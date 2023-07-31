IPL expected to become the most popular sporting event worldwide: Earned Equity Report
Wavemaker's 8th edition of the report found that IPL 2023 saw significant growth, almost 2.5 times more than the previous period
Wavemaker MESH - Real Time Data Intelligence solution today released the 8th edition of Earned Equity report that reads real time environmental signals on IPL 2023. The report analyses how the audience perception of IPL has evolved over the years. It focuses on the digital audience and uses data points like consumption data around digital content and social and search insights.
The report records the social conversations around IPL 2023 based on multiple data points collated to create meaningful and actionable insights. This season report has data sources from multiple consumer touchpoints across Digital ecosystem ranging from Social Listening, Video Analytics in partnership with Intuition Intelligence Inc. (Viral Analytics & Insights Partner), Tubular Labs, CrowdTangle, User Generated Content with Logo Recognition and Interaction data points collected from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Commenting on the report, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “I am extremely pleased to introduce the highly anticipated 8th edition of the ground-breaking Earned Equity report, meticulously crafted by our in-house MESH team. In today's competitive landscape, brands cannot afford to overlook the power of social conversations. I believe, the earned equity report can serve as a valuable resource for brands, offering them the insights they need to navigate the ever-changing social media landscape and reach new heights in terms of audience engagement and brand awareness. This report is a reflection of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve, leveraging the power of data analysis and cutting-edge technologies to provide our clients with unparalleled insights and guidance”.
Key highlights of the report:
- IPL 2023 edition generated even more interest, interactions & video views when compared to the previous season leading to a 39% increase in overall buzz. The tournament featured two months of captivating engagements, including iconic matches and moments that significantly elevated its popularity.
- The buzz score for IPL 2023 Season 16 reached an impressive 484 million, surpassing the 334 million in IPL 2022. The primary reason for this surge was the emergence of several new players who showcased their talents, delivering match-winning performances and leaving a lasting impact.
- IPL continues to gain popularity on a global scale as well, ranking as the second most popular sports event after the English Premier League. It surpasses other major sports events such as NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, and T20 Cricket World Cup. The report suggests that IPL is expected to surpass EPL and become the most popular sporting event worldwide.
- The consumption of video content related to IPL 2023 has seen significant growth, almost 2.5 times more than the previous period. The rise in video consumption reflects the increasing engagement and interest of fans across the globe.
- This year, according to Wavemaker MESH Earned Equity Report on IPL 2023 season, Chennai Super King and Royal Challenger Bangalore continue to be the conversation driver teams with Gujarat Titans climbing the popularity spot rapidly.
- One of the hallmarks of IPL is its unpredictability. The IPL finals kept fans on the edge of their seats, where Ravindra Jadeja played a match-winning inning, making it one of the most iconic/talked about matches in IPL history ever and creating a rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout the match. This match generated six times more conversations than the most conversed match during the league stage
- While the IPL showcases established superstars, it also serves as a platform for young and emerging talent to shine. The league has been instrumental in unearthing hidden gems, providing a launchpad for promising cricketers to showcase their skills on a grand stage. Fans eagerly await the emergence of new heroes who can make a lasting impact on the game and capture their hearts with their electrifying performances. To capture the impact of Young Blood, Wavemaker MESH introduced a 'Disruptive XI' leader board to recognize emerging talent, with players like Rinku Singh and Yashaswi Jaiswal standing out as the ‘hottest property’ of IPL 2023.
- Amongst Wavemaker MESH XI Player leader board, King Kohli continued to be the most popular sports figure in this IPL season. This year, we also saw the emergence of rising stars like Shubman Gill, Vishnu Vinod, and Rinku Singh, who quickly gained popularity during the tournament because of their nail-biting performances.
- This year Wavemaker MESH has launched a new measurement currency – Most Visible Principal Sponsor on any digital asset around IPL using technology like image recognition. According to the report, Jio emerged as most visible Principal Sponsor followed by Gulf, Slice and Happilo. Team Principal Sponsors, Jio led the leader board since it had partnered with 4 teams, followed by Gulf Oil's 'Gulf Fan Academy' campaign for Chennai Super King which received significant engagement from the audience, Slice for Mumbai Indians, and Happilo for Royal Challenger Bangalore.
- IPL has been associated with the super bowl of India and is the time of the year when advertisers create engaging ads to make an impact with the audience. According to our technology partner Intuition Intelligence (Viral analytics and Insights provider), Jio Cinema created the top four most viral video ads during IPL 2023, securing the top spot. Their collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar played a crucial role in creating engaging and widely shared content. Garnier Facewash Rap and Qatar Airways #PlayBold followed on the viral video content leader board.
- According to Wavemaker MESH The Earned Media Equity for IPL 2023 reached INR 3,738 crores, with sponsor Earned Media valued at INR 871 crores. Tata, as the Title Partner, held the highest valuation, followed by Jio Cinema, Gulf, and Star Sports.
- The Earned media valuation of Teams stands at INR 2,867 crores with Chennai Super Kings with the highest Earned Media Value, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings' popularity, backed by their association with MS Dhoni, contributed to their significant valuation, which was twice that of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
These highlights from the report illustrate the increased buzz, player performances, global appeal, sponsorships, and media value associated with IPL 2023, making it an exciting and impactful event for cricket enthusiasts.
IPL 2023: 17 new categories & 88 new brands advertised in 63 matches so far
According to a TAM report, Pan Masala maintains its position as the top spender on TV during 63 matches in IPL 16
By exchange4media Staff | May 19, 2023 2:25 PM | 2 min read
As many as 17 new advertising categories and 88 new brands advertised in the first 63 matches of TATA IPL this year compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15, according to a TAM advertising report.
Pan Masala continues to be the top spender, beating fantasy sports/ecomm gaming category, which has been maintaining its top position since the last IPL.
The latest report states that Pan Masala, which was consistently second after ecomm gaming in the first 44 matches, now contributes to 16 % of ad volume. Ecomm gaming has 14 % share in ad volume, the report said.
In IPL 16, these two categories managed to be in the top five advertising categories throughout the 63 matches.
Compared to the 63 matches during the last IPL, the share of Pan Masala increased from 7% to 16% and for ecomm gaming it was the same at 14%.
Apart from these two, the other categories in the top five are aerated soft drinks (9%), biscuits (9%) and cellular phone services (7%), which means three out of five top categories are food and beverages.
Collectively, the top five categories in IPL 16 together had 55% share of Ad Volumes while top five advertisers contributed 38% share of Ad Volumes during 63 matches this season.
Sporta Technologies was the leading advertiser during all 63 matches with 10 % share in Ad Volumes compared to 7% last IPL season.
Among the 88 new brands, ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ was the leading brand followed by Thums Up Charged, Rupay Credit, Airtel 5G Plus-Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and ‘Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi’.
Top advertisers for this year’s IPL are Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Parle Biscuits, Coca Cola India and Bharti Airtel.
The percentage share (based on Ad Volumes) of Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and K P Pan Foods, increased from 7% and 4%, respectively in IPL 15 to 10% and 8% in IPL 16.
Top five new advertising categories are biscuits, moisturising lotions, ecom-travel and tourism, dry-fruit and luggage.
The report also mentioned common and exclusive brands on national sports channels versus regional sports channels in IPL 16.
A total of 13 exclusive brands were seen on national (Hindi and English language) sports channels while 18 exclusive brands made it to regional language sports channels during the 63 matches this IPL.
Dream11.com, an online sports gaming platform, was leading the list of common brands on both regional and Hindi + English sports channels during the 63 matches.
As many as 87 brands were common on both channel categories during the 54 matches this IPL, the report said.
IPL ‘Rivary Week’ saw record-breaking 2.1 cr new viewers: Disney Star
The addition of new users also took the network's viewership to 47.14 crore in the first 57 games, the highest in IPL history for the same stage
By exchange4media Staff | May 19, 2023 12:44 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star Network announced on Thursday that it broke viewership records for IPL, adding nearly 2.1 crore new users during “rivalry week” or week 6 of Tata IPL 2023.
With the addition of the new users live broadcast viewership has gone up to 47.14 crore in the first 57 games, the highest in IPL history at the same stage, said the company in its press release.
Week 6 of IPL is an initiative by Disney Star Network where popular rival teams from South and North clash.
In week 6, seven matches crossed peak concurrency of three crores with the Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match posting a peak concurrency of 4.7 crore, the highest in Rivalry Week.
The network also said that it witnessed a year-on-year growth of more than 44% in Weekly TVR, compared to the previous edition of the tournament.
The network’s rivalry week also comprised special programming with segments like Ask Star, Incredible Moments and Down the Memory Lane. It also introduced new show segments like Fan Battles, Versus and Rival Games and India’s No.1 Cricket show – Jindal Panther Cricket Live.
"Disney Star is building the highly anticipated 'Race To The Playoffs', from 23rd May 2023, through a host of initiatives across live coverage, programming, and fan engagement. The league is at its competitive best with 5 teams still fighting for the remaining three playoff spots, with Gujarat Titans already qualified," said the network.
CSK fans get a clarion call from Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits
The brand has released a fan anthem - ‘Ready Madi Adi’ to celebrate the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase
By exchange4media Staff | May 16, 2023 2:54 PM | 2 min read
Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits from ITC Foods, has released a fan anthem - ‘Ready Madi Adi’ (Get Ready…Fold your Fingers..Blow a Whistle in Tamil) - to celebrate the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase. With the season in full swing & SuperKings registering a Strong performance, Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits is thrilled to offer a new way for Chennai Super Kings fans to show their support for their favourite team. Created with foot-tapping music, the anthem is a catchy and upbeat track that captures the essence of what it means to be a Chennai Super Kings fan.
The anthem encapsulates the true spirit of the game & is a clarion call to all the CSK fans to blow a strong whistle and show support to their favourite team. It has been sung and composed by Tenma while the lyrics were penned by creative agency Mind Your Language from Chennai. This anthem further strengthens the brand’s partnership with CSK and the messaging of #StrongaaWhistlePodu’, where fans are asked to not just do a normal whistle for their team this season but to have the Strong Milk Biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for CSK.
Speaking about the launch of the anthem Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “Celebrating the fandom of CSK, the ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem is an attempt by Sunfeast Supermilk to create a deeper connection with the audience and further amplify our #StrongaaWhistlePodu’ campaign. The team has a massive fan following and this anthem aims to celebrate the spirit of these fans and their love for their team.”
Sivamani, a renowned drummer, who has covered the anthem in his own inimitable style said, “I’ve been huge supporter of Chennai Super Kings since the first season. As a Superfan, I’m happy to be partnering with Sunfeast Supermilk for the ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem. It was so catchy that I had to make a cover version myself! I’m geared up to cheer for CSK with a Strong Whistle!”.
The anthem will be further amplified through promotions on Moj platform with a hashtag challenge. The brand has collaborated with CSK to launch it across all of its social media channels and has engage with CSK fans and influencers like Saravanan and Sivamani to create content using this anthem.
IPL 2023: 18 new categories & 83 new brands advertised in first 54 matches this year
According to TAM report, Pan Masala beat ecommerce gaming category to take the top position on TV during IPL 16
By exchange4media Staff | May 15, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read
As many as 18 new advertising categories and 83 new brands advertised in the first 54 matches of TATA IPL this year compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15, according to a TAM advertising report. Pan Masala category beat fantasy sports/ecomm gaming category, which has been maintaining its top position since the last IPL.
The latest report states that Pan Masala, which was consistently second after ecomm gaming in the first 44 matches, now contributes to 16 % of ad volume. ecommm gaming has a 15 % share in ad volume, the latest report said.
In IPL 16, these two categories managed to be in the top five advertising categories throughout 54 matches.
Compared to the last IPL, the share of Pan Masala increased by 9% and of ecomm gaming by 1 %.
While fantasy sports/ecomm gaming had a 14 % share in the first 54 matches in IPL 15, this year it has recorded 15% and Pan Masala, which had a 7 % share of Ad volume last year, reached 16% this time, the report said.
Apart from these two, the other categories in the top five are aerated soft drinks (10%), biscuits (9%) and cellular phone service (7%), which means three out of the five top categories are food and beverages.
Collectively, the top five categories in IPL 16 together had a 55% share of Ad Volumes while the top five advertisers contributed a 39% share of Ad Volumes during 54 matches this season.
Sporta Technologies was the leading advertiser during all 54 matches with an 11 % share in Ad Volumes compared to 7% last IPL season.
Among the 83 new brands, ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ was the leading brand followed by Rupay Credit, Thums Up Charged, ‘Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi’, and Airtel 5G Plus-Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which replaced Parle Platina Hide and Seek Black Bourbon.
Top advertisers for this year’s IPL are Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com), K P Pan Foods, Bharti Airtel, Parle Biscuits and Vishnu Packaging.
The percentage share (based on Ad Volumes) of Sporta Technologies (Dream11.com) and K P Pan Foods, increased from 7% and 5%, respectively in IPL 15 to 11% and 8% in IPL 16.
The top five new advertising categories are biscuits, moisturising lotions, ecomm-travel and tourism, ecomm-auto products and services, and luggage.
The report also mentioned common and exclusive brands on national sports channels versus regional sports channels in IPL 16.
A total of 11 exclusive brands were seen on national (Hindi and English language) sports channels while 17 exclusive brands made it to regional language sports channels during the 54 matches this IPL.
Dream11.com, an online sports gaming platform, was leading the list of common brands on both regional and Hindi + English sports channels during the 54 matches.
As many as 85 brands were common in both channel categories during the 54 matches this IPL, the report said.
Coca-Cola advertised its two brands - Maaza Aam Panna, which was the top exclusive brand on Hindi + English language sports channels, and Maaza which led the exclusive brands on regional sports channels.
