brands, ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ was the leading brand followed by Thums Up Charged, Rupay Credit, Airtel 5G Plus-Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and ‘Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi’.

Top advertisers for this year’s IPL are Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Parle Biscuits, Coca Cola India and Bharti Airtel.

The percentage share (based on Ad Volumes) of Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and K P Pan Foods, increased from 7% and 4%, respectively in IPL 15 to 10% and 8% in IPL 16.

Top five new advertising categories are biscuits, moisturising lotions, ecom-travel and tourism, dry-fruit and luggage.

The report also mentioned common and exclusive brands on national sports channels versus regional sports channels in IPL 16.

A total of 13 exclusive brands were seen on national (Hindi and English language) sports channels while 18 exclusive brands made it to regional language sports channels during the 63 matches this IPL.

Dream11.com, an online sports gaming platform, was leading the list of common brands on both regional and Hindi + English sports channels during the 63 matches.

As many as 87 brands were common on both channel categories during the 54 matches this IPL, the report said.