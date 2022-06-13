IPL TV, digital rights for Indian sub-continent sold for Rs 43,255 crore

While the TV rights have been sold for Rs 57.5 crore per match, the winning bid for digital rights is Rs 48 crore per match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent have been sold. Winner of Package A is set to challenge the Package B winner.

The final amount is Rs 43,255 crore - TV at Rs 57.5 crore per match and digital at Rs 48 crore per match.

On Day1, the cumulative bids for Package A and Package B had touched Rs 43,050 crore at the close of Day 1 of the IPL media rights e-auction.



The IPL per match value had crossed Rs 100 crore mark to touch Rs 105 crore per game.

